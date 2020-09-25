Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, is being challenged for his seat in Senate District 35 by Coon Rapids man David Nelson. District 35 includes Ramsey, Anoka and portions of Coon Rapids.
Jim Abeler
Residence: Anoka
Age: 66
Family: Married to wife Barb for 39 years. We’ve lived in Anoka all of that time. Our 6 sons range from ages 21 to 37. We sadly lost Josiah 9 years ago. Also, we have six grandchildren, 3 boys and 3 girls, ages 3 to 10.
Education: Graduated Anoka High School, 1972. Attended Hamline, the U of M, and St. Thomas. DC degree from Northwestern College of Chiropractic, 1979.
Occupation: Chiropractor, Real Estate.
Years lived in district: Basically all of my life except college. Technically the boundaries change every 10 years, but have been local all of that time.
Community involvement (top 3): Founded PACT Charter School. Co-founded Haven 4 Heroes. Serving in elected office 21 years.
Website: jimableler.com
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
This has been a most challenging time, and is virtually without precedent. The COVID virus has swept over us like a rash of never ending tornadoes. The governor has exerted himself valiantly. Any shortcomings have been related to carrying too much of the load himself. In my discussions with him and with other officials, I have urged them to look at the state as a more segmented entity. I believe working on a county-by-county level would have been more productive and resulted in fewer negatives. For example, asking our Main Street businesses to close while the big box ones continue caused immense harm and an insignificant benefit. This was preventable. Going forward, we need to move into the next phases by using more local guidance.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
We must be able to return to as much normal as is safely possible. This can be done on a county-by-county, city-by-city breakdown. Circumstances vary so much across the state we cannot use “one size fits all” as the governor and the departments have been doing.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Nobody of any race should ever be singled out, profiled, intimidated or denied opportunities simply because of the color of their skin. Citizens must feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods, and need to feel free to call on their local police when those needs arise. In the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd, the legislature passed a major police reform bill, developed in coordination with the police groups and equity advocates. It is a remarkable piece of legislation and will make a significant difference in many neighborhoods. Foresightful departments like the Anoka County Sheriff and Anoka, Ramsey, and Coon Rapids police departments have been leaders in responsive community service policing and served as a model for the reforms.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Education Excellence for All Students, Health Care Costs & Quality, Small Business, Veterans, Support for Seniors and Persons with Disabilities, Clean Air and Water, and Highways 10, 47, 65 and the Ferry Street Rail Crossing
David L. Nelson
Residence: Coon Rapids
Age: 58
Family: Married for Thirty-Two Years — no adult children, Pet Kids!
Education: Associate of Arts, North Hennepin Community College, Business and Liberal Arts.
Occupation: Systems Engineer
Years lived in district: 24 years
Community involvement (top 3): Active in DFL Local Politics, President and Board member of my HOA
Website or contact information: davenelsonforminnesota.org
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
Faced with a lack of coordination from the Federal Government and the need to be consistent statewide I believe Governor Walz and the Legislature has handled the Pandemic Response very well. There was a push back to open up the State faster but the Governor followed the CDC’s recommendations and unlike some States we have not had to roll back on the phased approach. I agree with the School Plan and letting local school districts make the final decision and how the Governor’s office provided information for the local officials to make good choices.
What is the best way for state government to support the economy going forward?
The State Government needs to continue with the phased opening and do everything they can to build back better the economy as a vaccine becomes available and the Pandemic numbers decline. After that they need to look for ways to build on the partnerships with local communities and local counties.
What, if anything, should the state do to assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
The State needs to be part of the solution but also not be a hindrance to local communities when it comes to improved police relations. Systemic Racism exists and the State needs to look at all systems and work to bring equality to all people. Systemic Racism is not an overnight single-issue problem to fix but rather is an environment built into our society. We all need to be part of the solution.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Health Care, Safety, Technology, Transportation and Job Security are my top priorities if elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.