Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, faces a challenge from Republican Scott Simmons, of Brooklyn Park, in House District 36B. The district includes parts of Brooklyn Park and Coon Rapids.
Melissa Hortman
Residence: Brooklyn Park
Age: 50
Family: Husband Mark, two adult children
Education: Boston University B.A.; University of Minnesota J.D.; Harvard Kennedy School M.P.A.
Occupation: Speaker of the House; formerly practiced law/attorney
Years lived in district: 28 years
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Former Girl Scout leader, (2) former Sunday School teacher St. Timothy Catholic Church and (3) former member Board of Directors National Caucus of Environmental Legislators
Website: melissahortman.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
COVID-19 is a public safety, health, and economic challenge. The first duty of government in our state’s constitution is to ensure the safety of the public. This virus has made it incredibly difficult to keep all Minnesotans safe. Part of our safety and well-being includes our economic security. The legislature and Governor have worked together to try to reduce the spread of the virus, to prepare health care facilities and personnel to treat Minnesotans who contract the virus, and to provide economic assistance for those who are impacted by the virus. Given that the spread of this virus has not yet come under control in the United States, the virus has had a more significant impact on Minnesotans for a longer duration than any of us imagined. I am hopeful that continued efforts by the Governor, the legislature, and most importantly, the people of Minnesota, will bring the virus under control soon, so we can resume many activities that we miss from pre-pandemic times — like large social events. It seems clear that we will be living with COVID-19 for several more months, so we must carry on with as many social, economic and educational activities as we can while preventing the spread of this disease. That means it is important for all Minnesotans to engage in masking, social distancing, hand-washing, and paying attention to ventilation and the number of participants in our activities.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
The Governor, state legislature, and the U.S. government must work together to provide economic assistance to small businesses and individuals who need help to get through COVID-19. We also must stimulate economic activity to help the state recover from the COVID-induced economic downturn. With the low interest rates available for state bonding, we should undertake needed construction and repair of state assets like roads, bridges, transit, higher education facilities, and wastewater treatment plants.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
This summer, Democrats and Republicans in the state legislature came together to pass the first of much-needed policing reform and accountability measures. We banned chokeholds and warrior training, reformed use of force policies to focus on the sanctity of life, require training on autism and mental health, and require officers to intervene if they see something that is not OK. There is more work to do, but I am proud to have played a leadership role in bringing people together to take these first steps. We need to build on our first steps and can only do so if we are united by mutual respect, care and concern for one another. We are at a crossroads in politics — we can choose to support conduct and campaigns that seek to divide Minnesotans, or we can support conduct and campaigns that are focused on healing and unity. I’m hopeful that candidates, parties, and special interests choose to engage in campaigns that promote healing and unity — and that voters will reject those who seek to divide us.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Climate change threatens our way of life — yet addressing climate change creates economic opportunities. It is time to take bold action. We have succeeded in dramatically reducing carbon pollution from Minnesota’s electricity sector, and we now know we can create 100% carbon-free electricity while creating good-paying jobs. We should move expeditiously to 100% carbon-free electricity, and work to transform Minnesota’s transportation, waste and agriculture sectors in a way that both reduces carbon pollution and creates good-paying jobs. Finally, I plan to continue my work to ensure that every Minnesotan has access to world-class education and job training opportunities and health care that is accessible and affordable, including access to the prescription drugs they need at reasonable prices.
Scott Simmons
Residence: Brooklyn Park
Age: 61
Family: Married, with children who attend Champlin Park High School and the University of Minnesota.
Education: William Mitchell College of Law (J.D.), Drake University (M.B.A.) and St. Olaf College (B.A.)
Occupation: Public Sector Attorney
Years lived in district: 25 years
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Brooklyn Park Charter Commission (chair), (2) Brooklyn Park Athletic Association soccer chair, (3) Brooklyn Park City Council
Contact information: Email: simmonsforhouse@gmail.com, Facebook: @ScottSimmonsforHouse, Phone: 763-245-7117
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The coronavirus crisis lockdowns devastated our economy. To open the state, boost the economy and support business and family recovery, we need competent leadership to enable the return of local and state economies to their pre-March heights. The state government failed to adequately protect the vulnerable and disregarded the economic damage done to families and businesses. Because the state’s rules were draconian and arbitrary, our neighbors couldn’t go to church, attend a funeral much less open their storefronts. Meanwhile, this summer we witnessed the protesters, rioters and looters given free rein to wreak havoc and chaos. Law and order took a back seat to mob rule. The “emergency,” as initially defined by the governor, is long over. The “curve” has flattened, the hospitals have needed capacity and equipment is available for our and the health care workers’ protection. Throughout the duration of the governor’s emergency, the voices of the people through their legislators have been silenced. We now need our freedoms restored and have the Legislature returned to be the policy-making institution it was created for.
What is the best way for the state government to support the economy going forward?
Minnesota families and businesses have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of our economy. In many cases our neighbors’ lives have been ruined and businesses permanently eliminated. The state is facing a projected $4.7 billion budget deficit. The current House majority and governor will try to recover the government costs of the pandemic and the Minneapolis riots by increasing all our taxes. (We’ve already seen evidence of this in the special legislative sessions.) The costs of recovery cannot be on the shoulders of hard-working, tax-paying suburban residents. The timing couldn’t be worse. Minnesota residents are already among the highest taxed in the nation. The already bloated state budget simply cannot be sustained by Democratic tax hikes. Government needs to step aside and permit the free market to return and work toward our future economic prosperity.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
All persons, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, deserve protection from those who seek harm. The most basic responsibility of government is to keep its citizenry safe. Efforts to dismantle that security are radical, misguided and irresponsible. I will oppose all efforts to defund or dismantle the police. Instead, I will prioritize public safety and support those who do their jobs honorably and risk their own lives for our protection. Brooklyn Park is uniquely diverse and police relations are continuously improved to address identified inequities. Significant steps have been implemented locally to improve outreach and gain needed trust from our multicultural population. Efforts such as those in Brooklyn Park to enhance communication and foster relationships with citizens of all races and cultures have succeeded and should continue to be improved and supported and used as a model by other communities across the state.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
We must protect taxpayers and hold the government accountable. The numerous examples of fraud and waste in state government in recent years is unacceptable. I will hold the state accountable for its wasteful programs, get tough on fraud, and initiate reforms or program elimination where outcomes fail.
We must continue to take the necessary steps to reopen schools safely. Failure to do so exacerbates racial learning disparities and puts all of our children at serious risk. The harms to our youth of prolonging the governor’s education lockdown are enormous in terms of lowered reading ability, decline in math skills and lack of socialization. Even worse, the increase in suicide risk, poor nutrition and wellness diagnosis will cause future harms.
We must not allow harmful budget cuts to seniors or repeat the cuts to nursing homes.
