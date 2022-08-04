The Minnesota 2022 Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and we’ll be reporting the results as they come in at abcnewspapers.com. Before then, we’ve a rundown of the races and compiled a list of polling places. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 unless noted otherwise. To find your polling location based on your address, you can visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us or call 763-324-1300.

US Congress

