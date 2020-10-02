Incumbent Robyn West, of Blaine, faces a challenge from Nyle Zikmund, of Blaine, in Anoka County Commissioner District 3.
District 3 includes parts of Blaine and Spring Lake Park.
Robyn West
Residence: Blaine
Age: 68
Family: My husband, Jay, and I have raised our 4 sons in Blaine for 30 years. Invited many people into my home. Among my guests were exchange students from Sweden, Japan, Korea, and furloughed missionaries.
Education: Anoka High School, U of M
Occupation: County Commissioner
Years lived in district: 30 year resident
Community involvement (top 3):
• Volunteer/donor Anoka County nonprofits: Alexandra House, Hope4Youth, Steppingstone, Lee Carlson, Mercy Hospital, and The Dwelling Place.
• Metro North Chamber of Commerce and leading fundraiser for TPC ROSE
• Anoka County Community Action Program Board member
Website: robynwest.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate?
If I tell you my integrity is what defines me, it does. Check out my opponent’s endorsements, see if they match what he is telling you at the door! My endorsements come from the voters, not politicians.
I have sat on many committees on the county board and worked to solve problems already. During the financial downturn in 2008, we had to work together to make our levy as low as possible while still delivering services to our citizens. Because of past financial management, we were able to pass a 0% increase in the preliminary levy for 2021.
This is my full-time job, I do not have to divide my attention with another government position located in another county and in a city I do not represent as a commissioner.
I have participated in and contributed to many nonprofits in Anoka County: Alexandra House, Hope4Youth, Steppingstone, Lee Carlson, Mercy Hospital, Dwelling Place, Veterans Memorial Park in Blaine and have never seen my opponent at any of these events.
I am a member of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce and member and leading fundraiser for TPC ROSE women’s charity, which has raised over $700,000 for many of these nonprofits.
What are the top three priorities facing the county, and what would you do about them if elected?
• This year of COVID and the dire financial loss is unprecedented, unemployment has been higher than we have seen in years. I am ready to work with the tools we have, such as our local Career Force, to help in the economic recovery. It is my desire to incorporate efficiencies and new practices made during the COVID transition into our permanent operations. I will assist those most hurt by the shutdown of our community to find available resources to rebuild their lives and businesses. Continuing the practice of fiscal responsibility by paying down debt has prepared Anoka County to financially handle what is ahead.
• Continue working with MnDOT and other stakeholders to bring Highway 65 into the 21st Century, improving the environment for economic development. This allows for a thriving climate to build businesses and keep our residents working in Anoka County. I will not approve any ideas that are not best for my constituents.
• Support strong law enforcement and maintain public safety measures as we continue to deal with COVID-19. Our deputies need to be well trained to deal with the situations they encounter. I have actively upgraded our 911 system to increase our capacity for the growing community.
Nyle Zikmund
Residence: Blaine
Age: 62
Family: Wife Theresa, Son Maddison, DIL - Dani, two grandsons, 7 Exchange Students and 5 Exchange Grandchildren
Education: BS Secondary Education, BS Fire Science and Administration, Masters Public Administration, Executive Fire Officer - National Fire Academy
Occupation: Administration and Private Consultant
Years lived in district: 62
Community involvement (top 3): Former Fire Chief, Rotary Member, Panther Foundation Board Member
Website: votenyle.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate?
As your former fire chief who has worked side by side with our police for over 35 years, I understand what community safety means to you.
I’ve saved our taxpayers over $2 million dollars a year by operating the fire department at less than half the cost of our neighbors yet achieving better performance standards. I have a proven track record of increasing safety in our community while keeping costs down. I’ve made transformational and responsible changes for public safety by working with state legislators and city council members through collaboration, communication, and determination!
I am a small business owner and understand what we need to grow and protect jobs in our community. I’ve created and grown jobs that benefit our community. I know you are worried about the future, my experience has prepared me to move us out of the COVID crisis effectively.
I show up for you — I think it’s wrong the incumbent doesn’t attend city council meetings, especially when invited. I think your voice has a place in decision making. I will open up the board meetings so you can speak and ask questions, which is not currently allowed. I believe in people over party — I will work for our residents, not special interest groups or political party talking points. I believe in transparency and honesty in government, which is why I want to work for you!
What are the top three priorities facing the county, and what would you do about them if elected?
1) Your Safety: No more studies on Highway 65 and other problem areas, it is time for action. I will prioritize safety on our roads and responsibly manage the transportation dollars so that our community runs effectively and efficiently.
2) Your Jobs: I will continue to be a proven, tireless advocate for the business and education sector while supporting post-secondary options in our community that will build jobs and grow our economy.
3) Your Money: We really need smarter-better government and leaders who recognize they work for the community — not the other way around. It is vital that the Anoka County budget is crafted in a way that provides the services our communities need while staying focused on responsible spending. You deserve safe roads, reliable resources, quality parks and trails, and a sustainable county budget. Right now you don’t have the ability to address the board in a public meeting about your money or community, I will change that.
