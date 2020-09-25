In Senate District 37, Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, faces a challenge from Republican Brad Sanford, of Blaine. The district includes all or parts of Blaine, Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park.
Jerry Newton
Residence: Coon Rapids
Age: 83
Family: Married, 6 children
Education: BA in Government from the University of Maryland, MA in International Relations from Boston University
Occupation: Retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major deployed more than 8 years in Vietnam and the Middle East and retired owner of the Blaine Dairy Store. Currently a professor of political science and State Senator
Community Involvement (top 3): (1) Coon Rapids City Council and Anoka Hennepin School Board for 14 years. (2) Central Minnesota Development Company and Metro North Chamber of Commerce for 25 years. (3) Former Chair, Anoka Human Rights Commission and President of Free2 Be, Inc.
Website: jerrynewton.us
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The Governor acted quickly in issuing executive orders that put Minnesota ahead of other states in stemming the tide of Covid-19, securing PPE and preparing the state for a worst-case scenario while the federal government failed to lead or take responsibility for the ensuing crisis. His use of executive orders is identical to that being implemented by all 50 U.S. Governors. Governor Walz should not unilaterally relinquish that authority until the legislature first puts in place a system to respond immediately to any rapidly changing situation. I worked closely with the governor’s office to reopen golf courses and other athletic venues, to intervene to open local businesses and to help others to navigate securing loans and grants in order to continue operating.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
The state is in a good financial position for 2021 with sufficient reserves to cover any anticipated shortfall in revenue. We must focus on dealing with a projected $4.7 billion deficit in the following biennium. Passing a bonding bill now is essential to infusing $1.6 billion into the economy and putting thousands of Minnesotans to work. The full effect of a bonding bill will not be felt until late 2021; however, it will improve the state’s economy at a time when an economic boost is most important. My bills in the pending bonding bill will bring more than $40 million in projects to Blaine and Coon Rapids and will provide hundreds of good paying jobs. Additionally, the state legislature should authorize extended unemployment benefits beyond the 26 week limit to ensure Minnesota families can afford food and housing until we put this horrible virus behind us.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
We are extremely fortunate to have such outstanding police departments in our area. Strong leadership by Chiefs Podany and Wise and their dedicated officers focused on providing the best possible service to our residents is key to the safe neighborhoods that we enjoy. Statewide, the legislature should focus on additional de-escalation training to prevent incidents such as the brutal slaying of George Floyd. Additionally, local authorities should assist police officers in finding suitable housing in areas where they perform their duties. Knowing our neighbors and their families on an informal basis goes a long way to effective policing. And, we should redouble our efforts to get guns out of the hands of felons and those who pose a threat to themselves and others.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
My priorities are many and diverse and most are in my bills that I will re-introduce next session:
1) Build a bridge on 109th Avenue over Highway 65 and add a third lane to Highway 10 from Hanson to Round Lake Boulevard.
2) Triple the number of K-12 counselors and mental support staff.
3) Require the state pay 2/3 of the cost of higher education tuition, as required by current law.
4) Add 100 beds to the Minnesota Veterans Home to accommodate the increasing number of veterans needing long-term care.
5) Eliminate the taxation of Social Security wages from state income tax.
6) Reestablish hydroelectric power to the Coon Rapids Dam providing clean electricity to over 5,000 residents.
7) Replace the deteriorating maintenance facility at the National Sports Center.
Brad Sanford
Residence: Blaine
Age: 54
Family: Wife Cindy, daughter Emily, son-in-law Brenan, daughter Abigail, son Kyle, daughter Erin
Education: College
Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner
Years lived in district: 11 years in the district, but I’ve spent my whole life in Anoka County
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Midwest Animal Rescue & Service, (2) Junior Achievement, (3) Financial Literacy in High Schools.
Website: sanford4mn.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The State Legislature acted quickly to dispense aid to those who would need it and provide support to Minnesotans impacted in health by this disease. Governor Walz’s massive executive overreach continues to stagnate our economy and particularly the Mom and Pop stores that provide an income for so many families and necessary services in small towns across the entire state. Leadership during this pandemic would be to create a plan, gain support for the plan and resolve the plan with predetermined results. We have seen none of this from our Governor.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
To pull back the unnecessary restraints that we have put on our businesses and to provide tax relief to any businesses that were forced to close over these past few months. Recent studies show that regulations raise the expenses in an unproportionate amount of a Mom and Pops’ business revenue. In turn the business has to absorb the cost or raise the cost of their service/product. In the long run, we as consumers pay for additional governmental regulations.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
We should support an increase in the requirement for police training and look to improve the quality of that training so we can be confident that our police are well-equipped and well-trained. We should also support any initiative between local leaders and police that encourages the police to develop a deeper familiarity with the communities they serve. In order to make meaningful change we must include our local police force as part of the conversation. My endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association shows you that change is desired.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
My most urgent goal is to improve the quality of mental health support within the Blaine, Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park school systems. Our children are the most important parts of our communities and we should do everything we can to make sure our schools are prepared and able to provide emotional and mental support to students. Suicide is taking the lives of our youth. I will be partnering with local nonprofits to propose changes in our school systems to hopefully alleviate some of the pain driving this crisis.
