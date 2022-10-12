In Senate District 31 incumbent Cal Bahr is attempting to fend off a challenge from political newcomer Jason Ruffalo. SD31 is comprised of eight precincts in Andover (and a large majority of the city), all of East Bethel, two precincts in northern Ham Lake, three precincts in Oak Grove all of Linwood Township and Athens Township (in Isanti County)
Cal Bahr
Age: Not answered
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Any surplus funds should be returned to those who paid in as close to equal proportion as possible.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Reinstating parental notification of a minor that was overturned by the courts in August.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Provisional ballots. With same day registration, there is no ability to verify eligibility before comingling of ballots. Also, requiring balancing the voter book to the number of ballots prior to certification.
Jason Ruffalo
Age: 47
Previous political/community experience: As a long-time collaborator with great non-profits, I lead a team that has raised over $500,000 to fight multiple sclerosis, worked with The Wilder Foundation to help those struggling with homelessness, helped build homes with Habitat for Humanity, pack Mana bags with Feed My Starving Children, and much more.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
My goal would be to work to get that money back to Minnesotans, especially those struggling with increasing rent rates and food insecurity.
Everyone should have a right to have a roof over their head and food in their fridges.
I would also work to move that money into small business development to help incentivize the growth of small businesses in our area. That keeps the money local and grows our economy.
Finally, I would work to close the education gap among all Minnesotans. Every child deserves access to a quality and equitable education. If we expect our neighbors to pull themselves up by the bootstraps, let’s at least give them the bootstraps.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Abortion is a very divisive topic. I see both sides of the argument. At the end of the day, I believe a woman should be able to make her own health care decisions – especially in the event of rape and incest.
Therefore, abortion must be made available and safe.
Beyond that, overflow from our surrounding states that will overwhelm our current setup needs to be addressed.
I would also work to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies through sex education and access to birth control. At the end of the day, the prevention of an unwanted pregnancy is the prevention of an abortion.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I understand the concern regarding voter fraud. Both most if it is manufactured by the media. Allowing in many places for unnecessary changes in law that serve no other purpose than to disenfranchise certain voters.
Voting is a human right. I would not necessarily dismiss the idea of a voter ID, but that ID must be free of costs and easily available to every Minnesotan.
I would keep early voting. I would extend voting hours on election day so everyone has a chance to be heard. I would work to get more ballot drop off locations to help those who may not have access to reliable transportation.
At the end of the day, we need to guarantee every Minnesotan has access to the ballot. I understand there is manufactured panic in our current system, but this should not take away anyone’s fundamental right to vote.
