Seven candidates are running for two Columbia Heights City Council in the 2022 Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The top four vote getters in the primary will move onto the November General Election.

Also, three candidates are running for the Columbia Heights mayoral seat. Michael P. Ahrens and Cliff Johnson are running against current Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula. The top two candidates will advance to the General Election.

