Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, will once again try to fend off Democrat Amir Joseph Malik, of Blaine, in House District 37B. In 2018 West narrowly defeated Malik in a race that drew hundreds of thousands of dollars in spending. West won by about 150 votes — less than 1 percentage point. The district includes the city of Blaine.
Amir Malik
Residence: Blaine
Age: 42
Family: Wife, Rim Gassar; daughter, Khadijah; and sons Muhammad, Yusuf and Ibrahim
Education: B.A. Political Science University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Master’s in Education University of Missouri at Columbia and Juris Doctor NYU School of Law
Occupation: Attorney/Wage Theft Investigator for the City of Minneapolis
Years lived in district: 4 years
Community involvement (top 3): Volunteer Attorney at the Children’s Law Center
Website: MalikForMN.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
It is good that the state is deferring to experts when making its decisions but partisan politics and “debt” to special interest groups in the State Senate have put the health and financial wellbeing of Minnesotans at greater risk. I’m thankful that Gov. Walz exhibited strong, competent leadership and appropriately used executive orders during an acute and unprecedented crisis but I’m disappointed that the State Legislature has failed to follow suit and so we are still heavily reliant on Gov. Walz’s use of executive orders six months into the pandemic.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Let all businesses compete on a level playing field, reduce health care costs, and fund our great state’s primary schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools so that Minnesotans can have the training and skills needed as our economy moves further into the 21st century.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Police officers are asked to do a lot and their training and expertise isn’t always a good fit for what we ask of them. Shifting primary responsibility for certain types of calls to other responders, e.g. paramedics and social workers for mental health calls, will allow the police to focus on their core competencies and still be on call as back up should the situation require.
Increases in mental health and drug addiction treatment services are also important in addition to de-escalation training for police officers.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
We have had the same elected officials for years and nothing has been done about Highway 65, especially the intersection at 109th. Instead our tax dollars are used to fund transportation projects in the South Metro. Beyond measures to help our state recover from the pandemic, I would prioritize getting us moving on Highway 65, reducing health care costs, funding public education, and reforming cannabis law.
Nolan West
Residence: Blaine
Age: 29
Family: My parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and 2 of my 3 brothers all live in Blaine with their families.
Education: B.A. History, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Legislator
Years lived in district: 25 years
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Hope Church Food Shelf Volunteer, (2) North Metro Chamber of Commerce Member, (3) Blaine/Ham Lake Rotary Golf Fundraiser.
Website: nolanwest.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
Our state has handled COVID-19 better than most. Our positive cases are reasonable and COVID-19 deaths are very low. We also have plenty of room in our hospitals and ICUs. We also have passed bipartisan COVID-19 relief for individuals and small businesses. However, it hasn’t been perfect. The governor made a critical error putting COVID-19 patients in nursing homes which is why 80% of our COVID-19 deaths are in long term care facilities. The governor blocks the legislature from affecting any policy. Which could have prevented the unintended deaths in our long-term care facilities by including the people’s voice. I supported the governor’s powers initially, because we did not know what we were dealing with, but now they have gone on far too long, and it is harming our state. We were told “15 days to flatten the curve.” Months later, we are still in the same situation. We need to end the governor’s emergency powers so that the people can have their voices heard, and we can work together to solve our issues, as we have when we passed bipartisan COVID-19 legislation earlier this year.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Our state government needs to tighten its belt like families are doing all across Minnesota. We can’t keep increasing state spending without limit, while the economy contracts. We should look at how we can reduce tax burdens on everyone with a focus on those most affected by the riots and COVID-19.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
We passed a bipartisan police reform bill this year. It provided civilian oversight for police training and use-of-force incidents. It banned “warrior-style” police training. It banned chokeholds, and it gave incentive for officers to use de-escalation in every situation. No one seems to realize we did this, because folks are so focused on stirring division for political purposes. This bill was passed with the support of law enforcement. It wasn’t meant to attack law enforcement like so many other policies we are seeing. Well-funded and trained police officers are key to providing safety for all Minnesotans regardless of their background.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Rebuilding Highway 65 continues to be my number one priority. We have finished the study I got started last session. Next year I will be working to acquire funds for the design and construction costs with the 109th Ave intersection as the number one priority. I also worked to lower Social Security taxes in my first two terms. We lowered them for many seniors, but we should eliminate taxes on Social Security altogether, and I will work to accomplish this next session.
