Coon Rapids Council Member Jennifer Geisler is facing challengers Jeff Cosman and Sheila Joy Rose who are vying for her Ward 4 seat. The two leading candidates will move on from the Aug. 11 primary to the November ballot.
Jeffrey Cosman
Age: 55
Family: Lonna (wife), Cody (son), Austin (son), Zachary (son)
Education: Three years community college
Occupation: Customer Service Representative for the ACH Department of a financial institution.
Years lived in City: 23
Community involvement: President of the Coon Rapids Boys Soccer Booster Club for five years; Coon Rapids youth soccer coach for many years; and an election judge for several elections.
Contact information: jeffreycosman20@gmail.com and Facebook: jeff.cosman.56
What distinguishes you from the other candidate(s)?
I am willing to roll up my sleeves and do whatever it takes to come up with solutions to help our community. My family and I were aware that shelves at ACBC Food Shelf were low. As part of my campaign, my family and I are walking door-to-door with grocery bags and have collected over 400 bags of food for ACBC thus far. Also, I see potential in putting Coon Rapids on the map, one night a week in a positive way, with the Saturday Night Coon Rapids Car Show on Coon Rapids Boulevard. So, when I heard negativity coming from the council, I decided to look into it for myself. Again, I rolled up my sleeves and I have helped clean parking lots and have seen first-hand what the trash situation looks like. I believe being willing to help with the solution distinguishes me from the other candidates.
What are the top three priorities facing the city, and what would you do about them if elected?
For me, two of the top three priorities go hand-in-hand. I want to see Coon Rapids Boulevard continue to be redeveloped and to see small businesses moving into the unoccupied storefronts. All businesses are welcome, but I would like to see more ethnic shops, restaurants, and grocery stores as part of the development. I think we should be reaching out to the small businesses in Minneapolis destroyed by rioting and see if we can give them a second chance. We should also be reaching out to small businesses in surrounding communities to see if they want to expand in Coon Rapids. And thirdly, I would encourage open communication with the leadership team of the Saturday Night Coon Rapids Car Show. I would like this event to be a staple for the City of Coon Rapids for years to come, like the Fourth of July event.
Jennifer Geisler
Age: 58
Family: Husband Jeff, son Chris, daughter-in-law Jes, grandchildren Hailey (13), Cameron (2)
Education: MBA, University of St. Thomas
Occupation: Information Technology Consultant
Years lived in city: 37
Community involvement: Coon Rapids City Council member (since 2014), Coon Rapids Planning Commission (16 years), Met Council Land Use Advisory Board (since 2015)
Contact information: jennygeisler.ward4@gmail.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate(s)?
My experience is the key difference. As a volunteer who has served on three commissions and two task forces and now as an elected official, I have been committed to the success of our city for over 20 years. I am dedicated to bringing new ideas, embracing diversity and addressing the challenges of our city. I believe in ‘we before me’ and that we all do better when everyone does better. I will work for inclusiveness for all residents in the community.
What are the top three priorities facing the city, and what would you do about them if elected?
The three top priorities for the city are: quality housing, strong business community and local amenities that meet the needs of our residents.
I will ensure that we have quality housing options. I will continue to support our city programs such as Homes for Generations and Front Door. These programs help our residents maintain and improve their homes. I will encourage new housing developments that help to attract new residents to our community.
I will support our businesses and work to attract new businesses. I will work on our city regulations and ordinances, so they are written in a manner that encourages quality development and are supportive of our businesses.
Community amenities are important to the quality of life of our residents. I will listen to the community to identify needs for public spaces. I will safeguard your tax dollars, so they are spent wisely to improve and build public spaces such as parks, trails, recreation and civic facilities.
Sheila Joy Rose
Age: 71
Family: Ex husbands, 3 sons, 5 grandkids
Education: U of M, Lakewood Community College, BCA Law Enforcement.
Occupation: Deputy Sheriff Ramsey County, licensed police officer and first female to work patrol in Ramsey County.
Years lived in city: 3 years
Community involvement: Willing to serve Ward 4 with new leadership.
Contact information: sjrose@outlook.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate(s)?
Want to change political system and electoral college.
What are the top three priorities facing the city, and what would you do about them if elected?
Three priorities are: rename city, clean water, more minorities involved in decisions.
