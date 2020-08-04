Some Coon Rapids voters will submit their ballots at a new location this year.
The Coon Rapids City Council approved relocating the polling place for Ward 5, Precinct 4 to Spirit of Grace Church July 21.
Previously those voters would cast their ballot at the Emma B. Howe YMCA, but that will not be possible due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to city documents.
Spirit of Grace Church, 10110 Woodcrest Drive NW, is also the polling location for Ward 3, Precinct 4.
Precinct 5-4 generally includes Coon Rapids residences east of Foley Boulevard, south of 101st Avenue, and to the east of the intersection of Highway 610 and the railroad.
Registered voters impacted by the new location should receive a postcard explaining the changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.