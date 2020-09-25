DFL incumbent Connie Bernardy, of New Brighton, faces Republican challenger Susan Erickson, of New Brighton. Bernardy was a state representative from 2001 to 2006 and again from 2013 to present. The district includes all or parts of Spring Lake Park, Fridley and New Brighton.
Connie Bernardy
Age: 57
Residence: New Brighton
Family: Two children
Education: University of Minnesota
Years lived in district: Over 50 years
Community involvement (top 3): New Brighton League of Women Voters; St. Philip’s Lutheran Church; Senate District 41 DFL
Contact information: conniebernardy.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions:
My colleagues, Governor Walz and I have been focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguarding the health and well-being of Minnesotans. The peacetime state of emergency has allowed Governor Walz to open the state’s toolbox and take quick, decisive action to protect Minnesotans through the COVID-19 pandemic. Extensions ensure that Minnesotans continue to receive much-needed support and relief as the pandemic evolves — 49 of 50 states are in a state of emergency. Wisconsin is the only exception. The state gets $50 million per month under its peacetime emergency. Thanks to Governor Walz’s leadership, Minnesota is so far better-off than many other states, but that doesn’t mean the worst is over or that we know everything. Other states that have relaxed restrictions — Arizona, North Carolina, Utah, Florida, Texas and more — have seen concerning spikes in cases and hospitalizations and reimposed restrictions. My colleagues and I fight for ALL Minnesotans, including the most vulnerable — those with pre-existing conditions, who are high-risk, who are struggling economically. That hasn’t changed during this pandemic and we will keep working to ensure the health and economic well-being of all Minnesotans now and into the future. If I can be of help to my constituents on state matters during this difficult time, please contact me.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
We must pass a jobs and local projects bill. It is our best form of a stimulus package we can do at the state level. All Minnesotans deserve safe and inclusive communities. Updating our aging infrastructure, safe drinking water and utility systems will help our people, communities and businesses make it through this crisis while providing family- and community-supporting wages and benefits. Investing in jobs and local projects now will quicken our economic recovery and help Minnesotans thrive for generations. Minnesotans are asking the Legislature to invest in jobs and local projects. We know that people are hurting from the impact of COVID-19, and we have an opportunity to help in a way that safely creates statewide economic activity.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
No matter what we look like or where we live, Minnesotans deserve to be safe in their communities and their families need to be able to return to their homes safely at night. We need police who protect and serve everyone, and who can preserve peace and safety without violating human rights or constitutional liberties. Disparities are entrenched in our communities and run deep to the institutional and structural foundations that shape policing, education, housing, employment, transportation and our health systems. We need to tackle the crises of racial injustice, social and economic inequities and institutionalized racism. Centuries of racist ideas and racist policies have led to racial inequity that we now need to dismantle. Our community’s strength comes from our ability to be there for each other. Working together across faith, race and place, we can make our state a place where health care, opportunity and justice are for all — black, brown or white, no exceptions.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Improve access to affordable health care and prescription drugs and make sure all Minnesotans can obtain free COVID-19 testing. Fully-fund public education from affordable childcare and public pre-K through job training and higher education. Guarantee every working Minnesotan has access to paid sick time and family and medical leave to care for themselves or a loved one. Put Minnesota on the path to meet or exceed our state’s clean energy and climate change goals while ensuring family-supporting local jobs. In addition to ensuring every Minnesotan can make it home safe at night, create a safe and just community, and pass common-sense gun safety measures.
Susan Erickson
Age: 65
Residence: New Brighton
Family: Awesome close family including my 90-year-old wonderful mother and most live in New Brighton
Education: Lasell College, Brighton, Massachusetts A.S. Degree
Occupation: Paralegal, retired
Years lived in district: 42
Community involvement (top 3): Volunteer coordinator at my church, former Planning Commissioner for the City of New Brighton and former Chair of Senate District 41 Republicans for several terms
Website: susan4mnhouse41a.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions:
Two weeks to flatten the curve has turned into six months. We “flattened” the curve, yet Governor Walz continues to extend his emergency powers month after month. The House is supposed to be the voice of the people, not a rubber stamp for unchecked, unmitigated power by the Governor. The Governor’s original prediction of 74,000 deaths and the complete shutdown has destroyed our economy, closed businesses, bankrupted others; there are hundreds of thousands unemployed, patients are not getting necessary medical care and there has been an increase in suicides. His absurd “model” was wrong since DAY ONE! Everyone knows a virus cannot be stopped, so we need to protect the vulnerable and get back to safely allowing for Minnesota’s economic recovery.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
The Governor’s emergency orders should be lifted, and the Legislature should be the co-equal branch of government as it was intended. Businesses, schools and churches need to safely open again. Shuttered businesses should receive tax relief for the time they were shut down and taxpayers should receive property tax refunds for the time schools were closed. Distance learning has caused many parents to rethink how to educate their children. School choice would allow funding to follow the child and give all students an opportunity to thrive. Promoting trade schools as an alternative to college would provide students with skills for a lifetime and workers who can build and repair our infrastructure. Every department of government should be independently audited to stop waste, fraud, redundancy and abuse.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Public safety is a top priority for residents in our district. Calls to dismantle or defund our police forces is adamantly opposed. Calls for police and judicial reform and other government abuses should be addressed with all voices at the table as we strive for a fair and just system. The number one job of government is to protect all citizens. Defunding or dismantling our police departments will not prevent senseless destruction, it will only empower criminals to continue stealing and destroying private property. We should all feel safe in our communities. Cities should be responsible for setting policies for their police departments. All cities cannot use the same policies. The Legislature could provide some statewide guidelines, but the needs of Minneapolis are much different than the needs of Marshall. A one-size-fits-all policy will not solve the important issues that need to be addressed.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Minnesota has a long, challenging road ahead; urgent attention is needed to balance our state budget. We all want a safe and thriving state with great schools and a strong safety net, yet in just a few months our $1.5 billion surplus is now a $4.7 billion deficit. We must prioritize taxes, spending and borrowing to responsibly meet the needs of all Minnesotans. The inaction and abdication of power to the Governor last session by current legislators left a long list of issues needing action. The riots and unrest in the Twin Cities is a top issue among voters. Major focus must be on public safety and judicial reform. Other issues include affordable health care, closing the achievement gap, jobs, transportation, housing, energy, elections, guns, bonding and more. The current practice to throw everything into huge omnibus bills at the end of session must be stopped. Every individual bill should have a roll call vote. There is a proposal to mandate paid family and medical leave. This would displace short-term disability offered by the private sector and make Minnesota the only state with such an expansive and expensive mandate.
