The DFL’s Kris Fredrick, of Lino Lakes, and Republican Donald Raleigh, of Blaine, are vying for the open seat in House District 38A, where Rep. Linda Runbeck is not seeking reelection. The district includes all or parts of the cities of Blaine, Circle Pines, Lexington, Lino Lakes, Centerville and Hugo.
Kris Fredrick
Age: 46
Residence: Lino Lakes
Family: Kristina (spouse) and three children: Espen, Owen and Nora
Education: Park Center High School (1992); Gustavus Adolphus College (B.A. in physics, 1996); and William Mitchell College of Law (J.D., 1999).
Occupation: Currently, Technology Specialist with Highview Middle School (ISD 621). Previously, General Counsel with Honeywell International Inc.
Years lived in district: 22
Community involvement (top 3): Two-time PTO president for Blue Heron Elementary School; member of the Centennial school district’s Systems Accountability Committee; and pro bono legal work with Central Minnesota Legal Services and The Advocates for Human Rights.
Website: voteforkris.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions:
As a trained scientist and lawyer, my career has been shaped by evaluating evidence and listening to and following experts. This is the path Governor Walz has followed. The executive orders have resulted in Minnesota having one of the lowest per capita infection and death rates in the country. Minnesota has opened slowly, but in a sustainable fashion. Our school districts are following the science. As a parent, I would like all children to be able to attend in-person instruction as soon as possible, but in a way that keeps students, teachers, staff and their families safe. As a legislator, I will follow the science, use facts and critical reasoning to make sound decisions.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
First, we must follow the masking and social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus and allow businesses and schools to open and remain open. Second, with record numbers of Minnesotans filing for unemployment, we need to ensure that the state’s unemployment insurance program is sufficiently funded. Schools will need additional funding to cope with the pandemic in the next fiscal year, including more computers and technology resources if students cannot immediately return to in-person classrooms. In addition, businesses hurt by the pandemic will need support. Offering small business loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, as outlined in the Governor’s Emergency Executive Order 20-15 and House bill HF 4531, will help small businesses get back on their feet. I will also support establishing public/private partnerships to generate innovation and attract businesses seeking a highly skilled competitive workforce and paying a living wage.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
This country was founded on a basic premise: “… that all men [people] are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The State must work to make this promise a reality for all Minnesotans. Our police are an important part of our society, but we must consider legislation to ensure appropriate policing tactics are used and hold inappropriate policing accountable. Let’s use this time to improve. We should ensure that the right providers are providing appropriate services. For instance, mental health workers should deal with predominantly mental health concerns. We should encourage the hiring of more people of color throughout government and the justice system. We must make sure that our laws and penalties do not disproportionately negatively impact communities of color. Finally, we must make sure that children of color receive a quality education to prepare them for the future.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
I will emphasize three main areas: health care, education and infrastructure/environment. First, all Minnesotans must have access to quality health services. This current crisis has taught us that we cannot afford to let our citizens flounder in their search for medical care. Second, our children are the future. As a legislator, I will work to increase funding to education, including vocational education. We need people to repair appliances as much as we need doctors. My work in my father’s appliance parts business reinforced the belief that all workers have value. Third, Minnesota must have sound and safe transportation systems, including mass transit. And in conjunction with that, we must preserve our environment. As Minnesotans, we are blessed with an array of natural resources. We rely upon the land to provide us food and the lakes for recreation and clean water. We owe it to our children to preserve these resources for future generations.
Donald Raleigh
Age: 54
Residence: Blaine
Family: Wife: Marnie Ochs-Raleigh (30 years); children: Shaine, Don Jr., Zophia, Izabella; fur babies: Roman, Philo, Bedford
Education: BA – Emergency and Disaster Management, American Military University (Summa Cum Laude)
Occupation: President and Co-Founder, Evolve Systems
Years lived in district: 25
Community involvement (top 3): Blaine Park Commissioner; US Air Force Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol (Lt Col); donated 1,000s of hours of volunteer community service to organizations in our community through a program I started that is committed to performing random acts of kindness
Website: donaldraleigh.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions:
One of my top priorities will be to help families and small businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic and the Walz shutdown. The governor implemented a unilateral, overreaching emergency power declaration that further harmed small businesses and disrupted our communities, schools and families. The response from our state government was not able to be implemented in a bipartisan manner. The Legislature and Minnesotans must have a role in our response to the pandemic, but our voices have been silenced. Near the start of the state emergency, Gov. Walz shut down many businesses across the state that he deemed non-essential. Many small businesses and bars throughout Minnesota are still struggling with these closures. Adding to this, we now know that some businesses who are trying to follow the changing mandates are being fined over $7,000 for improper compliance, not non-compliance. We have to trust our citizens and get Minnesota, our families, our schools and our businesses back to work.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Minnesota is likely to face a significant budget deficit next year — I will work to protect taxpayers from Democrat tax hikes that would slow our recovery and punish the families and businesses who have already sacrificed so much during the pandemic. First, we must end the emergency powers of Gov. Walz. Second, we must allow our children back to school, our businesses to fully open and our citizens to make their own choices on going to church, weddings, funerals, where to eat and drink and enjoy each other and our awesome community. Third, as we enter the biennium, we must resist the urge to tax and spend our way out of the crisis. We need to be smart, prudent and thoughtful. We must close the budget gap without taxing ourselves into oblivion.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Every Minnesotan deserves to feel safe in their community and should be able to trust that they will be treated with respect and dignity when they interact with law enforcement. Proposals to defund or abolish police are an extreme response that will only make our communities less safe. Those of us that have lived here know our police. Frankly, we love them, support them and have a great working and professional relationship with them. They are our friends, neighbors and fellow community members. I appreciate reading the updates, for example, from the Centennial Lakes Police Department on Facebook. Follow them and you will see some of the great work our police do in our community. Things each of us can do: Thank a police officer. Have a conversation with an officer. Attend a Citizens Academy. Like and follow them on social media. Take some time and get to know our community servants and the job they do. They, like us, want nothing more than a safe community.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Education funding: Every child deserves a great education, no matter what ZIP code they live in. I support empowering parents to choose the best education options for their child, and fair funding that balances out the unfair disparity that gives more dollars to Minneapolis/St. Paul schools than schools in suburban and rural districts. Education opportunities: I will work to bring back the honor of trade schools and empower those who wish to find the dignity that comes from building, fixing and making things that our communities need. College is important, but it is not for everyone. Elder care: Our aging loved ones have faced many challenges over the past year. I will work to protect nursing homes from harmful cuts to our seniors and ensure that Minnesota seniors get the quality care they deserve. That includes working to end taxes on Social Security.
