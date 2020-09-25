Incumbent Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, faces Democrat Jason Ruffalo, of Andover, in House District 35B. The district includes parts of Andover, Coon Rapids and Ramsey.
Jason Ruffalo
Residence: Andover
Age: 45
Family: Beautiful girlfriend, Kristi Menke, and loyal pup, Presque Isle
Education: Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)
Occupation: Controls and Systems Technical Advisor
Years lived in district: 7
Community involvement (top 3): Multiple Sclerosis Society, United Way, Wilder Foundation
Website: jasonruffalo.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The response both initially and ongoing has been challenging. In any time of crisis, there needs to be a focal point for leadership and direction while the crisis is investigated and analyzed. Our governor was that focal point.
The legislature’s job after the initial response was to listen to the community and adjust the orders through laws and negotiations to provide opportunities and resources for individuals and businesses to continue moving our economy forward safely. Instead, the legislature went into gridlock, with little regard for the safety of individuals or liability to businesses.
We can keep the economy going in a pandemic, but it requires strong leadership that listens, compromises, and executes based on the needs of the people.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
“Small business is the backbone of our economy.” We hear it all the time. And it is true. But this is rarely put into action. During the crisis, $500 billion of the relief for American businesses has been diverted to corporate America instead of small businesses. Small businesses would have kept this money local, using it to retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage, lease, and utility payments.
We need to continue investing in our communities, especially as COVID-19 progresses to unheralded numbers. We need rent relief, unemployment benefits, and affordable healthcare. Displaced workers need stability to provide food and shelter for their families — crisis, or no crisis.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
It has been shown that having police who are culturally representative of the neighborhoods they patrol greatly reduces excessive force. So, we need to move toward more accurate police representation within our communities.
We need better education and greater accountability for the force. There needs to be more multicultural awareness training and deescalation training within the ranks. This does not mean police should not be trained to defend themselves, but that has to be a last-resort option only. More education and accountability would greatly reduce avoidable incidents.
As an example, nurses have to go to school for four years, annually pass tests, and get marks against them for poor behavior. Because their job is to save lives, they are held to a higher standard. I believe we need this for our police force as well.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
My goal is to bring stability to each and every family in District 35B. That means three things: well-paying jobs, solid and equitable education, and good and affordable health care for all.
As unemployment rates have more than doubled, it is important we get our community back to work safely. A strong education empowers people to succeed, bolsters the economy, and drops crime rates considerably. If we want to successfully fight crime, strengthen the economy, and bring down the costs of health care, we do it through a strong, equitable education system.
And with millions of Minnesota families one health crisis away from losing a home or a job, affordable health care allows families to focus on getting healthy and not worrying about losing their homes.
Peggy Scott
Residence: Andover
Age: 58
Family: Married 26 years. Two grown children
Education: Lowthian College
Occupation: Investment Real Estate
Years lived in district: 25 years
Community Involvement: Former Andover Parks and Rec Commissioner; Youth soccer and basketball coach; Church Women and youth ministries leader
Website: peggy4house.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
I voted to provide $400 million for hospitals and equipment and $100 million in small business loans. The legislature was able to pass bills allowing for more telemedicine and extending licensing deadlines. Otherwise, our hands were tied while the governor made unilateral decisions. The Governor’s models predicted anywhere from 22,000 to 74,000 deaths. To date, we have 1,847 deaths. We were promised new modeling would be ready in July that never came. We are now in the management phase and there is plenty of time for the governor to work with the legislature on COVID policy.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
With Minneapolis and St. Paul being the economic heart of our state, one of the best things we can do economically is support our law enforcement and policies that will provide safe streets. As long as there is rioting and public safety concerns in these cities, our state’s economy will be very slow to recover. Businesses are already choosing NOT to rebuild or reopen in these cities. If the streets aren’t safe for customers and employees, businesses will not survive, let alone thrive.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
I supported legislation that bans choke holds, requires a duty to intercede and provides additional training for peace officers in mental health and crisis intervention. I believe most policies should be made at the local level since every community is different. Our local Sheriff’s office already requires most of the policies/training that we just passed. Additionally, our Sheriff’s office does a lot of community outreach, which builds trust with citizens.
I will never vote to defund our law enforcement agencies.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
(1) Pass measurable polices to close the educational achievement gap, which is the civil rights issue of our day. (2) Further reform family law statute, including equal shared parenting and updating child support tables and guidelines. (3) Stronger consequences for government agencies that do not comply with transparency laws.
