In Columbia Heights, Rachel James, Justice Spriggs, Nick Novitsky and John Murzyn will face off for two spots on the City Council on the November Ballot.

James received 1,427 votes; Spriggs received 1,229, Novitsky received 942 and Murzyn received 827. The bottom three, Brook G. Ross. Mohamed Aden and Ali A Farah all received less than 200 votes.

