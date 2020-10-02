Ramsey Mayor John LeTourneau is challenging incumbent Commissioner Matt Look in Anoka County Commissioner District 1 for a seat on the Anoka County Board.
District 1 includes all or parts of Anoka, Nowthen, Oak Grove, Ramsey and St. Francis.
John LeTourneau
Residence: Ramsey
Age: 61 years of learning and growing!
Family: Wife, Patti. Sons, Miles and Mitchell. Grandpa, Leo and Grandma, Jan
Education: St. Cloud State University, B.S. Finance and Management
Occupation: Executive Leadership Consultant. My company; Market Forward, LLC, 15 years
Years lived in district: 34 years
Community involvement (top 3): Achieve Services Inc, Board of Directors. Anoka Riverfest Official, Ramsey Rotary Club
Website: electletourneau.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate?
My candidacy began from a very strong community calling to offer a new style of forward thinking and common-sense leadership on the county board. This best can be described with one word: transparency. Anoka County government used to be known for “rolling up its sleeves, and getting work done together. This isn’t happening anymore. Would you agree it is time that we get back to the place where we hear from everyone again, not just those politicians who make decisions in closed meetings, or rant on social media?
I am just a regular guy, whose time as commissioner will be to improve our lives and allow for Anoka County to grow even closer toward the community that will meet everyone’s needs. It is time for a change, and I want to be that change for Anoka County.
What are the top three priorities facing the county, and what would you do about them if elected?
You deserve to have an elected official who talks about roads, about the future, about jobs and about quality of life.
93.7% of us drive to work daily and our commute takes more time than any other commute to work in the state. You deserve a commissioner who brings new ideas and cost-effective ways to get the job done without waiting on the state. Let’s get you to work and home faster, your family is waiting!
Anoka County is far more complex than just one issue. My commission leadership will bring you much more than the “lights on only version” of focus that is with the current commissioner. I have been a builder of vision, consensus and responsible policy as Mayor of Ramsey. You deserve this diverse style of leadership in your county commissioner.
58.7% of our workers leave Anoka County daily. You shouldn’t have to drive to Minneapolis for a high paying job – it’s time we bring more jobs to Anoka County. I have been working with the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce supporting Manufacturing and jobs for more than a decade.
Our quality of life includes open spaces and activities. Parks and recreation are a huge part of the quality of life we expect. We want a good balance between new business development and making Anoka County a better place to live. As your commissioner I can focus on your dream of a good job, a house, and fulfilled life in the community you choose to live.
With your vote we can make Anoka County our county again.
Matt Look
Residence: Anoka
Age: 50
Family: Father of 2 boys
Education: Graduated Meadow Creek Christian School, 1989. Graduated Bethel College (now University) 1993. Degree in International Relations/Political Science, Minor in Economics
Occupation: Anoka County Commissioner District 1 and small business owner
Years in District: 42
Community Involvement: Organized distribution of hand sanitizer at the onset of COVID-19, attend Eagle Brook Church in Anoka, serve on the board of Youth First (Disadvantaged youth organization).
Website: votemattlook.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate?
I have faithfully served my district for the last 10 years as your County Commissioner, and served 4 years on the Ramsey City Council. I have fought to keep taxes down by eliminating wasteful spending and paying down debt. I focus on needs versus wants! We are the lowest taxed metro county and the second-fastest growing county in the state!
What are the top three priorities facing the county, and what would you do about them if elected?
Roads: For 14 years I have fought for Highway 10 funding. The good news is Armstrong was completed in 2016, Fairoak and Thurston boulevards construction begins 2022/ends 2024, and the final phase, Sunfish Lake and Ramsey boulevards construction begins 2024/ends 2026. My plan is to simultaneously begin construction at the BNSF railroad tracks and 47 in 2024, finishing that work in 2026.
Debt: 10 years ago our debt had ballooned to 190 million, today we are at 68 million with payoff in the not too distant future. This will help secure us financially while facing an uncertain future.
Public Safety: Our community must embrace rule of law. Supporting law enforcement is critical in Anoka County. Our first responders put their lives in danger every day and they must have the resources to keep our communities safe.
