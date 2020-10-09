Amáda Márquez Simula and Nick Novitsky are seeking to become the new Columbia Heights mayor. Current mayor Donna Schmitt is not seeking reelection.
Amáda Márquez Simula
Age: Did not answer
Family: Husband: Frost; kids: Frank, Joan, Harry and Walli
Education: Patricia Stevens Career College & Finishing School, Milwaukee, Wisc.
Occupation: Adult Enrichment & Senior Program Manager for Columbia Heights Public Schools
Years lived in city: 7
Community involvement (top 3): Columbia Heights 2017 Humanitarian of the Year, Alexandra House Board Member, HeightsNEXT Board Member
Website: voteamada.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
For the last four years, I have consistently heard from Columbia Heights residents that I should run for office. The reality is that I am already engaged in so many roles in our community that make me uniquely positioned to be the next mayor of Columbia Heights. Professionally, I work for the Columbia Heights School District as a program manager, and I work part-time for the Columbia Heights Public Works Department. As a community organizer, I have made personal connections with city staff and learned about their unique skills and talents. I manage teams, budgets and programs with passion and unmatched energy. People are excited about working with me because I leverage their expertise, turn their ideas into action and deliver smart solutions. I’ve successfully organized hundreds of fun and meaningful community events, classes, fundraisers and service projects, ranging from street cleanups, to racial equity classes, staffing our annual Jamboree carnival and an LGBTQ PRIDE festival just to name a few. I am the Labor-endorsed candidate because I stand for equality, making our city an even better place to work and live. No other candidate has my experience or track record of getting things done for Columbia Heights.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
I’m proud of many of our accomplishments, including our community-oriented policing program, the city’s compost program and our Multicultural Advisory Committee. We can do even more to make Columbia Heights more sustainable, more equitable and have more 21st-century solutions for our residents.
Public safety is my top priority, giving our police officers, firefighters and community service officers everything they need. We already have one of the most accomplished and decorated police forces, but I’d like to explore efficiencies to make their job simpler.
Columbia Heights needs to become a greener city and join the fight against climate change. There are many low cost, easy ways to make our community more sustainable and resilient to crisis. Our diverse community leaders have fresh thoughts that we should explore. I want Columbia Heights to be the city that says YES to new ideas. We need to make it easier for those voices to come forward, and empower them to step into new leadership roles. I would love to see our diversity reflected in our city boards and commissions. Long term, I want to see Columbia Heights thrive, with new business opportunities, new relationships and a new reputation for the future.
Nick Novitsky
Age: 42
Family: wife Angie, daughters Alayna (13) and Natasha (11)
Education: CHHS 1997 graduate; 2 years Minnesota School of Business
Occupation: Owner JM Auto Recycling
Years lived in city: 40
Community involvement (top 3): Columbia Heights Lions, Columbia Heights Athletic Booster, Columbia Heights Kiwanis Club
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Being Mayor is more than getting what myself or any one group wants done. It is about being a leader and finding the best path forward for Columbia Heights. By working together, listening to multiple sides of an issue and finding compromises we can achieve solutions. My experience with being an active volunteer in several community groups and serving on the city council for four years has prepared me for the many challenges and decisions that come with being Mayor. If elected I will represent the residents of Columbia Heights without the influence of party politics or special interest group agendas. I have not sought or accepted any endorsements or letters of recommendations from any party or group. I have and will continue to be happy to meet, discuss and listen with residents.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Park redevelopment is important, and Columbia Heights has several parks with the potential to serve residents better. Funding for our parks currently comes from fees charged to new developments that are sporadic and have strings attached. City parks deserve a dedicated funding source in the budget, and which I have proposed for next year. Allowing some of the many ideas like a skate park, soccer field or an all-inclusive playground to be discussed and implemented will better serve our community’s changing needs.
Public safety with positive public interactions remains a top priority. I am proud of our police and fire departments for being leaders that other cities can look to. I continue to fully support and fund our departments in their continuing efforts to be leaders in public safety. Expanding the outreach efforts to ensure every community has a voice is essential. We can also do a better job at promoting the great things already happening such as the MAC (Multi Cultural Advisory Committee). When talking with residents I’ve realized many don’t know about the good things that we already do.
Development for any city is vital for serving the residents. The mixed-use development including market rate apartments and a new city hall has started and once finished it will offer a more efficient experience for residents and it will also offer different housing options. Working with those that want to develop sites in our city is a must and updating codes where needed after researching and discussion is important. Being proactive to adjust with changing times will help ensure we make educated decisions to attract the best developments possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.