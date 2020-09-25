Incumbent Calvin Bahr, R-East Bethel, faces Democratic challenger Sue Larson in a rematch for the 31B State House seat. The district covers parts of Andover and Oak Grove as well as East Bethel and Ham Lake. Larson did not respond to requests for comment.
Calvin Bahr
Residence: East Bethel
Age: 58
Family: Widowed, 4 Children, 3 Grandchildren
Education: 2 years of college
Occupation: Truck Driver and State Legislator
Years lived in district: 19
Community involvement (top 3): None listed
Website: BahrforHouse.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
We have gone long past any response to Covid-19 and are into social engineering. None of the statistics of the last 2+ months warrant the response we have seen from the Governor’s office. Government should be providing information and the people of Minnesota, I believe are quite capable of making intelligent decisions based on their unique circumstances.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
Get out of the way and let those with ideas, bring them to market. We put in place rules to keep the old guard in place and not allow new entrants to compete. It is much easier for the government to control a hand full of large business than 10s of thousands of small ones. It is mutually beneficial to government and big business.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
The State is responsible for the State police, the Counties for the Sheriffs department, and local municipalities for their local police. Minneapolis seems to be making changes to their police force without any interference from the State. I personally may not agree with the changes they make, but I do believe in local control and that Minneapolis should live with their decision - good or bad.
Systemic Racism, as far as I can tell, is the new code phrase for implementing socialism. Replacing our current form of government picking winners and losers (crony capitalism), and replacing it with another form (socialism) that has has left nothing but destruction everywhere else it has been implemented, will solve nothing.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Transparency. Our government does not work the way most people think it does.
