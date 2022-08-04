The Minnesota 2022 Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and we’ll be reporting the results as they come in at abcnewspapers.com. Before then, we’ve a rundown of the races and compiled a list of polling places. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 unless noted otherwise. To find your polling location based on your address, you can visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us or call 763-324-1300.
US Congress
A crowded field of candidates for the 5th Congressional District will narrow through the primary Tuesday.
On the DFL side, incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar faces competition from AJ Kern, Albert Ross, Don Samuels and Nate Schluter.
On the Republican side, Cicely Davis, Guy T. Gaskin and Royce White are vying to take on the DFL primary winner.
Minnesota Legislature
House District 32A, which includes parts of Ham Lake and Blaine, will have Richard A. Paul and Ashton Ramsammy, both of Blaine, facing off for a spot on the DFL ticket. Nolan West, also from Blaine, will be running unopposed for the Republican spot.
Senate District 31, which includes parts of Ramsey, Andover, Ham Lake and Oak Grove, will have Republicans Cal K. Bahr and Maribella McDermid vying for the spot in the general election. Bahr is from East Bethel, and McDermid is from Andover. Jason Ruffalo, of Andover, will be running for the DFL.
County wide
With redistricting taking place in Anoka County for the 2022 elections, each County Commissioner Board seat is up for reelection. The newest district maps are available at anokacountymn.gov.
There are four candidates in the running for District 3 (formerly 6), currently held by Jeff Reinert. He will be challenged by Cindy Hansen, of Lino Lakes, Teresa O’Connell, of Lino Lakes, and Kevin Ryan, of Stacy. The top two vote getters in this primary will appear on the General Election ballot on Nov. 8.
Earlier this year Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart announced that he is not running for reelection. Anoka Police officer Thomas Gagnon, of Ramsey, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Commander Paul Lenzmeier, of Andover, and recently retired Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise are all running to replace him for sheriff. The top two candidates in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election
City wide
Anoka
Three candidates have filed for Anoka’s mayor seat. Virginia Louden, Phil Rice (incumbent) and Clayton Shepherd all filed for the Anoka position.
One of Anoka’s four at-large City Council seats will be up for grabs, and running for the seat will be incumbent Erik Skogquist, Mark Freeburg, Jesse Hauf and Sam Scott.
The top two vote getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Coon Rapids
Three candidates have filed to take the mayoral seat in Coon Rapids. Sharon Compton, Todd Jones and Jerry Koch (incumbent) have filed for the seat. The top two vote getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. Three candidates have filed to take the Coon Rapids Ward III seat triggering a primary election. Pablo Hernandez Jr. (incumbent), Diego Morales and Sean Novack. The top two candidates in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 election will be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Ramsey
Three candidates have filed to take the Ramsey Ward I seat triggering a primary election for the spot. Newcomers Mickey Adams, Wayne Grimmer and Michael Olson are seeking the seat currently held by Council Member Ryan Heineman, who did not file for reelection. The two Aug. 9 winners will be will receive spots on the ballot for the November General Election.
Blaine
Blaine’s Ward 1 will see a four-way race between Richelieu S. Diggs, Patrick Hobot, Tom Newland and Scott Rosochaki. A special election for Ward 1 will see Lori Saroya, Dick Swanson and Andrew Tortora vying for the seat. Ward 3 has a three-way race with Terra Fleming, Al Goracke and Amanda Matchett in the running. The top two vote getters of each respective Ward will appear on the General Election ballot.
Columbia Heights
Seven candidates are running for two Columbia Heights City Council in the 2022 Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The top four vote getters in the primary will move onto the November General Election.
Also, three candidates are running for the Columbia Heights mayoral seat. Michael P. Ahrens and Cliff Johnson are running against current Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula. The top two candidates will advance to the General Election.
The Columbia Heights School District will elect three from the list of Julie Houle, Nate Lourey, Messica Medearis, Laura Jean Palmer, Israel Tobon and Brenna Zeimet.
Voting locations
Anoka
Precincts 1, 2 and 3: Green Haven Golf Course and Event Center, 2800 Greenhaven Road
Precinct 4: Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 S Fourth Ave.
Precinct 5: Anoka Senior Center, 1500 Sixth Ave.
Precinct 6: Anoka City Hall, 2015 First Ave.
Precinct 7: Anoka Covenant Church, 752 Grant St.
Precinct 8: Rum River Library, 4201 Sixth Ave.
Columbia Heights
Precinct 1: John P. Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE
Precinct 2: Greater Life Tabernacle, 4000 Quincy St. NE
Precinct 3: Columbia Heights Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE
Precinct 4: Highland Elementary School, 1500 49th Ave. NE
Precinct 5: First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Ave. NE
Precinct 6: Hylander Center, 1400 49th Ave. NE
Precinct 7: Valley View Elementary School, 800 49th Ave. NE
Precinct 8: ChristLife Church, 4555 University Ave. NE
Coon Rapids
Ward 1
Precinct 1: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, 13301 Hanson Blvd.
Precinct 2: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, 13301 Hanson Blvd.
Precinct 3: Riverwind Community Building: 2701 Northdale Blvd. NW
Precinct 4: Mision Cristiana Bethel Church, 2135 Northdale Blvd. NW
Ward 2
Precinct 1: True North Church, 12691 Hanson Blvd. NW
Precinct 2: Bunker Hills Golf Club, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW
Precinct 3: Presbyterian Church of the Master, 789 Northdale Blvd.
Precinct 4: Sorteberg Early Childhood, 11400 Magnolia St. NW
Precinct 5: Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Blvd. NW
Ward 3
Precinct 1: Hoover Elementary School, 2369 109th Ave. NW
Precinct 2: Coon Rapids Civic Center, 11155 Robinson Drive
Precinct 3: Coon Rapids VFW Post 9625, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd.
Precinct 4: Spirit of Grace Church, 10110 Woodcrest Drive
Ward 4
Precinct 1: North Star Community Church, 11640 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW
Precinct 2: North Star Community Church, 11640 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW
Precinct 3: Cook Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW
Precinct 4: United Methodist Church, 10506 Hanson Blvd. NW
Ward 5
Precinct 1: First Baptist Church, 10936 Foley Blvd. NW
Precinct 2: Peace Lutheran Church, 20 Northdale Blvd. NW
Precinct 3: Word of Life Church, 10730 University Ave, NW
Precinct 4: Emma B Howe YMCA, 8950 Springbrook Drive NW
Precinct 5: Adams Elementary School, 8989 Sycamore St. NW
Ramsey
Ward 1
Precinct 1: Pathways Community Church, 6341 167th Ave. NW
Precinct 2: Cross of Hope Church, 5730 179th Lane NW
Ward 2
Precinct 1: Park Center Building at Central Park, 7925 161st Ave. NW
Precinct 2: Independent Baptist Church, 15650 Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW
Ward 3
Precinct 1: Ramsey Municipal Center (Alexander Ramsey Room), 7550 Sunwood Drive NW
Precinct 2: Public Works Building, 14199 Jaspar St. NW
Precinct 3: Ramsey Municipal Center (Lake Itasca Room), 7550 Sunwood Drive NW
Ward 4
Precinct 1: Ramsey Fire Station No. 2, 5650 Alpine Drive NW
Precinct 2: Lord of Life Church, 14501 Nowthen Blvd. NW
