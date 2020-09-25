DFL candidate Mary Kunesh, currently the House District 41B state representative and House assistant majority leader, is running for Senate against Republican Lucia Vogel in Senate District 41. The seat is currently held by Democratic Sen. Carolyn Laine, who is retiring. Vogel’s husband, Ronald Vogel, is running for House in District 41B.
Senate District 41 includes all or parts of the cities of Spring Lake Park, Fridley, Columbia Heights, New Brighton and St. Anthony.
Mary Kunesh
Age: 59
City: New Brighton
Family: Three adult children
Education: Master of Science, Information Media/Technology , St. Cloud State University; Bachelor of Art, Elementary Education, St. Catherine University
Occupation: Library Media Specialist, Robbinsdale Middle School; Minnesota State Legislator, District 41B, 4 years
Years lived in district: 20
Community involvement (top 3): New Brighton Farmers Market Co-Founder – 5 years, New Brighton Park Rec and Environment Committee – 4 years, 2 years as Chair
Website: marykunesh.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions:
I know how seriously committed Governor Walz and State Commissioners have been to protecting the health, safety and well-being of Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic. I applaud and appreciate the partnership of private and nonprofit sectors and state leaders who are working so diligently to ensure we continue to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and supporting providers and facilities while mitigating health impacts of Minnesota families. The declaration of a state emergency has triggered an array of authorities and actions by the Governor including the activation of state emergency response plans and mutual aid agreements, emergency operations and incident command systems. It also provides the authority to expend funds and deploy personnel, equipment, supplies and stockpiles, and receive emergency funds from the federal government. Governor Walz has maintained a high approval rate by Minnesotans and I have no concerns returning to the legislature every 30 days to extend emergency powers.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Minnesota’s current economic crisis is a real challenge, with high unemployment rates and a loss of income disproportionately severely affecting underserved communities. Within the discussion and plans for recovery we have an opportunity to build in important changes. A one-size-fits-all stimulus investment isn’t sustainable and real change requires effective leadership and a commitment to an inclusive economic revival. It is clear that it will be a difficult path to economic recovery without community health recovery. Recovery depends on bolstering human capital, investing in ways for employment retention and new skills for new jobs. State, federal, local economic development and investment must address sustainable programs that help communities — especially those with high populations facing fiscal distress that accelerates their recoveries and builds a pipeline of both shovel-ready and investment-ready projects. We do this through accessible broadband to improve distance learning and work, improve health care services and the supply chain, and cultivate a fertile environment promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. We have a unique opportunity not only to stimulate the economy, but create a better one for every single Minnesotan.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
As a member of the POCI (People of Color and Indigenous) Caucus, I am collaborating very intentionally on this issue; passing parts of a comprehensive public safety and police reform package. Transparency, accountability and community cooperation must be first steps, but better policing can’t stop all crime in itself. There are many other issues, from jobs to housing, education and well-paying jobs and affordable health care, that also have an impact in building a community where police are trusted. As a state it is imperative that all municipalities focus on repairing the historic damage done by centuries of harmful policing practices in minority communities, from addressing racial biases to limiting use of force to holding police accountable.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
As an educator for 24 years, I will continue to work toward building an equitable school system in all of Minnesota where students and teachers have every resource necessary for a global education. Being the daughter and granddaughter of members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and author of the historical task force, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and girls, I am committed to supporting positive legislation for our American Indian citizens — and all underserved and marginalized people of Minnesota. I look forward to bolstering fair voting practices to ensure election cybersecurity, state laws so that voter assistance complies with federal law and preventing practices that intimidate or inhibit voters from lawfully casting a ballot. For our communities to thrive we must address historic disparities that prevent affordable, accessible health care, wealth building homeownership, well-paying jobs and the option for paid sick and safe time from work.
Lucia Vogel
Age: 58
Family: Husband is Ronald Vogel. Two adult sons
Education: Some college. Christian Foundation Studies, have two degrees.
Occupation: Licensed minister
Years lived in district: 31
Community involvement (top 3): Preaching to people, etc.; Owned part of Catalina’s Restaurant in Columbia Heights for about 8 years; Volunteer teacher aide in Wilshire school several years.
Website: luciavogelforminnesotasenate41.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions:
The state government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions are very questionable. Confirmed cases should never have been put back into nursing homes. The mandate for everyone wearing masks inside buildings is not working very well, not only regarding customers, but also some of the people that work in stores do not follow this sometimes. The closing of some stores and churches while allowing some stores to have many people was not equitable! Many people are financially hurting! Many businesses have closed! People are upset! I have seen pictures of the Governor at times standing close to several people sometimes and not wearing a mask, another politician that tells people to do as I say but not as I do. I want the emergency powers of the governor to be removed.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Our state government should not raise taxes on the people just because the state has over a $5 billion projected deficit. Cuts in expenses must be made, especially for non-essential expenses.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
One thing that might be done in improving police relations with diverse communities is teaming up with schools, churches and other organizations to invite police officers to meet and talk and interact with the people directly in a stable setting of communication between all those involved.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
The $5 billion-plus deficit. Cutting non-essential government spending. Rebuilding companies and jobs for the people. Making it safer for everyone again. The homeless. School education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.