Incumbent Bill Kiecker faces a challenge from Kari Rehrauer for his seat as the Ward 2 City Council member in Coon Rapids.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Bill Kiecker
Age: 55
Family: Married 26 years, wife Kim, daughter Katie, 24 and son Thomas, 22.
Education: Graduated from Saint Cloud State University with a 4 year degree in Applied Sociology and a minor in Applied Statistics.
Occupation: I have worked for Aetna\CVS for 30 years as a Business Systems Manager
Years lived in city: 49 years
Community involvement (top 3): I am the current City Council member for Ward 2, I am a board member for Youth First Community of Promise and am the treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 212.
Contact information: 763 234-4393 or BillKiecker65@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have a strong connection to this city, I grew up in Coon Rapids, graduated from Coon Rapids HS, purchased, with my wife, our first house, chose to raise our kids here and even purchased our second home here. I have been involved in many community organizations, coaching soccer and baseball, board member of Coon Rapids Youth Hockey, President of the Parent Advisory Committee at Adams Elementary School and some previously mentioned positions, which shows my commitment to Coon Rapids. My position with Aetna\CVS has taught me the importance of collaboration which has served me well on the council. I have been able to help resolve issues by bringing together residents and city staff to allow them to come up with solutions that work for both parties. I am currently the Ward 2 City Council representative and I have gained valuable experience and knowledge in my four year term. I have given my time to attend events hosted by MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, Anoka-Hennepin School District, Coon Creek Watershed District, North Metro Mayors Association, Anoka County and many more. I have been responsive to the many constituents who have reached out to me with questions and concerns, by phone or email, and I have respectfully and caringly responded to each one.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
In my four years on the council I have witnessed how well this city is run. We are on the right path to keep Coon Rapids a great place for residents and businesses. I want to see Coon Rapids continue to be the safe, inviting and welcoming community it is. I support our strong Police and Fire departments. Coon Rapids is recognized as a Heart Safe Community which is supported by both departments. I support our Public Works and Park and Rec department for our well-kept roads, clean water and maintenance of our many great parks and trails. Secondly, I want to continue to support our residents and businesses through the different programs we have. Homes for Generations and the Front Door Grant program have helped residents make improvements to their homes while the Coon Rapids Business Relief Grant Program helped small businesses who have demonstrated hardship due to the pandemic. Finally, I want to see the improvements being made along Coon Rapids Boulevard continue. The Centra Homes development, splash pad, Boulevard Park and the proposed Caribou Cabin are nice additions.
Kari Rehrauer
Age: 44
Family: My husband of 20 years, Dan, and my two children — Hannah age 16 and Hailey age 14
Education: I have bachelor’s degree in biology, a minor in Earth Science, and a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities
Occupation: My teaching career spanned 20 year and now I advocate for students and teachers as field staff for Education Minnesota
Years lived in city: 20
Community involvement: Night to Unite Organizer, Transformative Circle Member, Former Coon Rapids small business owner
Website: kariforcoonrapids.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am running for council now because I believe it takes all of us at every level of government to further our democracy. The Coon Rapids City Council needs more balance, and I can provide that balance. I love this city, and I want it to be the best it can be for everyone. My teaching career spanned 20 years. I learned a lot from the thousands of families I worked with. My current position with Education Minnesota requires vision and problem-solving. These qualities will help me as a city council member. I am honest, truly care about people, and enjoy learning from and working with others. I will work to Build a Better City for ALL.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
It is important to have true collaboration with people of color and community groups in Coon Rapids. By working together we can make sure Coon Rapids becomes an inclusive city. The murder of George Floyd brought to the forefront racial disparities in Minnesota including Coon Rapids. At a Transformative Circle event, I learned an African American woman here at our Cub Foods was followed and harassed just for being black. We cannot deny that racism exists. We must do what we can to support and engage people of color in our community and make decisions with equity as a core value. We must actively do this work to strive toward equity in all forms. I believe Coon Rapids can lead the way, through embracing equity, in helping all of its residents reach their full potential.
I want to expand the Coon Rapids sustainability initiatives. Coon Rapids has a great start as a Green Step City and we should continue to move from step 2 to step 3. We should do more in renewable energy initiatives and grant programs for homeowners. There is no better energy source than the Sun. No pollution, no radioactive waste, and no dependence on others. Two minutes of the Sun’s energy can power everything electric across the entire globe for a whole year, and yet we do not support solar energy with our city code.
Let’s build on our love of the outdoors. Our young people need fun and creative outlets. They need places to get together with other kids outside of school. During the pandemic, this has become essential. I’d like to see Coon Rapids offer more free outdoor programs for kids and teens especially during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.