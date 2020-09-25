Voters in House District 37A, will choose between DFL incumbent Erin Koegel, of Spring Lake Park, and Republican Ken Wendling, a current Spring Lake Park City Council member. The district includes the cities of Blaine, Coon Rapids and Spring Lake Park.
Erin Koegel
Residence: Spring Lake Park
Age: 38
Family: Husband, Steve; daughter, Clara (20 months); Black Lab, Spud
Education: B.A.S. in Psychology from UMD; Master’s in Advocacy and Political Leadership from UMD
Occupation: Mom
Years lived in district: 9 years
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, (2) Board of Directors for ServeMinnesota, (3) Member of the Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council (OERAC).
Website: erinformn.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
COVID-19 has caused significant problems for our state, harming workers, businesses, students, and taking more than 1,800 Minnesotans from us. With no federal leadership, Minnesotans and our state government stepped up. I worked with Governor Walz to find as much bipartisan agreement as possible to provide workers’ comp for first responders, free testing, assistance for small businesses, and more. Where we couldn’t find legislative agreement, I worked with my colleagues to help shape the governor’s executive actions. I want us to follow science, data, and the facts so that we can rebuild our economy and keep Minnesotans safe.
The peacetime state of emergency has allowed Governor Walz to open the state’s toolbox and take quick, decisive action to protect Minnesotans. In the middle of a pandemic, we often need to move faster than the legislative process allows. These actions have kept Minnesota from becoming a hotspot, like we’ve seen in other places around the country. We must be vigilant and follow public health guidelines to keep our neighbors safe and get through this.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
First, we need to continue addressing the COVID-19 crisis. Our economy won’t fully recover until people feel safe. This means expanding testing, boosting access to care, and providing assistance to Minnesotans so they can make it through this crisis.
The second thing we can do right now is pass a bonding bill for robust jobs and local projects. Updating our aging infrastructure, securing safe drinking water, and revitalizing utility systems will help our communities and businesses make it through this crisis while providing family and community-supporting wages and benefits. Investing in jobs and local projects now will quicken our economic recovery and help Minnesotans thrive for generations.
Unfortunately, House Republicans failed to join us in passing a bill in May, June, and July. Now is the time to come together, set partisan divisions aside, and work on behalf of all Minnesotans.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
We need to listen to our neighbors and community members that are people of color on what they need. I cannot tell you what we need to fix a system that disproportionately affects POC. I’m a white, middle class, woman that doesn’t have the lived experience that my POC neighbors do. We need to all be antiracist and, as author Ibram Kendi says, an antiracist world “can become real if we focus on power instead of people, if we focus on changing policy instead of groups of people. It’s possible if we overcome our cynicism about the permanence of racism.”
We also need to listen to our police and get them the resources and policy changes they’re asking for. I was happy to support Coon Rapids Police Chief Wise when he came to the legislature asking for changes to arbitration laws in order to remove police officers from the force when they are not behaving in accordance with police standards.
Overall, we need to do far more listening to one another.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Fixing our dangerous and congested roads in the north metro. I have successfully worked on safety improvements for University Ave and Highway 65. MNDOT is nearly finished with the Highway 65 corridor study but there’s no funding to complete the project. We must get new, sustainable transportation funding if we want to see roads in our community improved so we can spend more time with our families and less time in traffic. We also need an arterial Bus Rapid Transit line connecting downtown to the Northtown Transit station. The Met Council is currently evaluating new routes for a BRT line that could come north on Highway 65 and then University Ave ending at Northtown.
Ken Wendling
Residence: Spring Lake Park
Age: 69
Family: Single male, no dependents
Education: High School, Technical School, Continuing Education
Occupation: Retired Dental Lab Tech, Shoe Repair
Years lived in district: Since 1959
Community involvement (top 3): (1) City Council Member, (2) Park and Rec liaison, (3) Beyond Yellow Ribbon.
Website: Wendlingforhouse.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a serious imbalance in our government which must be mended. Our representative system of government has been circumvented via executive orders, with the governor cutting legislators out of the decision-making process and undermining the representative government citizens deserve and expect. We may all agree there was a time several months ago, when COVID-19 first surfaced, that urgent action from the governor was needed to protect Minnesotans. Those days of making instantaneous decisions have long past, yet the governor continues to extend his emergency powers month after month. It is time to restore balance at the Capitol to involve the Legislature as the third co-equal branch of government that it is. Currently, the governor may extend his emergency powers as long as the Legislature does not prohibit him from doing so. This is backward and should be changed so legislative approval is required before the governor may extend his emergency powers.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
While we all share the common goal of protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans, we also need to move Minnesota’s economy forward by allowing people to work and earn a living. Businesses and families are suffering major financial damage and we need to start working on solutions so people can get back to work instead of being obstructed by inconsistent and arbitrary guidelines. It was disappointing to see our state agencies recently issued punitive threats to our hospitality industry to force compliance with the governor’s unilateral mandates. We can reopen our economy and still make safety a priority, so let’s make that the focus. Our economy was thriving before COVID-19 struck and we need to trust our entrepreneurs to lead us back out of this downturn. The excessive restrictions the governor has issued sadly is leaving many businesses hanging by a thread and have caused many others to permanently close their doors.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
The recent package of police reform the Legislature approved with broad, bipartisan support represents a positive step forward. It also reiterated that legislators work best when they are willing to work together in the name of the greater good. In this case, a bipartisan agreement was reached to make sure officers have a duty to report misconduct and unlawful use-of-force when it happens so we can stop these tragedies from happening in the first place. While more work remains on this subject, it is crucial for all stakeholders to have a voice if large-scale changes impacting every police force in the state are discussed. It is important for all legislators to participate in the process as well since each area of this state comes with its own unique circumstances and deserves to have input from its local legislators.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
As your State Representative, my top focuses will be to protect your family budget, advocate for the priorities of our community, and help neighbors and local businesses recover from the economic and human costs suffered from COVID-19.
