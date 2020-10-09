Incumbent Brad Greskowiak is defending his Ward 1 seat on the Coon Rapids City Council this November. He is being challenged by Shalonda Shipp-Gordon.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Brad Greskowiak
Age: 54
Family: Married to my wonderful wife Kim for 28 years. We have 4 children.
Education: Hibbing Community College, Engineering Studies.
Occupation: Strategic Account Manager for a fortune 500 company, former small business owner.
Years lived in city: We have lived in Coon Rapids for the past 32 years. When our family grew and we needed to move, we chose to stay in Coon Rapids.
Community involvement (top 3): Coon Rapids City Council, Anoka Hennepin Community Education Advisory Board, Boy Scouts of America
Website: Brad4Council.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe my personal experience as small business owner coupled with my corporate management experience and four years on the Coon Rapids City Council provide me with a balanced set of qualifications for this job. In addition, I am a people-orientated person and enjoy taking the time to listen to the views and concerns of my neighbors to effectively communicate and advocate on behalf of all our residents. I like helping people and understand that our form of government requires people willing to engage.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
I will focus on serving the community and ensuring that our taxes are used wisely in providing best in class public services including fully funding our police, fire, and public works infrastructure. We must maintain and update our public infrastructure so that we don’t fall behind like many communities have. This includes being proactive in planning for the maintenance of our roads, bridges, water and sewer systems, but also the upkeep of our parks and trails. These are things used by every resident in our community on a consistent basis. I will look to find economically viable clean energy options as part of our city’s overall energy consumption and be an advocate for a full interchange on Highway 610 and third lanes along Highway 10 in Coon Rapids.
I will work to promote Coon Rapids as both a great place to live and raise a family, as well as a great place to conduct business. This includes policies and efforts that foster economic development, along with ensuring our healthy stock of housing options. Having a solid economic base with local businesses along with high quality housing sustains Coon Rapids as a vibrant and relevant community. I support CARES act funding grants to our local business and nonprofits hit hard by the pandemic.
Also, our city needs to continue revitalizing Coon Rapids Boulevard. This was a focus for me in my first term and I’m proud of the work that we’ve accomplished in the last four years. New single family home development on the east side, new businesses and investments occurring along the boulevard, Boulevard Park and new splash pad, and expansion of our Port Wellness area on the west side. Coon Rapids Boulevard is coming back to life. There is more to be done. I will focus on additional redevelopment opportunities as this ties into our city’s overall economic stability and job creation as well.
Shalonda Shipp-Gordon
Age: 42
Family: 4 children (ages: 25, 23, 22 & 12)
Education: BA Business Administration
Occupation: Human Resources / Shelter Manager
Years lived in city: 3
Community involvement (top 3): I have volunteered at local food shelves, churches and schools. I am currently an employee at a homeless shelter and give back every opportunity that I can.
Website: voteshalonda.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am very transparent, I’m reachable, teachable, and have the ability to listen to ALL voices without judgment. My life experience alone has positioned me to take on this opportunity. I am a natural born servant of people, I serve with integrity and fairness. I’m not financially driven, I am people-centered and I am a doer. I put action to my words, I focus on what’s best for the people as a whole and not a specific group.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
If I am elected onto the City Council, I will push for more affordable housing. This means being able to provide housing for all types of workers, such as teachers, law enforcement, cashiers, and so on. It is hard to feel supported in a community when you have to work more than one job simply to afford market rent, or meet the financial guidelines of an apartment/company. I want to push for more diversity and inclusion, edifying our community as a whole and bridging the gap between generations. When I get into office I want to discuss expanding the possibilities for public transportation. Transportation is essential to a community, and especially to our aging community members who need access to public transportation that is safe and reliable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.