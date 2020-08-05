Candidate filing is open for races that are not eligible to have primaries, including some city and school board elections in Anoka County.
Filing opened July 28 and runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Candidates who file to run for office have until Thursday, Aug. 13, to withdraw.
The filing period for races where a primary was possible was May 19 through June 2.
Following is a list of races in ABC Newspapers’ coverage area where filing is open, as well as the names of candidates who had filed as of early Aug. 5. See a current list of filings online at candidates.sos.state.mn.us.
Andover mayor: Sheri Bukkila, Julie Trude.
Andover City Council (elect 2): Ted Butler, Steven Fowlkes, Maribella McDermid, Randy Nelson.
Bethel mayor: None had filed.
Bethel City Council (elect 2): None had filed.
East Bethel mayor: Steven Voss.
East Bethel City Council (elect 2): Sherry Allenspach, Randy Plaisance.
Ham Lake City Council (elect 2): Gary W. Kirkeide, Jesse Wilken.
Nowthen mayor: Jeff Pilon.
Nowthen City Council (elect 2): Daniel Breyen, Mary Raineville.
Oak Grove City Council (elect 2): Paul M. Tradewell, Mike Wylie.
Spring Lake Park mayor: Bob Nelson, Bob White.
Spring Lake Park City Council (elect 2): Lisa Dircks, Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff.
St. Francis School Board (elect 4): Sean Sullivan.
