The League of Women Voters of Anoka, Blaine and Coon Rapids area are now conducting a series of virtual Meet the Candidates forums through mid-September.
In accordance with public health guidelines, this year’s forums are being video recorded without a live audience by local cable channels and then will be posted online to the League of Women Voters ABC’s website at lwvabcmn.org.
Forums are being conducted with local legislative candidates as well as for Anoka County commissioner seats in districts 1, 2, 3, 6; Soil and Water Conservation District 1; and city offices. Voters may submit questions for any upcoming forums on the League’s website.
Early voting begins on Friday, Sept. 18. Voters can view their sample ballot, locate their polling place, request an absentee ballot and learn about registering to vote at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, at mnvotes.org, or by phone 651-215-1440.
League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League is nonpartisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties.
The local League of Women Voters ABC is comprised of men and women from several north and northwest metro communities.
