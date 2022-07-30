Three candidates have filed for Anoka’s mayor seat.
Virginia Louden, Phil Rice (incumbent) and Clayton Shepherd all filed for the Anoka position.
The top two vote getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Virginia Louden
Age: 45
Family: My husband and I have been together for 20 years and we have five children ages 23, 22, 12 and 9 year-old twins.
Occupation: Self-employed baker and artist. Founding president of my local non-profit.
Education: Some college and a whole lot of life.
Previous elected, appointed, or volunteer positions: City of Anoka Charter Commission: 2 years, City of Anoka Human Rights Commission: 1 year, PTO Secretary: 5+ years, PTO Volunteer: 18+ years for 2,000+ hours, Founding President of Food With Love, Inc.: Aug. 2014 – present, National Night to Unite neighborhood host: 4 years, Community and local charity volunteer: countless hours
Why should people vote for you?
I am a long time resident of Anoka and have been very involved within our community. As a small business owner, woman, wife, mother, volunteer, non-profit founder and the many other hats I wear on a regular basis, I bring a point of view that has long been missing from our current local government. It is time for the people of Anoka to get their voices back, be heard and to feel welcome at the table again. No matter our walks of life, we all deserve representation.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the General Election?
I will show up for the City of Anoka. I feel it is very important for a Mayor to be an active and accessible member of their community. I will do my best to set an example of hands-on leadership. I hope to be a member of our local government that our residents can count on. I aspire to inspire members of our community to be more active in the community and to also consider running for office and being part of commissions. This is your city. Let’s make it special together.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
I am not a politician. I am a hard working mother and wife who loves to do good for the community. I have empathy and a passion for being an active member in the community I live in and adore. I am great with people and a problem solver at heart. I will show up for Anoka. I will listen to the people and I will do my best job for you.
Phil Rice
Age: 62
Family: Married to Chrissy McArdle. Five children. Seven grandkids with the eight nearly here.
Occupation: Mental Health Case Manager at Chisago County
Education: Bachelor’s Degree is ministries with a social science minor.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I coached youth athletics soccer, baseball, softball, football and basketball. As our kids were involved in sports. I served 20 years on the Anoka Champlin Fire Department. As a local elected official, I served four years as an Anoka City Council member, and mayor for the last 12 years.
Why should people vote for you?
My experience and track record are a proven success. If you like the look, feel, progress, and direction of Anoka, I am your best candidate for Mayor.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I am the best candidate because you can count on me to fight for accountability of the council regarding tax, spending and public service to the citizens of Anoka. I am an ardent supporter of public services, and public safety. Public services, fire and police are recognized as the best in the area. Our City Council serves with transparency, and welcomes public input at every meeting. We recognize and protect out Electric Utility. I don’t bicker nor complain. I will continue to listen, and make sound decisions in the best interests of our City.
What do you bring to the table that your opponents may not?
I am socially moderate and financially conservative. I bring a proven track record of productive government. I listen. I don’t have ulterior motives. I am experienced, and maintain good relationships with all others that serve. There are those that believe the ends justify the means. I am not one of them. We have made great progress, and I would like to continue taking steps in the right direction. My experience and track record are a proven success. If you like the look, feel, progress, and direction of Anoka, I am your best candidate for Mayor.
Clayton R. Shepard
Occupation: General Dentistry (35 years in practice)
Education: Chemistry degree (Cal State University, Long Beach, CA) Doctor of Dental Surgery (University of Minnesota)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: 1974-1977 US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Ft. Bragg, NC Served on Charter Commission for city of Anoka; Volunteered at several community dental clinics over the past 20 years; Advisory committee for 916 Dental Hygiene program; School of Dentistry Alumni committee member for four years and I’m a Minneapolis District Dental Society committee member
Why should people vote for you?
I feel that I would bring a new perspective to the city of Anoka to further the needs and concerns of citizens who live and work here.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Good mayors seek good ideas from the people they serve. I will work with an open mind. There’s no magic to being a good mayor, mayors need to be hard workers. I will work with city leaders and organizations to promote the financial well-being of the city.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent may not?
I’m not here to deride the current mayor by suggesting he is not doing a satisfactory job, but merely to offer another option for the people of Anoka seeking change.
