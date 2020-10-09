In Blaine’s Ward 1, Tom Newland faces Jason Smith. In Ward 2 Julie Jeppson is running for reelection unopposed. In Ward 3 incumbent Andy Garvais faces a challenge from Chris Massoglia.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
WARD 1
Tom Newland
Age: 60
Family: Immediate family all live in the area.
Education: Columbia Heights High School Class of 1978 and University of Minnesota Bachelor of Science in Business, 1982.
Occupation: I’ve owned and operated Allegra since 1993 (formerly Insty-Prints).
Years lived in city: 17 years in Blaine and 41 years in the area.
Community involvement (top 3): 1) Served six years on the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department Board of Directors including three years as its president. 2) Served six years on the Blaine Park Board. 3) Founding member of the Blaine Public Safety Association.
Contact information: 612-961-1811 or TomNewlandBlaine@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Experience and dedicated commitment to Blaine. Serving on the City Council would continue an ongoing commitment to the great community of Blaine, its critical services, and the organizations that make Blaine a home. During my time with the Fire Department, we successfully transitioned Fire Chiefs and replaced two critical response vehicles. The Park Board moved forward with the Lakeside Commons Beach and the Four Seasons Curling Club Fogerty Arena addition during my time on the board. The BPSA brought funding for BPD’s first K-9 team. As a founding member of Blaine’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee, achieving State certification allowed access to resources to support deployed service-members and our veterans. The accomplishments of the Panther Foundation are amazing to see from the lens and perspective as a founding board member. All of these accomplishments were possible through collaboration, teamwork and focus on mutual goals.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1) COVID-19: Blaine’s finances will reflect the impact of the pandemic in upcoming budgets. Focus on the three core city services of safety, water/sewer, and roads will prioritize and effectively bring benefits from the prudent use of our tax dollars. Needs for these three core services supersede any and all wants for the city. Critical services are the core reason and benefit for local government.
2) Growth: Blaine’s residential growth will slow as land use and availability meet demands for housing. Diversification of business to supplement residential needs and commercial/industrial land use is vital to keep everyone’s taxes in line with expectations.
3) Continual reinvestment in infrastructure: Roads and streets and water and sewer services need continued reinvestments to provide resident and business needs. Coupled with the ongoing funding required for safety services, the overwhelming majority of the city budget needs to provide for Blaine’s core essential services. Prioritization of needs is critical.
Jason Smith
Age: 45
Family: Wife of 20 years, Kari
Education: 1. Electrical Engineering, University of Minnesota Twin Cities. 2. Masters in Business Administration, Carlson Business School University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Occupation: Systems Design Assurance Engineer
Years lived in city: 17 years
Community involvement (top 3): 1. Co-Chair of Boston Scientific - Women’s Network - Men as Allies. 2. Spring Lake Park Panther Foundation. 3. Stepping Stone Emergency Housing Volunteering
Website: JasonSmithforBlaine.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am not a politician, I am not running for city council because I have interest in politics or furthering a political career. I am running for city council because I want to represent the residents of Blaine. My background is in engineering, where I have gained skills in solving technical and business problems. I want to use these skills to serve our community.
I ran for this seat in 2018, and I chose to run again because getting involved with local government was a rewarding way to get to know more Blaine residents and contribute to the city. Ultimately, I am running because I care about this community and I want to make sure that the interests of our residents are at the forefront of all decisions.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
If I am elected onto Blaine’s city council, my top three priorities are making sure that I am a transparent and accessible representative, ensuring that there is reinvestment into our roads and neighborhoods, and finding new ways to increase the budget without relying on residents.
In order to be transparent and accessible, I plan to make sure that I am quick to respond to emails and phone calls so I am aware of the needs of my constituents. I also would like to use the city newsletter to draw attention to upcoming decisions, and advocate for increased community input before zoning decisions. I hope to use community meetings as a way to ensure that the city council is listening to input from residents prior to impactful decisions.
My plans for investing in residents and neighborhoods include advocating for the use of revenue from new developments to improve and preserve neighborhoods. Additionally, I plan to promote investment in improvements of roads, parks and redevelopment opportunities. Although we are a growing community, we need to ensure that older neighborhoods are being taken care of in the same way our new neighborhoods are.
I also want to reduce financial dependency on residents, but still work to increase the budget. I plan to advocate for the use of federal, state, and municipal grants in order to reduce financial dependency on residents. I also plan to utilize the large amount of visitors Blaine hosts every year. If we implement ticket sales and hotel taxes, visitors of Blaine will help pay for improvements to the city that they spend large portions of leisure time in.
WARD 3
Andy Garvais
Age: 35
Family: Wife, Elma; son, Vinny (4) and daughter, Amelia (10 months).
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology of Law, Criminology, and Deviance from University of Minnesota. Master of Arts in Public Administration from Hamline University
Occupation: Director of Veterans Programs and Memorial Affairs at Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.
Years lived in city: Six years
Community involvement (top 3): Blaine City Council for four years, ending Veteran homelessness and serving in the Army Reserve as an Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer to Minnesota.
Contact information: AndyGarvais.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the best candidate for the job because I have the education and experience needed to perform the duties well. During my first term we kept Blaine operating with the lowest cost of government for comparative cities our size; received an upgraded bond rating to AAA, which saves residents thousands each year when we bond for city projects; have advocated for and approved fire department equipment replacements that have led to our ISO rating increasing, saving residents and businesses money on insurance premiums; have added 10 officers to our police department to continue to keep Blaine safe while allowing our officers to engage with our community at events like shop with a cop; have made significant investments in our public infrastructure to include our water system and city roads; and have continued to embrace the growth that Blaine has been experiencing by actively seeking the types of businesses our residents want to see.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
My first priority will be to ensure our businesses, residents, and city navigate and survive the economic ramifications of COVID-19. We have an unprecedented situation where federal and state rules and guidelines have put our businesses up against incredible odds. We have already worked with our restaurants to open outdoor dining and temporarily remove restrictions. We have started to issue out thousands of dollars of Federal CARES Act money to help our businesses, and we will continue to listen to what our businesses need to ensure we are supporting them. We are also looking at our current tax levy and future expenditures to see if there is an opportunity to not only keep the tax rate flat, which we have done the past three years, and possibly reduce our tax rate.
My second priority will be to continue to make investments into our public infrastructure and public safety. As our city grows, we will need to continue adding officers to the police department, replace fire trucks at SBM Fire, and continue to plan and design for a new fire station in NE Blaine.
My third priority will be to continue to support our parks and trail system. The pandemic has highlighted our parks and trail system as all of us flocked to them as a reprieve from our quarantine and an alternative to summer vacations. Unfortunately, there are several older parks we need to invest money into in addition to continuing to connect our trail system.
Chris Massoglia
Age: 28
Family: Married, with a 6-month-old.
Education: Homeschooled, graduated high-school at 13, attended over five different colleges and finished with a degree in biblical studies.
Occupation: Digital Marketer For Thomson Reuters
Years lived in city: 10 years
Community involvement (top 3): I work with youth here in Blaine at my church. I volunteer at my local Blaine food shelf. I work with Blaine’s small business community through marketing and consulting.
Contact information: chrismassoglia.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Over the past six months, I’ve been out engaging with our Blaine community and listening to what issues matter to all residents in Ward 3. I believe I’m the best candidate for this job because I will listen to and advocate for what we, the residents want; I don’t work for the government, I will work for you. I won’t support larger government programs that lead to more taxes. I’ll ask the tough questions with a critical eye on city spending. Blaine has had a 17% increase in our tax base the past four years, so why are we running a deficit in our sewer, refuse, facilities maintenance, and stormwater drainage funds? Should we really be spending $4 million dollars remodeling city hall?
As a councilman, I will only prioritize incentives and economic development spending for unique business, retail, and industry that would not come to Blaine without a boost. I will advocate for an end to tax breaks for large residential development companies that would be building in Blaine regardless of an incentive. I would NOT vote to change the zoning from industrial/single family homes to high-density residential.
I will ensure we continue to fund public health and safety by advocating for more police and fire spending, not less.
I will protect our woodlands so we can have parks and trails with mature trees for our Blaine families to enjoy.
I am a bold person. I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe and suggest new ideas. Nor am I afraid to vote “no “and oppose ideas I don’t believe in. You will never see me vote “symbolically” or hear me say things like, “they are taking advantage of us on this contract but I know we have the votes so I’ll vote for it,” that’s just not who I am.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1) No City Sales Tax: With a 17% increase in our tax base the past four years, we need to shift the conversation. We don’t need more revenue through additional tax, we need to better manage our spending.
2) More Police & Fire: As we rapidly grow, Blaine could use more police and fire, not less. Visit my website for detailed plans.
3) Smart Development: We do not need to give tax incentives to build residential housing, apartments, or townhomes. We need to keep our incentive money for industry, business, and retail development.
