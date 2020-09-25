A rematch is set between DFL incumbent Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, and Republican Bill Maresh, of Champlin, in House District 36A. More than half a million dollars poured into the race two years ago, and Stephenson defeated Maresh by less than 900 votes, a margin of about 5 percentage points.
District 36 A includes Champlin and part of Coon Rapids.
William Dean Maresh
Residence: Champlin
Age: 59
Family: Wife Julie Louise (39 years), Son Tony, Son Michael, Daughter Danielle and Son Sam
Education: Bachelor’s from BYU Provo, Master’s Fort Hays State University
Occupation: Teacher/Coach
Years lived in district: 28
Community involvement (top 3): Coaching High School and Community Sports, High School Teacher, Sunday School Teacher
Website: mareshforhouse.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The state has done a good job building bed capacity, acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers, and helping assist individuals that have been laid off due to government mandated closures. However, after more six months of a peacetime emergency, it is time for Governor Walz to give up his emergency powers and work with the legislature on next steps. The state would be better served if the governor and legislature worked hand in hand on the response instead of a single individual making all decisions.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Minnesota families and businesses have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of our state economy. If elected, I will work to help Minnesotans recover so we can bring jobs, paychecks and our economy roaring back. Additionally, as the state faces a historic budget deficit heading into the 2021-2022 budget cycle, I will work hard to lower the tax burden for families and not raise taxes to protect our bloated state budget. Government needs to share in the sacrifice that families and businesses have faced over the last six months.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
First and foremost, we need to stop demonizing police and should reject radical proposals embraced by Democrats that call for defunding or disarming law enforcement. Improving police relations with the communities they serve should start at the local level. The state should play a role in training standards for law enforcement.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Reduce regulations, lessen the tax burden on Minnesotans and their families, implement a smart plan for the maintenance of and construction of roads and bridges, and, number one, provide our citizens with safe communities.
Zack Stephenson
Residence: Coon Rapids
Age: 36
Family: Wife, Austin; Daughters Nora (7) and Elsa (5).
Education: Graduated high school, Coon Rapids High School, 2002; B.A., Public Policy Analysis, Knox College 2006; J.D., University of Chicago School of Law, 2010.
Occupation: Prosecutor, Hennepin County Attorney’s Office
Years lived in district: 28 years
Community involvement (top 3): Member, Coon Rapids Planning Commission (2012-18); State Representative (2018-present); Diaconate member, First Congregational Church of Anoka.
Website: zack.mn
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented combination of public health and economic crises. These crises have demanded decisive action from the Governor and Legislature, and we have responded. Governor Walz has a talented team of public health, infectious disease, and economic experts directing the state’s COVID response. This team has let science and our best understanding of infectious diseases guide their response. They recognize that we cannot get back to business as usual in this state until we get COVID under control, and the measures they have implemented have helped us reduce transmission and save lives. These included providing support to first-line responders who are temporarily unable to work and providing extended unemployment benefits for workers who are laid off.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Our economy is already showing some signs of rebounding, with increased hiring. But we know that the economy won’t fully recover until COVID is no longer a threat. Until then, we must continue to support expanded unemployment benefits for workers who are out of work because of COVID. We can also do more to support the small businesses that are impacted by the pandemic. I was proud to be the chief author of a small business relief bill that is helping thousands of small businesses around Minnesota right now. Ultimately, Minnesota’s economy has consistently outperformed the nation as a whole because we’ve gotten certain things right. We invest in education, research, and infrastructure. The economic downturn is going to strain our state’s budget, but it will be key to our recovery to keep investing in those areas that built our economy.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
It should not have taken the murder of George Floyd for us to have started addressing this issue. But his death makes it essential that we make real progress. There are many police officers who do great work in our community, but the actions of others who abuse their power have caused large segments of the public to lose trust with the police. All Minnesotans deserve to feel safe when they interact with law enforcement, but that isn’t the case for many Minnesotans of color. As a starting point, my colleagues and I in the Legislature passed broad policing reforms, and that was a good first step. Long term, we cannot repair relationships between police and the community if officers who have demonstrated they don’t follow rules can’t be fired. But police chiefs across the state will tell you that the current system makes it too hard to get rid of those officers. That is why I co-authored legislation making it easier to fire bad officers.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Other than the issues discussed above, I believe health care and clean energy are two areas we must address urgently. Minnesotans need a health care system that is reliable, accessible, and affordable. We can’t wait any longer for the federal government to figure it out. I believe that all Minnesotans should be given the option of buying into MinnesotaCare. Opening MinnesotaCare up to everyone will provide families with stability and save them money with no ongoing cost to taxpayers. We also must recognize the threat climate change poses and Minnesota should lead the country in our response. That means supporting electric vehicles, more rigorous research, and finding new sources of renewable energy. I was chief author of Clean Energy First, a bipartisan bill to combat climate change by ensuring the next generation of electrical generation comes from clean sources whenever possible.
