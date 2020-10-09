Incumbent Jeffrey Menth is being challenged by Candidate Chelsee Howell for his at-large seat on the Ramsey City Council. Menth was elected to the seat in 2019 during a special election.
Chelsee Howell
Age: 38
Family: Married to Brett with 3 daughters, Paisley, Ellie (deceased) and Aashika.
Education: B.S. from NDSU in Music/Philosophy, Graduate of Professional Chocolatier Program through Ecole Chocolat
Occupation: Former small business owner of a successful music studio.
Years lived in city: 12
Community involvement (top 3): Book club host for children in Ramsey and surrounding communities focusing on the principles of a free society — including free markets, personal responsibility and law in a fun, engaging way.
Advocacy for stillbirth prevention to eliminate the high stillbirth rate here in Anoka County and beyond through outreach to the NIH and the director of the Human Placenta Project.
Website: Howell4Ramsey.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I strive for excellence in what I choose to do. I have 17 years’ experience of listening to the unique needs of each family I served through my business. I managed my business successfully with a common sense, one size never fits all approach to my clients. I believe as a community, we need an at-large council member who understands that residents and businesses should set the direction for the city and a council member’s job is to be a liaison to the city to make sure their needs are met under constitutional constraints. I believe in limited and responsible government.
I don’t support the recent franchise fee that was passed, considering it irresponsible to increase charges when residents are losing jobs and many businesses haven’t been allowed to operate as usual due to COVID-19. Reference the League of Women Voters forum and find that both my opponent and I acknowledge the franchise fee can be increased. The potential for unlimited increase is of concern. We need a prudent council member who understands that decisions are multi-faceted. What appears to be an instantaneous solution has the potential to cause serious problems a few years down the road.
As a city council member, I would like to look through the CIP and refocus on prioritizing high priority items over low priority items so when we are faced with unexpected but necessary large ticket items, such as a water treatment plant, we don’t have to continually increase taxes on residents.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1. Overall deregulation of bureaucratic red tape that inhibits business growth in our community. I will advocate for going through city code with staff, eliminating redundancies, conflicts and specific code that hinders business growth and prevents Ramsey from competing with surrounding communities in attracting businesses. I will seek input from our local businesses and hope to accomplish these goals through service on the EDA.
2. I will ensure that public safety remains a top priority in Ramsey and that our police and fire departments remain fully funded. As we can see from recent events, it is imperative for the safety and well being of communities that individuals and businesses be protected from mayhem.
3. We should be good stewards of the things we already have. This includes maintaining the trails and 27 parks we have throughout our city. I am interested in increasing attention on our “pocket parks” spread throughout the community.
Jeff Menth
Age: 64
Family: Married to my wife Betsy for 33 years, one son Nick.
Education: Graduate of Zumbrota High School. Graduate of Anoka Technical School, Construction Electrician Program.
Occupation: Currently retired from the Electrical industry after 40 years of work. Today I manage and maintain rental property my wife and I own in Coon Rapids, Blaine and Winona.
Years lived in city: 27
Community involvement (top 3): I belonged to the Ramsey Shade makers for many years. I have served on the board for Youth First, the Environmental policy board, the public works committee, the joint law enforcement council and the Quad cities cable commission.
Website: jeffmenthforcitycouncil.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I was fortunate enough to have been elected to the Ramsey City Council in a special election last August. In the year that I have served, I have learned a lot about how the city functions and I have brought my construction and management skills and perspective to the job. Ramsey is changing, growing and evolving into more than the bedroom community it had been for decades. Quite a few businesses are expanding and moving to Ramsey also. I spent 40 years in the construction trades as an electrician. I ran many large jobs, so I know a thing or two about how construction and development works. This comes in handy when the council is considering a proposed project by a developer. Also, since I am retired I often have the time to visit the site and get a firsthand view of the area being developed.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Number one is to repair our city streets. This year our council passed the Franchise fee on a five year trial basis. It’s dedicated to street repair, whether that’s a mill and overlay, or complete reconstruction. By law, it can’t be spent on anything else. For many years we have talked about road repairs but our Council has kicked the can down the road on funding it. I am proud that we have finally passed a secure, dedicated funding source so that our roads will be fixed.
Second, I fully support the Gateway project, reconstructing Highway 10 through Ramsey and Anoka. The Gateway project will remove all the stoplights on Highway 10 in Ramsey and Anoka, replacing them with grade separation overpasses. This will significantly speed up commuting for our residents and is needed to attract good businesses and jobs to our city.
Third: Our residents tell us they want urban amenities other towns have such as restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. Well that’s starting to happen, the developers are talking to City staff even though COVID-19 has slowed thing down. The key to attracting them, is having the required household numbers to make the businesses profitable. So that’s a long way of saying I support the continued development of Ramsey as long as we keep rural Ramsey rural, while continuing to develop the Ramsey COR.
