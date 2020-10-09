A field of seven seeks two available seats on the East Bethel City Council, including current Council Member Randy Plaisance, as well as Sherry Allenspach, Shelly Beck, Mark Lutcavish, Brian Mundle, Joseph Reiter and Jim Smith.
Multiple candidates could not be reached after multiple attempts or declined to respond. The candidates who responded are included below.
Brian Mundle
Age: 38
Family: Five nieces and one nephew
Education: Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from MSU – Mankato
Occupation: Construction manager
Years lived in city: 26
Community involvement (top 3): East Bethel Council Member 2015 – 2018; Member of East Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission 2011 – 2015; Eagle Scout & Chartered Organization Representative in East Bethel Boy Scout Troop 733
Contact information:
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe I’m the best candidate for the job because I have a proven track record of accomplishments for the city. I have the education, the knowledge and the experience to produce great results for our city. I have a Bachelor of Science, I spent four years on Planning and Zoning before being elected to serve four years on Council in 2014. I work as a construction manager and help run a successful company. All of that gives me the technical skills to do the job properly, but what gives me the passion to do it is my connection to the city. I grew up here, East Bethel is my home town and part of my genealogy since the city’s inception. I’m the seventh lineal descendant of James Cooper who was one of the first settlers, and who named the original township in 1858. His homestead was at what’s now Coopers Corner. Ralph Gardner is my great-grandfather, who was one of the first Trustees in 1957 and helped the transition of East Bethel from a township to a village in 1959. I know the city’s history, what it once was, and that gives me perspective of where we should go, and why the ruralness is so important to our area.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
East Bethel needs certain new businesses with good jobs to provide our residents their essential needs, like a grocery store and pharmacy. This new business growth must be done responsibly in order to maintain the city’s ruralness. I would like to limit “dollar” type stores and storage facilities. “Dollar” stores reduce the likelihood of attracting a grocery store, and storage facilities use up the land with limited job opportunities.
While I want to bring in new businesses, I also want to help preserve and grow our current businesses. We have many great businesses in the city, many that got their start here, whose owners and employees live here. They invested in our community, and I would like to see them prosper and expand in East Bethel.
One positive point of developing is that it brings in park and trail fees. There are many opportunities to use that funding responsibly, by creating short connecting trails between neighborhoods and opening up city-owned land for new trails that will enhance our quality of life in our great city.
Sherry Allenspach
Age: 64
Family: Spouse Glenn Allenspach
Education: None listed
Occupation: Retired
Years lived in city: 17
Community involvement (top 3): Volunteer on City Park Board; Economic Development Authority; and currently Planning Commission
Contact information: sherallen
@aol.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Because of my activity on the various boards, I have a good understanding of what the issues are in East Bethel. I am a good listener and understand that residents want to know they are heard on an issue even if the outcome is not in their favor. I do my homework before each meeting, meaning I have read the information provided by staff, reviewed the recommendations and in many cases, visited the site.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Assure that residents feel they are heard on issues that impact them. We need to find ways to do this not only during this time of social distancing, but for those who do not have the technology to communicate virtually.
Work with other governmental agencies (neighboring community leaders, school boards, county and state agencies) to make sure the decisions they make are in the best interest of the residents and businesses in East Bethel.
Work with City and other leaders to bring desired businesses to East Bethel.
Joseph Reiter
Age: 38
Family: Lisa, James (13) and Lily (9)
Education: B.S. Business Management, St. Cloud State University (2008)
Occupation:
Senior Business Intelligence Analyst, Indian Motorcycle
Years lived in city: 4
Community involvement: None listed
Website or contact information: None listed
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the best candidate because I have the professional experience to get things done and have a vision that will benefit all homeowners in East Bethel.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
My main priority is to maintain the rural aspects that make East Bethel great. This means ensuring development fits the area and collaborating with other city leaders to make sure zoning is appropriate for the community. Major pushes for development in our city have been sold to residents as the only way to decrease taxes, however every initiative and infrastructure project that has been put forth in the past 10 years has only increased taxation without offering any benefit to the majority of homeowners. My focus will be on increasing land values and improving infrastructure that affects our neighborhoods.
To me, rural doesn’t mean neglected. My vision to increase property values is through rural improvement projects. Working with the county to add trails or shoulders to the county roads, improving drainage and ditch access to the public and working with community groups to get our parks more relevant to the people in the surrounding neighborhoods are some of the ways we can accomplish this.
I would also like to float the idea that we are all sitting on major natural resources that if managed appropriately by the city could over time turn into many of our residents having lakeshore property. Take for example the land improvement project at TPC in Blaine, or the man-made lakes along Lexington. While I do not envision zoning to allow homes be built without yards in East Bethel, I do feel we are missing an opportunity to greatly improve the environment and turn swamp property into much more valuable lake property.
Another benefit of this type of improvement is utilize the extensive renewable resources under our feet. To give everyone an idea of how much peat there is in our city, the message board on Viking has footings that are 20 feet deep because the top 17 feet is peat. If the city opens up to peat harvesting, we have a commercial opportunity that could amount to millions in tax revenue each year, potentially dropping the tax rates on our homes in half. This will increase daytime traffic, but I would prefer this traffic to high density residential traffic next to the highway when we have been told by the state and county that they will not consider putting in an overpass.
I would also like to work with other city leaders to find ways to cap runaway assessments. A homeowner should not be penalized for updating their homes or properties.
Please vote for me to keep East Bethel rural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.