In House District 32B incumbent Donald Raleigh is facing a challenge from Matt Norris. HD32B includes 16 precincts in the southern portion of Blaine all precincts in the city of Lexington.
Donald Raleigh
Age: 56
Previous political/community experience: Currently serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Prior to this I served 8 years Active Duty US Army, 14 years Civil Air Patrol, 8 years Blaine Parks Commission, Life Member American Legion Post 566, Life Member Blaine VFW, Member Lions, Member Rotary, Drug Demand Reduction Officer, Emergency Medical Technician.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The legislature should return as much of the surplus back to taxpayers as possible. At a time when Minnesotans are struggling with the highest levels of inflation in decades, it is simply unacceptable that state government has over collected from taxpayers to the tune of $9 billion.
This surplus gives us the opportunity to pursue meaningful, structural tax reforms that will ensure that Minnesotans will keep more of our hard-earned money.
Two specific items that I strongly feel should be addressed: 1. We must stop taxing the Social Security benefits our seniors have worked so hard to earn. It is double jeopardy to continue to steal from our grandparents. 2. We must restore our community’s faith in our public safety services.
The police are not some “others” in our community. They are us, our neighbors, our friends. We must restore our faith in, and respect for, our protectors, the police.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
This law should be left to the states. That is the proper place for the people to have the most direct input on the laws that affect them. I am pro-life, and this is a deeply personal issue for all of us. As things currently stand, abortion is a protected constitutional right in Minnesota because of the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling in Doe v. Gomez. That will not change in this election.
In the 1995 case, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the Minnesota Constitution provides a guarantee that every Minnesotan has the right to terminate a pregnancy, up to the moment of birth. This ruling provides broader access to abortion than Roe v. Wade did.
There are only two ways this constitutional right can be changed. The first would be if the Minnesota Supreme Court overturns this existing ruling. The second would be for Minnesota voters to pass a state referendum.
That means abortion is not on the ballot here in Minnesota. The issues that I am hearing about from voters in Blaine and Lexington are crime, inflation, the economy, education, water and Highway 65.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I recently attended two trainings on security related matters. One being the USC Annenberg School Cybersecurity training. Another, the 2022 InfraGard Annual meeting on the Geopolitical and threat landscape and discussion on security.
My take, from a security standpoint, and based on nearly 35 years working in and around security, protection, and cyber, is this: Security is an ongoing process, it is not a point in time. As recommended by CISA and USEAC, our election security process must continually evolve and respond to threats, both internally and externally.
These threat vectors will change as bad actors continually modify their modalities. As actors probe and learn the weaknesses inherent in any system we must adapt our state’s election security processes to meet those challenges. There is no “magic solution” that will counter the threats, it takes diligent focus and vigilance, and the knowledge and experience to keep asking the right questions.
Matt Norris
Age: 33
Previous political/community experience: Current Blaine Festival Committee Member; current Children’s Law Center Volunteer Attorney; current member and former co-chair of the Leadership Twin Cities Steering Committee; current St. Olaf Parish Advisory Board Member; current St.
Timothy’s Social Justice Committee Member; former member of the Minneapolis Final Four Local Organizing Committee Logistics Sub-Committee
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I support the reasonable approach that was agreed to at the end of the last legislative session. One-third of the surplus should go to the largest tax cut in state history. In particular, I support eliminating the tax on social security benefits, expanding the Working Family Tax Credit, and offering property tax relief.
One-third should be directed to smart investments in infrastructure, projects like Highway 65 and a water treatment facility for Lexington, along with improving our schools and reducing the cost of healthcare and childcare. The final third should be saved for a rainy day. I was disappointed to see my opponent and other members of his party walk away from this deal and the significant impact that decision has had on our district and its residents.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I support a woman’s right to make her own health decisions. One of the main things legislators forget is that their job is to represent their constituents. Any changes to our existing laws would require a lot of listening to my constituents to ensure I am supporting the women of my district properly.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I’m proud of the fact that Minnesota regularly leads the country in voter turnout. I will protect the laws that make this possible, like same-day registration, early voting, and a vote-by-mail option. I also support addressing any legitimate issues that would make our elections safer and more secure. I will listen closely to our amazing election judges on the frontlines of our elections. If they have ideas for improving the safety and security of our elections, I will work hard to make them law. I also support efforts to make the process even more transparent than it already is and help citizens understand election security so they are confident in the safeguards in place.
