Jeffrey Cosman is challenging Coon Rapids Council Member Jennifer Geisler in her bid for reelection to her Ward 4 seat after an August primary narrowed the field down from three candidates. Geisler is the mother of Christopher Geisler, who is seeking election to the at-large seat on the City Council.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Jeffrey Cosman
Age: 55
Family: Wife Lonna, son Cody, son Austin, and son Zachary
Education: Some community college
Occupation: Financial institution full-time; retail part-time.
Years lived in district: 23
Community involvement: President of the Coon Rapids Boys Soccer Booster Club (5 years), Coon Rapids youth soccer coach (many years), and election judge (several elections).
Contact information:
jeffreycosman20@gmail.com and Facebook: jeff.cosman.56.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe in people and community first. This summer my family and I did a food drive to help ACBC Food Shelf build up their shelves and to introduce myself to Ward 4. I wanted to show everyone I care and will make a difference in the community if elected your next council member. I saw the excitement and surprise when people heard hundreds of bags of food were collected. I could not have done this alone; people of all race, religion, and political views came together as a community and we all made a difference.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Three priorities I want to accomplish are: 1) I want to be part of the process to bring life back to Coon Rapids Boulevard. 2) I want to bring more businesses into Coon Rapids. All businesses are welcome, but I would like to see more ethnic shops, restaurants, and grocery stores as part of the development. 3) I have heard the traffic on 119th Ave is too fast. I want to be part of the process to change that.
Jennifer Geisler
Age: 58
Family: Husband Jeff, one son, two grandchildren
Education: MBA, University of St. Thomas
Occupation: Information Technology Consultant
Years lived in city: 37
Community involvement (top 3): Coon Rapids City Council member (since 2014), Coon Rapids Planning Commission (16 years), Met Council Land Use Advisory Board (since 2015)
Contact information:
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My experience is the key difference. As a volunteer who has served on three commissions and two task forces and now as an elected official, I have been committed to the success of our city for over 20 years. I am dedicated to bringing new ideas, embracing diversity and addressing the challenges of our city. As the only female council member I have a distinct voice for the City and can bring a different perspective to the handling of issues. My experience and ability to get things done make me the best candidate.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
The three top priorities for the city are: quality housing, strong business community and making sure our local services and amenities meet the needs of our residents. I am a strong advocate for quality affordable housing as it fulfills a need that exists for the city. I believe that we need a range of housing options to continue to bring new families to our community. I have and will continue to support programs that help to support our existing businesses and attract new businesses to our city. I will continue to be an active voice for the residents of Ward 4 to address issues and challenges faced in the community. I will listen to the needs of residents and work hard to make sure that we are providing a welcoming community for all residents and are providing for their needs.
