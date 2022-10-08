In House District 31B political newcomer Bill Fisher is facing incumbent Peggy Scott. District 31 includes the city of Bethel; Linwood Township; three precincts in eastern Oak Grove and Athens Township in Isanti County.
Bill Fisher
Age: 51
Previous political/community experience: New to this area, almost two years. Lifelong Democrat. First-time candidate. Former Vice Chair of MN State University Student Association, Acquired funding for Winona Regional Library at Winona State University, 1995.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I believe some should be refunded to individuals and aid to local cities to offset the property tax relief. And to fund infrastructure and District 31 specific projects such as water quality issues in Andover and MnDOT study of Highway 65 traffic from Ham Lake to Mora.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
We need to codify Minnesota Law pre-Dobbs. A woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be made between a doctor and the patient. Period. Or individual’s healthcare for that matter.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota is the standard-bearer for turnout and participation, why change anything? Only improvement would be a secure online option. Voting should be easy and encouraged by all eligible citizens.
Peggy Scott
Age: 60
Previous political/community experience: I began public service on the Andover Park and Recreation and have been in the MN House of Representatives for over 10 years. I have been a youth soccer and basketball coach and have always served in our church.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The state of Minnesota has overcharged the tax-payer. The surplus should go back to the people who paid the taxes. This should begin with eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits. We are one of 11 states that still tax this benefit. We need to incentivize our seniors to stay in Minnesota. From there, we should provide meaningful and permanent tax relief to anyone who pays taxes.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Minnesota has another court case, Doe v. Gomez that must be overturned to make any significant changes to Minnesota abortion laws. Don’t believe what the commercials are telling you. It is important to also note, there is nothing in Minnesota’s current law that prohibits the “aborting” of a baby up until birth. That is extreme.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
We need Voter ID. You have to produce your ID to get into a public school, why wouldn’t you need to produce one when you vote. We need to get rid of ballot harvesting. Folks can continue to vote absentee. There is no need to have 45 days to vote. We should pass a law to have provisional ballots so that it can be verified that you are who you say you are and live where you say you live before your vote counts. This would be for the folks who register last minute.
