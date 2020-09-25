In Senate District 36, incumbent John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, is opposed by Republican Karen Attia, of Champlin. The district includes all or parts of Champlin, Coon Rapids and Brooklyn Park.
Karen Attia
Residence: Champlin
Age: Not listed
Family: Mother of 4 sons, grandmother of 3
Education: Not listed
Occupation: Retired critical care registered nurse at Mercy Hospital for 20 years
Years lived in district: Champlin resident for 23 years
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Volunteered in boys’ high school sports by overseeing players’ safety during sporting events. (2) Member of Brooklyn Park Church where I held the positions of council secretary and deacon of the congregational. (3) Care Commission where I organized blood drives, held training in the use of AEDs, and led a team focused on ensuring the well-being of vulnerable members
Website or contact information: AttiaForSenate.com
Assess state governments’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
In reviewing the response to the pandemic in MN, it became clear early that the most vulnerable are those over age 70 with co-morbidities. Why wasn’t the focus on protecting them more of a priority?
Instead those recovering from COVID-19 were placed in nursing homes. In an effort to slow the spread and give hospitals time to build up supplies etc., the whole state was shut down by executive order. We all learned how to protect ourselves and others within a short time.
Continuing the Peacetime Emergency Orders yet, using ever-changing goals, has been devastating to our economy and with rules put in place unfairly impacting small businesses we are now seeing many closures and are facing an increasing debt. The Legislature has the power to stop the Governor’s use of these orders, but has failed to do so, which in actuality has shut out the voice of the people and eliminated two branches of our government from any decision making. I strongly feel there is no longer any need for renewal of Peacetime Emergency Power.
What is the best way for the state government to support the economy going forward?
Remove restrictions, allowing all businesses to fully open. I trust our people and businesses to do so safely. Supporting is the right word. Government needs to seriously work with businesses in a positive way, stripping regulations that are unnecessarily heavy handed and make it more difficult for them to succeed.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Each city or community can and is already working on ways to improve police relations and that is where it starts. In our district, the City of Brooklyn Park has many innovative initiatives in place now. Concerning systemic racism, first of all what is the definition? If it involves equal opportunity in employment, housing and criminal justice, we already have laws that require equal opportunity in each of these areas. Criminal justice laws have been addressed by our lawmakers in Washington most recently with the passage of the 2nd Chance Legislation.
Penalties certainly need to be reviewed and I look forward to that work as a senator. In Minnesota, the Police Accountability legislation has passed. I would have voted for that. To move toward a better life for all, this discussion needs to start with calm, respectful communication in our communities to hear the voices from all sides. Rioting and looting or defunding police departments is absolutely the wrong action to take.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Safety for our citizens! We, the people, have been doing our best to stay safe. As a senator, I will work to address the crucial issue of public safety by supporting, not defunding our police as they risk life and limb to protect us. It is imperative that law and order is maintained to bring about calm and ease the fears of us all.
Another priority is the difficult work of balancing the state budget without raising taxes. Additional priorities include: working on safely reopening schools and all businesses while protecting seniors and those with disabilities, reforming the driver’s license process for faster service, eliminating tax on Social Security income and funding for roads and bridges. Also, as a senator, I will support a drug program making it possible for patients to get Canadian drug prices at their local pharmacy, including insulin!
John Hoffman
Residence: Champlin
Age: 55
Family: Spouse Yvette, 1 child
Education: Bachelor of Arts University of St. Mary’s 1988. Advanced Certificate in Energy Policy University of Idaho 2014.
Occupation: Director of Business Development
Years lived in district: 20 years
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Minnesota State Senator. Elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016 and serves on Minnesota’s Workforce Development task force and Chair of the Governor’s Developmental Disabilities Council. (2) Served as Vice Chair of the Anoka Hennepin School Board, which is the largest School District in the State of Minnesota. (3) Served on the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors and was recognized as volunteer of the year in 2014.
Website or contact information: johnhoffmanmn.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The COVID-19 peacetime emergency allowed Minnesota to take swift action to protect the health and well-being of our communities, businesses, and families. This pandemic is not over, given the fact all around us we see an increase in the virus, and we must continue to work together to put public health first.
During the COVID-19 peacetime emergency, important orders that would end include waived program requirements to conform with an enhanced federal match for public programs. This ensured access creating enhancements for services such as nursing homes, mental health, and childcare centers and to allow some critical services to be delivered through telemedicine, providing flexibilities in licensing requirements that otherwise make these services impossible to access. Eligible laid-off workers were able to access Unemployment Insurance benefits and businesses’ “experience ratings” would not be impacted when former workers were provided Unemployment Insurance benefits during the pandemic.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
My business experience is in both the private and public sector. I co-founded two companies dedicated to consumer credit and financial management. I am the Director of business development for ACCORD, committed to finding employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. It is time to work together on a comprehensive jobs package that serves every corner of the state and puts people back to work during and after this health crisis. The budget numbers released emphasize this more than ever. Minnesota moved from a surplus into a deficit in just a few months because of the unexpected expenses of COVID-19. Getting people back to work by passing a responsible capital investment bill is more important than ever. The more we delay, the more expensive it will be to push these projects off into the future. Minnesota’s bond rating is good right now, interest rates on these bonds are low. So, roll up our sleeves, put politics aside, make these critical investments and get the work of the people done by compromising on a robust bonding bill to help our economy and our people.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
We need to assure that the Human Rights Commissions that operate in Cities have the direct access to the City Manager as this is not consistent throughout the State. We need to be able to give our law enforcement personnel more tools in their tool belt. Over 50% of all Police involved constituent deaths are people with disabilities. There is an increased need to get Peace Officers the support as increasing the training with and partnership of Mental Health professionals and social workers as the day-to-day calls to law enforcement involvement has changed. Our recruitment efforts should mirror our communities. There are cities right here in Minnesota that have taken that proactive approach not only in recruitment but also in how they operate through a transparent council and accountability.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
• Education equity — Our area still provides more for less and I will bring forth my Compensatory Education bill including property tax equalization statewide.
• Medical Assistance spend down and Health and Human Services reform — There needs to be a systemic discussion and change in how our Minnesota Departments of Health and Human Services are working in conjunction with each other regarding the needs of People with Disabilities who need our service and our protections of our Elderly. Given the fact we will experience a deficit in the upcoming biennium, we need to operate more efficiently and leaner yet assure protections are in place
• Finish the work I started on our regional transportation efforts such as Highway 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.