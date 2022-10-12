In Senate District 31 incumbent Cal Bahr is attempting to fend off a challenge from political newcomer Jason Ruffalo. SD31 is comprised of eight precincts in Andover (and a large majority of the city), all of East Bethel, two precincts in northern Ham Lake, three precincts in Oak Grove all of Linwood Township and Athens Township (in Isanti County)

Cal Bahr

Bahr.png

Cal Bahr
District 35B-Ruffalo_Jason.JPG

Jason Ruffalo

