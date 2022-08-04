Several candidates are in the race for Blaine City Council Wards 1, 2 and 3 seats and for the special election for Ward 1’s seat during the 2022 Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Lori Saroya, former City Council Member Dick Swanson and Andrew Tortora have filed to run in the Special Election for the Ward 1 City Council seat to take over for the currently appointed City Council Member Tom Newland who took over after Jason Smith resigned due to moving out of the city. The top two vote getters in the primary election will move on to the November ballots. The elected candidate would serve for a two-year term that will end in 2024.
Candidates who are not running in the Special Election filed for four-year terms ending in 2026. Patrick Hobot, current Ward 1 City Council Member Tom Newland and Scott Rosochacki are all running for City Council Member Wes Hovland’s Ward 1 seat. Ward 1 candidate Richelieu S. Diggs has dropped out of the race since filing so his name will still appear on the ballot. The two who receive the most votes will move on to the general election.
Terra Fleming, Andy Garvais, Al Goracke and Amanda Matchett are running for City Council Member Richard Paul’s Ward 3 seat. The top two vote getters in the primary election will move on to the November General Election.
Candidates Patrick Hobot and Andrew Tortora did not respond to ABC Newspapers’ multiple requests to participate in this Voters Guide for the 2022 Primary Election.
Special Election Ward 1
Lori Saroya
Age: 41
Family: I have lived in Blaine for 17 years with my husband and we have three kids, ages 11, 6, and 2.
Occupation: Nonprofit Consultant
Education: Juris Doctor, Mitchell Hamline School of Law and Bachelor of Arts, St. Catherine University.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am committed to service and community and received the Governor’s Community Leadership Service Award. In addition to my 15 years in the nonprofit sector, I have served on the Blaine Charter Commission for seven years. I also served on the Minnesota Judicial Branch Committee for Equality and Justice, St. Paul Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity Commission, Minnesota Council of Nonprofits Board of Directors, and the Alumni Board of Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
Why should people vote for you?
Ward 1 needs a dedicated advocate and a strong, authentic voice on the City Council. With my two decades of community service and leadership experience, seven years on the Blaine Charter Commission, law degree, and people-centered approach, I am confident we can create a city where everyone thrives and succeeds.
As your next councilwoman, I will focus on:
• Smart fiscal management of your tax dollars
• A safe community for our kids, including dealing with bullying, mental health, and suicides
• Improved roads and infrastructure, including getting the Highway 65 project funded and completed
• A new Northtown property that gives residents a voice
• Responsible growth and ensuring that the families and businesses in Ward 1 have the support and resources they need to stay, and thrive, in Blaine.
The city council has great momentum and I will work tirelessly to advocate for Ward 1, put residents first, and get the job done.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I am the strongest advocate for Ward 1. I have consistently lived in Blaine for nearly two decades and understand the issues and concerns facing Blaine Ward 1 residents. We are at a pivotal moment in Ward 1 and I am prepared to move with these issues into the next phase of their development. I plan to continue engaging with the community by knocking on every door, meeting with leaders, holding town halls, partnering with law enforcement on community safety forums, and bringing new leadership and energy to revive and strengthen Ward 1.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
My nonprofit executive leadership has allowed me to understand staffing, create budgets, respect the bottom line, manage programs, ensure compliance, provide oversight and accountability. I know how to juggle priorities and meet deadlines. I have strong relationships with police, businesses, and elected leaders in the city, county, and state.
I have outworked other candidates and that is what we should expect from our city council members: energy, hard work, time, and dedication. I am the only candidate in this race who has achieved the level of outreach and engagement expected from a city council member and I am just getting started.
Dick Swanson
Family: Kristi, wife, stepson Greg, his wife, Tyra and two daughters live in Wisconsin. Two dogs: Boxer, Jenner and Puggle, Rosie
Occupation: My professional career of 35 years of state service culminated as Director of Finance for MnDOT.
Education: I have a B.A. from Mankato State University and a Master of Public Administration from Kent State University.
Previous appointed or volunteer positions: My current serves includes Blaine Charter Commission and Blaine’s Senior Advisory Committee. I have served 26 years as Ward 1 Blaine City Council Member. During that period, I served on many committees including: Chair of North Metro TV Commission, Chair and Vice Chair of the Highway 35W Coalition (whose success led to new lanes between Lexington Avenue and Highway 280) and Chair of Metro Cities Committee on Transportation and General Government.
Why should people vote for you?
This is an election with the potential for up to five new council members out of seven. My experience with MnDOT and City Council will allow me to be effective in the Highway 65 process. I will be able to help new council members understand their roles. My knowledge will allow me to question staff and clarity issues effectively.
Why would you be the best candidate?
Voters should allow me to progress to the General Election because no other candidate has my understanding of MnDOT. I can be of immediate help on the Highway 65 projects and the general operation of the city. The General Election voters deserve the right to decide if they want knowledge on the council.
What would you bring to the table?
Being a 38-year Ward 1 resident with 26 years on the council gives me an understanding of the individual neighborhoods and their specific needs. The dog park was championed because of city requests. My knowledge of MnDOT and project funding will create an immediate impact on the Highway 65 project.
Ward 1
Tom Newland
Age: 62
Family: All immediate family members live in the state including two in Blaine.
Occupation: Self-employed for 29 years in Blaine and still going strong.
Education: University of Minnesota, Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Columbia Heights High School graduate.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Appointed to the Blaine City Council in May 2022, past President of the SBM Fire Department, founding member of the Blaine Public Safety Association, founding member of the Blaine Yellow Ribbon Committee, founding member of the Panther Foundation, past chair of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, served six years on the Blaine Park Board and co-founder of the Blaine Business Council.
Why should people vote for you?
I have the honor and privilege of currently serving on the City Council representing Ward 1. The Mayor and Council unanimously appointed me in May, from a field of seven applicants, to fill a vacancy. I have been a Blaine resident for 18 years and am a 42-year resident of Anoka County. I own and operate a Blaine business and proudly share a committed investment into many aspects of community service.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I am qualified, dedicated and have a proven record of service to Blaine’s residents, businesses and the community for over 20 years. Blaine is my home and the home of my business. Blaine’s past, present, and future are my passion. My background is filled with volunteer service to schools, city organizations, veteran’s groups, our police and fire departments, non-profit committees, and many worthwhile causes that help create the fabric of Blaine. Serving on the Blaine City Council allows me to pull these experiences and commitments together to make a positive difference for all of us. It is an honor to serve others and to continue shape Blaine into a great American city.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent may not?
Experience, local knowledge and connections, a proven record of service to Blaine, a shared vision of real goals and accomplishments, a resume of diverse commitment to others, action and follow up is an innate core of my duty to others. The Blaine City Council is my goal, already achieved through an appointment, now requested by election, not another step in the ladder toward other desires. My vision for the future is based in reality, not hyperbole. I ask for your vote and support. Thank you for the consideration.
Scott Rosochacki
Age: 33
Family: Fiancé Brianna Kiefer
Occupation: Risk and Quality Management Specialist at Mears Inc.
Education: Bachelors from Carthage College in Criminal Justice, Master’s from Saint Leo University in criminal justice with a specialization in behavioral studies and naval nuclear power training pipeline.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have been appointed as the head of the Blaine sector for the Secondary Social Studies Committee for Anoka-Hennepin School System.
Why should people vote for you?
All my life I have wanted to serve my country, and I was able to do that during my time in the Navy as a Nuclear Submarine Electrician. Now I want to do that by serving the town of Blaine.
While I was serving I was able to achieve my goal of earning my Masters’s degree in Criminal Justice which gave me insight into our criminal justice system. As the military liaison between government and private contractors, I was able to save the Navy approximately $20 million dollars.
When I retired I started my career as a risk and quality management specialist. As a member of your City Council, I want to take all of these skills I have gathered from my life to bring civility and stability back to government and apply my lived experiences to provide a welcoming, safe, and prosperous community for the city of Blaine.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Interacting with this community I constantly hear that the people believe that they are ignored, left behind, or considered the “forgotten ward.” This is unacceptable, and the people of this ward deserve a strong voice and one that advocates for their needs. I will bring the voices of the people to the City Council, and remind the city that Ward 1 is not the forgotten ward but rather the heart and soul of Blaine that makes this city the incredible community that it is.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
As a navy veteran, I have experiences that make me uniquely qualified to handle and adapt during high-stress situations which provides me the ability to remain calm and make difficult decisions. I have also been in leadership positions where I needed to organize large scale proposals which required a high degree of communication and coordination across platforms and groups to ensure that the project was completed on time and safely. As your next City Council Member I will use these skills to serve the city of Blaine like I have served my country.
Ward 3
Terra Fleming
Age: 56
Family: My husband is Javano Munnings and we have been married for almost seven years. He is originally from the Bahamas, but made his way to Minnesota after living in Florida for 20 years prior to his move. I have three boys: Parker is 19, Evan is 16 and Spencer is 13.
Occupation: Chiropractor
Education: I did my pre-chiropractic degree at two different colleges: one year at Bethel University and then the remaining two years at Mankato State University. I received my Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: For the past 19 years, I have been devoted to raising my children and running my chiropractic practice. Prior to that most of my volunteer work was working with youth. I was a youth group leader in Florida for two years and then upon returning to my home state, I was involved as a youth leader for the Fish Pond in Anoka - reaching youth from the street.
Why should people vote for you?
I am passionate about being a voice for the residents of Blaine, no matter how big or how small. I have helped people for the last 32 years and there is nothing that fulfills me or gives me more purpose in life than that. In order to be a successful doctor for my patients, I have to be and excellent listener, I have to be able to ask the right questions and I have to be a great problem solver. I am also someone that may have an opinion about something, but love hearing the other side of an issue and if it makes sense, I will change my mind on that issue. I love Blaine and the people of Blaine and I am committed to giving 110%, should I get elected.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I have a strong sense of right and wrong and I am a woman of integrity. When I do something, I don’t do anything halfway and I have the time now to devote myself to serving the people of Blaine. I believe that the best candidates are those who listen to their constituents which is my main goal and why I feel like I am the best candidate to represent the people of North Blaine.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
First and foremost…..I have never run for an office before, so I bring a fresh perspective to Blaine City Council. I now have a smaller practice and my children are teenagers, so I have time to devote to this position and I have a tremendous willingness to learn.
Al Goracke
Age: 60
Family: Wife, Pam of 37 years; two adult married children and two ‘perfect’ grandchildren.
Occupation: Lead Pastor-Hope Church, Founder/CEO- Hope For The Community food shelf.
Education: I possess an A.A.S degree in Marketing, an A.A. degree in Liberal Arts, a B.S. degree in Management, a M.A. degree in Leadership and a Doctor of Ministry degree (organizational systems focus).
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I have served 14 years on the Blaine Planning Commission and I am currently the Chair. I am in my 12th year serving on the city’s Charter Commission. I was a Chaplain for the SBM Fire Department and Blaine Police Department for five years. I participated in several ‘ride-alongs’ with our police officers and aided them and citizens during tragic events. I am the Founder and volunteer CEO of Hope For The Community food shelf. Each week we feed more than 2,800 citizens of Blaine with more than 35,000 pounds of groceries.
Why should people vote for you?
I am a servant leader and have been serving in Blaine for over 20+ years. My initial act of service was when I offered to clean the restrooms at the SBM (Fire) Station 3. After several times of serving in that capacity, I was connected with the Firefighters and became a Chaplain. I was honored to serve alongside our local heroes. As a chaplain, I went on ‘death notifications’ to several of my fellow citizens homes notifying them of a death in their family. I brought comfort to families after tragic events like suicide or drug overdose.
I joined the Planning and Charter commissions to serve the city and learn the structures, systems and people. The food shelf I founded in 2010, invests $5 million of food each year into the city to help my fellow citizens in need. I care about people and I put action to my words!
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I am not only a servant leader but I also have for-profit business experience and non-profit organizational experience. My wife and I owned a four-store dry cleaning business called Nu-Life Cleaners from 1988-2000, one of which was located in Blaine. I employed 300 people in those years. I know what it takes to run a business and understand how to support and promote business initiatives. I have non-profit experience as the Lead Pastor at Hope Church (since 2000) and as the Volunteer CEO of Hope For The Community food shelf (since 2010). I help people and get things done!
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
As the Pastor at Hope Church we have started three independent churches. As the CEO of Hope For The Community food shelf, we have opened four food shelf locations and we are opening another five locations in the next 12 months. We are one of the largest food shelves in Minnesota and are on pace to serve 56,000 families 2 million pounds of groceries.
The churches and food shelf locations began with no financing. I was able to obtain all resources needed to establish these organizations. I am a resource specialist and will get resources for Blaine’s future success!
Amanda Matchett
Age: 36
Family: Rescue dog (Barkley) and cat (Maxine). My parents and my sister’s family also live in Blaine.
Occupation: Technology Transactions Attorney for Workday, Inc.
Education: B.S Marketing and International Business from Iowa State University. Law Degree with honors, from Michigan State University.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: MN Association of Black Lawyers Board of Directors (Secretary 2021-2022; Treasurer 2022-2023). Adjunct Professor at St. Thomas School of Law and University of Minnesota Law School. Former Board Member on the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce. Past chair of the Human Rights Committee for the MN State Bar. MN Compensation Council—Provides recommendations on pay for judges and public attorneys in Minnesota. Board Member for the Iowa State Alumni Association and Blueprint Campaigns
Why should people vote for you?
We live in a time that demands vision, courage, and action. Together, we must fight to ensure adequate support and funding for local infrastructure, specifically Highway 65. We must keep our growing neighborhoods affordable places to live for working people. We must invest in our neighbors by supporting education, small business owners, and workers. We need a councilperson who doesn’t just respond to the needs of all residents but pro-actively leads initiatives to improve the lives of Blaine residents. I am committed to doing what is right and I’ll listen to your hopes for Blaine. Together, we can create solutions and advocate for change on the issues that matter most to Blaine.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I am the best candidate to strike the right balance of experience and new energy. The status quo has not worked for Blaine and will not work for the Blaine of the future. Blaine deserves a proactive leader who will finally secure the improvements to 65. I have been practicing law for a decade and have held many leadership roles in and outside of Blaine. I have a lot of varied experience including my lived experience as a woman of color. I am the best candidate for Blaine’s future.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
Blaine’s population according to the 2021 Census is around 25% people of color. I am the only black women running. Blaine deserves diverse and experienced leadership that reflects the people of Blaine. I have been a leader in my community and have formed relationships that will help Blaine move forward. I have been a fiscal leader in nonprofits, chambers of commerce, and statewide. The status quo will not work for the Blaine of the future, and we need new and diverse ideas.
