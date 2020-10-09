Incumbent Steven Voss faces a challenge for East Bethel mayor from Robert DeRoche Jr. Voss has held the position since 2014. Voss won uncontested in 2018 after defeating Deroche Jr. in 2016.
Steven Voss
Age: 58
Family: We raised our family in a great neighborhood on the north shore of Coon Lake.
Occupation: Recently retired environmental engineer
Years lived in city: 27
Community involvement (top 3): I am deeply involved in our community, first joining the Planning and Zoning Commission in 1993, serving two terms on City Council, and then elected as Mayor in 2014. I also coached youth baseball and soccer, served as President of the Soderville Athletic Association and served as a director on the Forest Lake Baseball Association board.
Contact information: svoss@midco.net or 651-308-0198
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Since I was elected Mayor six years ago, we have had a City Council that works together respectfully, with the resident’s best interests in mind and been focused on moving our city forward. The city has developed partnerships with the business community, increased accessibility for the residents to the city’s elected officials and staff and has guided new development to be restricted to along the Highway 65 corridor. This progress was achieved through leadership of the city council. I would like to continue this leadership for another term as your Mayor.
I thoroughly enjoy interacting with our residents and working to solve their issues. Through careful listening, I have learned our residents’ visions for our community and the concerns that affect them. Through these experiences, I have worked to deliver on our city’s goals and to make changes to improve our quality of life in East Bethel.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Guide new development: As we all have seen, commercial and higher density housing development is occurring along the Highway 65 corridor — development that is restricted to the corridor and will not impinge upon the rest of our city. Most residents consider where they live to be rural and this will not change. This concept forms the basis of our Comprehensive Plan and I intend to make sure that new development is guided appropriately within the corridor.
Maintain high level of service: The city has worked to form strong relationships with our neighboring communities and various county and state agencies to help us provide a high level of service to our residents. The city cost effectively provides a high level of service to our residents. As our community grows, we will need to continually reevaluate the city’s needs to maintain this high level of service.
Develop neighborhood trails: Many of our existing residential developments tend to feel like islands, isolated from other neighborhoods and our city parks, connected only by busy roads and highways. By constructing trails between our neighborhoods, we can bring our community together through connectivity. East Bethel is a large, vast city of nearly 48 square miles. Because of the potential complexity of developing new trails and the resulting costs, a careful review and evaluation of a trails plan will need to be conducted. There are some areas in the city where just a short segment of trail can be constructed to easily connect adjoining, but isolated neighborhoods. These are the areas where we should start.
Robert H. DeRoche Jr.
Age: 67
Family: daughters, two grandsons
Education: Computer architect and design, U.S. Military training, South Eastern Signal School, Cryptographic operator, U of Minnesota, National College of Business (personal finance and management, Business organization and Management, numerous military leadership classes, MN DNR ATV, snowmobile, firearms safety classes for youth. Numerous government classes while in office.
Occupation: Retired Disabled Veteran
Years lived in city: 37
Community involvement (top 3): Roads commission, Anoka County Corrections advisory committee, ATV, snowmobile and firearms safety for youth and adults.
Website: deroche1@aol.com; 651-464-6615
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Honesty, knowledge of city affairs to include government operations, understanding of city finances, fairness to all residents, patience, the understanding of the elephant in the room (the debt brought on in 2010-2011 sewer water project), that which I was the only one to vote no. Mr. Voss voted for it, twice. Working toward easing the impact on residents. I believe the city belongs to ALL the residents. I want to keep EB as rural as feasible. I have already served for four years, one year as Mayor.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Transparency: Bring back the public forum that is open to all, recorded and played live without censoring people as it used to be. It is for some the only way to get their point across.
Get back to doing what the residents elect us for and not our own personal agendas. Not use the position as a power trip. There are a lot of elderly who feel left out because of technology. Public safety, fire department and roads must be key! No excuses.
Keep EB rural as possible and use fiscal responsibility. Not just do things and figure out how to pay for it later.
