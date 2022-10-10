After serving nearly four years in the U.S. House of Representatives on behalf of 3rd Congressional District constituents, Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips is seeking a third term. His challenger, Republican-endorsed Tom Weiler, is a retired Navy veteran who holds master’s degrees in public administration, engineering and national resource strategy. Phillips, a successful businessman who has a master’s degree in business administration, has a track record of bipartisanship in his first two terms in Congress. The Editorial Board for Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota interviewed both candidates on some key issues.
The threat of gun violence in many of our neighborhoods is real and often random. Legislation passed earlier this year by Congress is an important first step toward reasonable gun regulation. We believe all current laws should be enforced. Clamping down on ghost guns and illegal automatic weapons is essential.
Phillips called the Safer Communities Act “the first meaningful legislation in 30 years to address gun violence.” He says there is still much work to be done, including investments in mental and emotional health, along with a focus on the acquisition of firearms by those under the age of 21.
Weiler says the focus should be on supporting law enforcement and calls increases in violent crime “a reflection of an absolute failure of the federal, state and local governments all the way down.” He supports retaining qualified immunity for police and said having law enforcement in every school could minimize the threat of school shootings.
Phillips is an author of the Pathways to Policing Act, a federal version of the Minnesota program that provides resources to police departments to recruit, attract and retain quality candidates.
Climate change is having profound impact on our planet. Action must be taken to reduce carbon emissions by reducing the use of fossil fuels. We need to expand our use of wind, solar and other technologies, and we need to transition to transportation methods that do not require fossil fuel. Congress can continue to support diversification of energy sources.
Phillips believes in using incentives over mandates to reduce carbon emissions and the United States should be leading the world in its actions, not just because it’s the right thing to do but because of the economic advantages. While Weiler agrees the United States should play a global role in leading change, he disagrees with incentives to purchase electric vehicles. He would like to see increased use of nuclear power to support renewable energy sources like solar and wind. He also suggested increasing exports of natural gas from the U.S. to countries like China and India, lessening their dependence on coal, would have the greatest impact globally.
We are concerned expansion of copper-nickel mining in northern Minnesota will harm the Boundary Waters and the St. Louis River, even when meeting current state standards. We doubt mining can proceed without permanently damaging our watersheds. We also need to help those regions foster alternative employment opportunities. Phillips is opposed to mining in the BWCA and would only support mining in the St. Louis River watershed if it could be done safely. Weiler said ideally there should be no mining in the BWCA. He feels while conceptually mining is good for employment in northern Minnesota and national security, preserving the environment needs to be part of the consideration.
Election integrity continues to be an important issue. Close to 30% of Americans believe the 2020 election was unfair. We agree with the majority, that Joe Biden was fairly elected president. No election-altering evidence has surfaced in two years showing voter fraud in any state. Both Phillips and Weiler agree President Biden was legitimately elected.
Every election law causes trade-offs between opportunity and the security of ballots. We strongly believe any reform of election laws should have bipartisan support. That said, we see more problems than benefits in requiring a photo ID from all voters. Weiler does support a photo ID requirement, calling it a smart way to help citizens gain more confidence in elections. He also feels the long voting season creates potential for malicious activity and mistakes and he would do away with Election Day voter registration.
While he doesn’t feel an extra layer of identification is necessary, Phillips suggested the last four digits of a voter’s Social Security number could be used to confirm eligibility. A photo ID requirement would preclude voters who are elderly, disabled or others who don’t have a driver’s license. He would also support making Election Day a federal holiday.
Soaring food prices, worker shortages and supply chain issues affect everyone. Our government leaders need to address inflation and related issues head on – by controlling spending and targeting programs to help those hit the hardest. Spending more and taxing more is not the answer, and neither is cutting vital social programs. Finding middle ground is essential.
Phillips said he is one of the loudest voices in the Democratic caucus on fiscal responsibility and is concerned about the growing federal debt, and debt service. He recognizes how painful skyrocketing inflation has been for many families, but he believes inflation has peaked. “The biggest risk to our economy right now is that most of our employers cannot find employees,” he said. Phillips sees immigration policy closely connected to recovery. “The only way we can solve our labor crisis is to … invite and welcome new Americans with the skills, the ambitions and the desire to prosper here in America and become Americans.”
Weiler focuses his concerns on the fiscal responsibility of the federal government. After safety and security, he sees the next most important priority of Congress to control the purse strings of our government. “They have completely failed at that job and that’s why we’re in this bad fiscal position.” He says government continues to spend money on programs that are obsolete.
Congress also must act quickly to eliminate the projected shortfall in Social Security and Medicare funding. Eliminating the cap on income subject to Social Security withholding would be a solid first step. Reining in prescription drug costs is key to addressing some of Medicare’s issues.
Phillips calls Social Security “the most effective poverty reduction program in world history.” He supports raising the income cap to generate more resources for the program. He also envisions a way for those who don’t need the benefit to forgo and return it to a Social Security pool that would be reallocated to the lowest 10% of beneficiaries.
Weiler said when Medicare and Social Security came into effect, Americans had a much different life expectancy and heath care had different costs. He acknowledged on the current track, both programs will run out of money and now is the time to make hard decisions that will affect today’s youth, adding “we can’t just bury our head in the sand, which, bottom line, both parties have been responsible for.”
