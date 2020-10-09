In Spring Lake Park Interim Mayor Bob Nelson is running for the mayor’s seat against Bob White.
Bob Nelson
Age: 61
Family: Wife, Tammy and sons Jesse and Joshua
Education: Spring Lake Park High School
Occupation: Machinist
Years lived in city: 61 years
Community involvement (top 3): Mayor of Spring Lake Park, Chair of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Member of Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Contact information: bobnelson7805@gmail.com or 612-669-4019
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’ve lived here my whole life, married and raised my family here in this beautiful city. I’ve enjoyed 20 years of experience in city government as Mayor, Council member, Planning and Zoning along with various other committees. I’ve established a great working relationship with both County and State officials so I can get the job done quickly.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1) Making sure every tax dollar is spent wisely to keep property taxes as low as possible while still providing the best basic services the residents rely upon and deserve.
2) Making sure our city remains safe and vibrant to continue raising our families during these uncertain times and beyond.
3) With tax revenue lost and possible local government aid reductions or elimination due to the Pandemic and the state’s deficit it will be a high priority for the Mayor and staff to work diligently with state and local officials to overcome these obstacles to keep our property taxes low.
Bob White
Age: 67
Family: Married for 46 years to wife Terry, daughter Sari, daughter Kelsey and son-in-law Jeremiah Johnson. Bob has two grandchildren; Josie and Jase Johnson. Both daughters reside in Spring Lake Park. Bob’s mom also lived in Spring Lake Park at Oak Crest senior community but passed away recently. Bob’s wife worked as a paraprofessional in the Spring Lake Park School District.
Education: Graduated from Fridley High School and attended the University of Minnesota. I hold a Residential Building Contractor’s License.
Occupation: Small business owner for 43 years.
Years lived in city: 32 years
Community involvement (top 3): Zoning and Planning, City Council and Tower Days Committee.
Website: votebobwhite.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I recently sold one of my businesses to two of my established employees which allows me the opportunity to serve this community as mayor and dedicate the time and energy to the position. I look forward to listening and working for the residents of this city and bringing fresh leadership to the city of Spring Lake Park. I am committed to gain a better understanding of our city investments and budget making sure they are beneficial to our taxpayers. I have completed numerous projects as a general contractor within the city of Spring Lake Park and the commercial building for my business is also located in the city. I want the city of Spring Lake Park to be a community where we are all heard and proud to call home.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1. Keep our city government transparent to all residents; connect with business owners and residents on issues before decisions are made. Continue to manage the budget and work hard for the residents of the city to keep taxes affordable.
2. Respect to visitors and members at City Council Meetings; make sure their voices are heard and their elected officials are listening and discussing their topics of concern. If a resident contacts me with a concern or question, I will follow up and get the necessary information and respond in a timely manner.
3. Financial accountability; I am opposed to city involvement in ownership of private property; I am opposed to tax increment financing, better oversight over rental properties. As mayor I want to make sure there is no commingling of city funds. All businesses should be treated equally within the city and no favoritism shown. Make sure that codes within the city are appropriate and work for the residents and business owners.
