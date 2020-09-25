Incumbent John Heinrich, R-Anoka, faces fellow Anoka resident Mike Erickson, a DFLer challenging Heinrich for his seat in House District 35A. The district includes Ramsey and Anoka.
Mike Erickson
Residence: Anoka
Age: 66
Family: Wife of 40 years Jody Anderson, Daughter Leah, Granddaughter Flora, Son Luke (deceased 2007)
Education: Bachelor’s: University of North Dakota, Mathematics, and Business Administration Master’s: University of St Thomas, International Management
Occupation: Retired Senior Leader in Lockheed Martin’s Undersea Systems Division, Retired Navy Captain — 30 years active/reserve service
Years lived in district: 34
Community involvement (top 3): Public school volunteer — taught Challenge Math, local coordinator for U.S. Navy Campaign Drugfree, “Picture People” program through the Minneapolis Institute of Art
Website or contact information: mikeericksonforhouse.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
As a senior officer in the Navy, trained as a Navy Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer, I have some relevant experience. Generally, the governor’s response has been good. Success in responding to an emergency depends on having timely and accurate information, common purpose, and unity of command. That last one needn’t scare anyone — it has to do with deployment of resources, not control of the citizenry. I think the governor was right to invoke emergency powers. He was able to distinguish fact from fiction and responded effectively, adapting as the body of information grew. Where the state has failed has been in establishing a common purpose or maybe more accurately a common road map. Everyone wants to keep the public safe, everyone wants to reopen the economy and the schools. I think the governor got it right, that ensuring public safety had to come first.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
We have to be creative and realize that ideologically based solutions will not preserve our future. With historically low interest rates we should look at bigger bonding bills. We should not hold hostage an otherwise acceptable bonding bill over a questionable, and in my opinion, misguided vote on principle. Time to market is important, and holding up funds for critical infrastructure projects, including about a third of the funding for Highway 10 improvements and supporting as many as 27,000 jobs is legislative malpractice. Some organizations and individuals have thrived throughout the pandemic. I think it is fair to levy a recovery tax, or better yet, incentivize them to enter into mentor/protégé arrangements with small businesses in the district. Finally, you have to reconsider raising taxes on the rich and corporations who have continued to make profits during the pandemic.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
The police have been unfairly vilified due to the actions of a few. We ask them to do everything from rescue ducklings from a storm drain to apprehending violent criminals, and regardless of the outcome, someone will rush to judgment. The state must set aside partisan inflammatory rhetoric and be the voice of reason. Work with law enforcement and the community to develop a common understanding of the requirements and then FUND the resources required to respond to them. I suspect some requirements will be common such as compliance training. The state should take the responsibility to develop and deliver that training; this will reduce budget pressure on local departments and ensure quality standardized training. Finally, we should remember that systemic racism is about policy, not identity, and seek to identify and alter or eliminate racist policies.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
It’s time to bridge the partisan divide and remember we are Minnesotans. One party understands that and the other doesn’t. Consider the Republican response to the events following the killing of George Floyd. Governor Walz and Mayor Frey were frantically trying to gain awareness of the tactical situation on the ground and develop a response. Did they make some mistakes? Yes; it’s common in a dynamic, fluid environment. What did our senior elected Republican do? Instead of setting aside partisan differences and calling the governor to ask what he could do to help, he called the White House and solicited Federal intrusion in a State matter. Minnesota needs legislators who will put Minnesota’s interests first and leave partisanship aside. I promise to be one of them.
John Heinrich
Residence: Anoka
Age: 41
Family: Spouse: Jessica, Three kids: Chloe 13, Jude 12, Reagan 8
Education: Meadow Creek Christian School grad 1998. United States Marines Military Police Academy.
Occupation: VP at asphalt paving and concrete contractor
Years lived in district: 14+
Community involvement: Volunteer/Alpha group leader at Northgate Church Ramsey, Volunteer at Stepping Stone Emergency Housing Anoka, Member at American Legion Post 102 Anoka.
Website or contact information: : heinrichforhouse.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
Our state went from approximately $1.5 billion surplus — to a projected deficit of $5 billion and counting. That’s going to hurt a lot. The governor has had some very tough decisions to make. Throughout the months of shutdown, I’ve asked that the Governor work with the legislature as the co-equal branch of government and the people’s voice at the state capital. Unfortunately, many services and state agencies will need to experience budget cuts next biennium and into the future. The loss of loved ones and the ongoing financial impact of this virus will be felt in our state long after the pandemic is over. Our state is required to balance the budget — we can’t just print money or tax our way out of this.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Listen to our small business owners. We need to make sure our state is a great place to hire people, invest in communities and run a business. Burdensome regulation and taxation will only encourage people to leave for another state. We need to help ensure Minnesotans want to stay here in retirement and we want our families and businesses to flourish.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Fully fund police departments and support our law enforcement. We have all seen the current environment where people do not feel like they need to obey the law. This spirit of lawlessness will only serve to fan the flames of any existing systemic problems. We all want safe communities and opportunities for all — that means a well-trained and funded police force willing to engage with the community to build and repair relationships.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Highway 10 and Highway 47 Funding, Public Safety, Abolish the tax on Social Security.
