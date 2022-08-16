For cities and school districts where a primary was not held this month to determine candidates, the filing deadline closed at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. See who will now be added to the November ballot.
Andover
Andover
In Andover current Andover Mayor Sheri Bukkila is running unopposed for re-election.
For two at-large seats on the Andover City council four candidates have filed for election. They are:
Jamie Barthel (incumbent), David Dionne , Val Holthus (incumbent) , Rick Engelhardt
Bethel
Current Bethel Mayor Todd Miller is running unopposed for re-election.
For two at-large seats on the city council Tim Baskin and incumbent Ryan Seguin are running unopposed.
East Bethel
Three will face off in East Bethel to replace Mayor Steven Voss, who did not file for re-election. The three candidates are: Randi Bethel, Suzanne Erkel (a current East Bethel council member and Tim Harrington (a current East Bethel council member)
It’s a crowded race in East Bethel for two at-large seats with five candidates competing for the spot. All five do not hold a current position on the East Bethel council. The candidates are: Tanner Balfany, Mark Duchene, Tim Miller, Narendra "Ram" Ramnarine and Jim Smith.
In a Special Election for one Council Member at Large Kevin Lewis and Wanda McLaurin are vying for the seat.
Ham Lake
Current Ham Laker Mayor Brian Kirkham is running unopposed for re-election.
For two at-large seats on the Ham Lake City council four candidates have filed for election, they are: Jim Doyle (incumbent), Rory Green, Al Parranto (incumbent) and Corinne Seltz
Nowthen
In Nowthen, incumbent Mayor Jeff Pilon is facing a challenge from Matt Wessling.
For two at-large seats on the Nowthen City Council three candidates will face on the November ballot for the two spots. They are Dan Breyen, Shannon Fladebo and Brady Kreger.
Spring Lake Park
In Spring Lake Parkow, incumbent Mayor Bob Nelson is facing challenges from Anthony Wilder and Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff (A current SLP council member)
For two at-large seats on the Spring Lake Park City Council four candidates have filed for election, they are: Bradley J. Delfs, April Moran, Anthony O'Neil and Ken Wendling.
St. Francis Area School District
For the St. Francis Area School District five candidates have filed for three spots. The candidates are: Nathan Burr, Dave McKibben, Scott Schwarz (incumbent), Annette West and Chad Working.
Current board members Jill Anderson and Jake Humphrey did not file for reelection.
