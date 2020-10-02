Incumbent Julie Braastad faces a challenge from Noel Lutsey in Anoka County Commissioner District 2 for a seat on the Anoka County Board.
District 2 includes parts of Andover and northern Blaine, as well as Bethel, East Bethel and Ham Lake.
Julie Braastad
Residence: Ham Lake
Age: 58
Family: My husband Rick and I have two married daughters & two Granddaughters
Education: Minnesota Paralegal Institute
Occupation: County Commissioner
Years lived in district: Anoka County all of my life
Community involvement (top 3): I have been extremely active in supporting and partnering with many of the great nonprofits including NACE, Impact Services, the Lee Carlson Center, Cambia Hills, a past Sr. Vice President of the Ladies Auxiliary, Haven for Heroes, Toys For Troops, The Patriot Guard, The Dwelling Place and Family Promise. I am a member of both the Ham Lake Area Chamber and the East Bethel Chambers. We have attended Constance Free Church in Andover for 28 years.
Contact information: JulieBraastad@gmail.com, 763-434-8985
What distinguishes you from the other candidate?
Honesty, integrity, experience and commitment to the community is what sets us apart. Along with my successful experience on the county board over the last 8 years, I served on the Ham Lake City Council for 6 years and the Planning and Zoning Commission for 2 years. Experience matters! Being a county commissioner is my full-time job because I believe the citizens deserve a dedicated representative who devotes their undivided time to the position.
What are the top three priorities facing the county, and what would you do about them if elected?
Public Safety — As Chair of the Anoka County Public Safety Committee for the past 7 years, I believe that we need to continue to invest in and support our law enforcement community. We must invest in our officers, not defund them. I am committed to keeping our community safe and law abiding. I am committed to supporting and partnering with our sheriff’s office and the local police departments on key issues and priorities
Fiscal Responsibility — During my time on the county board, we have slashed the county’s outstanding debt from $152 million in 2013 to $68 million by the end of 2020. By paying “Cash In Lieu” of bonding and balancing “Needs vs. Wants,” we have held the line on property taxes and even eliminated the ever-rising Wheelage Tax. I am committed to maximizing taxpayer value by delivering only necessary government services in the most cost-effective and sustainable manner possible. We have made many great improvements to Anoka County and I’m committed to keeping the momentum going!
Road Improvements & Economic Development — Providing safe roads and eliminating traffic congestion will always be a priority. I plan to continue the very important work that has been started on Hwy 65. As co-chair of the Hwy 65 Corridor Committee, I am working with the cities from Blaine to Mora and the counties of Anoka, Isanti and Kanabec to advocate for transportation improvements on Highway 65. Through various county partnerships, I have been able to get the attention of MnDOT and am working to keep our concerns front and center on their radar. Highway 65 has been overlooked and neglected for way too long. Good infrastructure leads to economic development. Two years ago, in an effort to support cities and businesses, the county board created an Economic Development Specialist position to partner with all of our cities in their economic development process. This move has shown to be hugely successful.
Noel Lutsey
Residence: Ham Lake
Age: 59
Family: Spouse, 2 children, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren
Education: AAS Technology
Occupation: Director of Training, Anoka Technical College
Years lived in district: 22 years
Community involvement (top 3): Blaine Ham Lake Rotary Club, Chain of Lakes Church, Ham Lake Fire Department
Website: vote4noel.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate?
I will never be a career politician, my goal is to work for you and leave the community better than I found it for the next generation of leaders. I have built a career building connections in our community. This includes connecting job seekers with careers, employers with the trained employees they need, and community needs with resources they deserve. I don’t think an elite should run our government, rather the people doing the daily work to make this county great deserve a voice and input in how our tax dollars are spent.
When Anoka County residents have expressed their needs to me I have given them my time, talent and resources. This has given me a network of people across all walks of life.
I’ve been a business owner, blue collar worker, manager, and employee and I know what it takes to put food on the table. I’ve worked multiple shifts and multiple jobs just to support my family, fighting to make ends meet. I have been laid off after three decades in one job and had to start a new career as a 50-year-old student. This has given me insight into what it is like to work, feed a family and struggle to keep grades up in order to receive scholarship opportunities.
I will fight to represent you because I understand what you need to succeed in our community.
What are the top three priorities facing the county, and what would you do about them if elected?
Economic Development and Growth: We are undeveloped and we need to make sure that growth is done in a smart way that represents us responsibly while keeping the small town feel we all know and love. I will work to ensure that no business, industry, or homeowner pays more than their fair share of the county budget.
Workforce Development: Connecting business and communities is vital for growth and long-term success. I will develop solutions to the barriers between business, community, education, and employees. We need transportation systems that work for all of us for growth — right now we rank 86 out of 87 counties in transportation. We deserve better.
Transparency and Responsible County Management: Our county government should work for us! I will advocate for open communication between the community and the county board, including an open forum during meetings. I understand what it’s like to raise a family on a tight budget, that is why I vow to be a responsible steward of your tax dollars.
