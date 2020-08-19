With the state primary complete and the filing period for other races closed, the slate of candidates for the Nov. 3 ballot is set.
Anoka County residents will cast ballots in races from city councils to U.S. president.
Early voting by mail or in person begins Sept. 18. Learn more about voter registration and ways to vote at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Following is a list of races and candidates in ABC Newspapers’ coverage area. In addition to the races listed below, ballots will also include the presidential and U.S. Senate races as well as state judicial races.
Congressional races
In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Coon Rapids, DFL incumbent Dean Phillips, of Deephaven, faces Republican Kendall Qualls, of Medina.
DFL incumbent Ilhan Omar defeated a serious primary challenger in the 5th Congressional District, which includes the Anoka County communities of Columbia Heights, Fridley and Spring Lake Park. There voters will choose among Omar, Republican Lacy Johnson and Michael Moore of the Legal Marijuana Now party.
Tom Emmer, the Republican incumbent in the 6th Congressional District, is challenged by DFL candidate Tawnja Zahradka, who is a TV personality and former Mrs. Minnesota America.
State Senate
The Senate District 31 race pits incumbent Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, against DFLer Kate Luthner, of Columbus.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, faces a challenge from DFL candidate David Nelson, of Coon Rapids, in Senate District 35.
In Senate District 36, incumbent John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, is opposed by Republican Karen Attia, of Champlin.
Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, faces a challenge from Republican Brad Sanford, of Blaine, in Senate District 37.
Voters in Senate District 38 will choose between incumbent Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, and Democrat Justin Stofferahn, of White Bear Township.
In Senate District 41 DFL Sen. Carolyn Laine is retiring. Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, a Democrat from New Brighton, is running for Laine’s Senate seat instead of seeking reelection to the House. She faces Republican Lucia Marina Vogel, of Columbia Heights.
State House
Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, is once again challenged by Democrat Brad Brown, of Princeton, in House District 31A.
The race in House District 31B pits incumbent Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel, in a rematch against Democrat Sue Larson, of Ham Lake.
Voters in House District 35A will pick between incumbent John Heinrich, R-Anoka, and Mike Erickson, a Democrat from Anoka.
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, faces Democrat Jason Ruffalo, of Andover, in House District 35B.
A rematch is set between DFL incumbent Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, and Republican Bill Maresh, of Champlin, in House District 36A. More than half a million dollars poured into the race two years ago, and Stephenson defeated Maresh by less than 900 votes, a margin of about 5 percentage points.
Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, faces a challenge from Republican Scott Simmons, of Brooklyn Park, in House District 36B.
Voters in House District 37A, will choose between DFL incumbent Erin Koegel, of Spring Lake Park, and Republican Ken Wendling, a current Spring Lake Park City Council member.
Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, will once again try to fend off Democrat Amir Joseph Malik, of Blaine, in House District 37B. In 2018 West narrowly defeated Malik in a race that drew hundreds of thousands of dollars in spending. West won by about 150 votes — less than 1 percentage point.
There’s no incumbent in House District 38A because Linda Runbeck, DFL-Circle Pines, is not seeking reelection. Kris Fredrick, a Democrat from Lino Lakes, is running against Republican Donald Raleigh, of Blaine.
Incumbent Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton, has a rematch with Republican Susan A. Erickson, of New Brighton, in House District 41A.
House District 41B has no incumbent because Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton, is running for Minnesota Senate. The candidates seeking to replace her are Democrat Sandra Feist, of New Brighton, and Republican Ronald Ray Vogel, of Columbia Heights.
Anoka County Board
Four County Board seats are up for election.
Commissioner Matt Look, of Anoka, is seeking reelection against current Ramsey Mayor John LeTourneau in District 1.
In District 2, incumbent Julie Braastad, of Ham Lake, is challenged by Noel Lutsey, of Ham Lake.
Incumbent Robyn West, of Blaine, once again faces Nyle Zikmund, of Blaine, in District 3. Zickmund is a former Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View fire chief and the current Mounds View city administrator.
Voters in District 6 will see the names of incumbent Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen, both of Lino Lakes, on the ballot for the third time this year. Reinert defeated Hansen in a special election for the seat in February of this year, and the pair survived an Aug. 11 primary to move on to the general election.
Soil & Water Supervisor
Only one race is competitive this year for the Anoka Conservation District’s Board of Supervisors. Incumbent Steve Laitinen, of Anoka, is running against Colleen Werdien, of Anoka, in District 1.
School boards
In the Columbia Heights School District, three candidates are running for three seats. Incumbents Lorien Mueller and Naty Severson will return to the board, and Mary Granlund will replace John Larkin, who isn’t seeking reelection.
The Fridley School Board has a special election. Interim Board Member Gao Nue Xiong is seeking to retain a seat on the board against challengers Hassan Ali and Ross Meisner.
Seven candidates are vying for four seats on the St. Francis School Board. Incumbents Amy Kelly, Rob Schoenrock, Mike Starr and Sean Sullivan all hope to keep their seats. Shelby Holubiw, Pam Johnson and Kenna Pretts are also running.
Mayors and city councils
Andover Mayor Julie Trude will seek to defend her seat against Council Member Sheri Bukkila and Richard Kulkey.
Six candidates are running for two seats on the Andover City Council: incumbent Ted Butler, Steven Fowlkes, Maribella McDermid, Randy Nelson, Joshua Pacheco and Mary C Vanderlaan.
In Anoka, Mayor Phil Rice faces a challenge from Barbara Deeds Baldwin.
Four candidates are seeking two seats on the Anoka City Council: Sam Scott, Greg Tomlinson, Jeff Weaver and incumbent Brian Wesp.
Bethel Mayor Todd Miller is running for reelection unopposed, but three candidates are running for two spots on the City Council. They are incumbent Kristi Bottema, Patrick Sullivan and Rob Villanueva.
With the upcoming retirement of longtime Mayor Tom Ryan, the Blaine mayorship is up for grabs. A primary narrowed the candidates to Mike Bourke and Tim Sanders.
In Blaine’s Ward 1, Tom Newland faces Jason Smith. In Ward 2 Julie Jeppson is running for reelection unopposed. In Ward 3 incumbent Andy Garvais faces a challenge from Chris Massoglia.
In Columbia Heights Council Member Nick Novitsky and Amáda Márquez Simula are running to replace Mayor Donna Schmitt, who isn’t seeking reelection.
The four candidates vying for two seats on the Columbia Heights City Council are incumbent Connie Buesgens, Laura Dorle, Kay “KT” Jacobs and Andy Newton.
Two candidates are on the ballot for an at-large Coon Rapids City Council seat: Pat Carlson and Christopher Geisler. Geisler is the son of Ward 4 incumbent Jennifer Geisler. In Ward 1 the candidates are incumbent Brad Greskowiak and Shalonda Shipp-Gordon. In Ward 2 incumbent Bill Kiecker and Kari Rehrauer are on the ballot, and in Ward 4 the candidates are Jeff Cosman and Jennifer Geisler.
East Bethel Mayor Steven Voss is running for reelection against Robert H. DeRoche, Jr.
Voters will choose two of seven candidates for East Bethel City Council: Sherry Allenspach, Shelly Beck, Mark Lutcavish, Brian Mundle, incumbent Randy Plaisance, Joseph Reiter and Jim Smith.
Races for Fridley mayor and council are uncontested; Mayor Scott Lund and Council Member David Ostwald will retain their seats.
In Ham Lake only two candidates filed, so Council Member Gary Kirkeide and newcomer Jesse Wilken will fill the two available seats.
Hilltop’s elections for mayor and council are also uncontested. Terry W. Wiggin will replace David Cartwright as mayor, and Casey Gunter and Betty Risdahl will retain their seats on the council.
Nowthen Mayor Jeff Pilon faces a challenge from Matt Lendt.
Four are running for two seats on the Nowthen City Council: Jason Alders, incumbent Daniel Breyen, incumbent Mary Rainville and Rob Schiller.
In Oak Grove three candidates want to fill two seats. The candidates are Bradley LeTourneau, incumbent Paul M. Tradewell and Mike Wylie.
The mayor’s seat in Ramsey is up for grabs with current Mayor John LeTourneau running for County Board. Council Member Mark Kuzma is running for the seat against Michael Olson.
Incumbent Jeff Menth faces a challenge from Chelsee Howell for one of Ramsey’s at-large council seats. The candidates for the Ward 2 seat are Brian Walker and Matt Woestehoff. Incumbent Debra Musgrove is unopposed in Ward 4.
St. Francis’s Mayor Steven Feldman is running for reelection unopposed, as are City Council Members Robert Bauer and Joseph Muehlbauer.
In Spring Lake Park Interim Mayor Bob Nelson is running for the mayor’s seat against Bob White.
Spring Lake Park voters will also choose two out of four candidates running for City Council: Nemeh Al-Sarraj, incumbent Lisa Dircks, incumbent Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff and Shawn Webb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.