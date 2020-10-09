Andover residents will cast a ballot for two City Council seats this November. There are six candidates vying for the seats, including incumbent Ted Butler, who was appointed to his seat earlier this year after Mike Knight resigned. The other seat is currently held by Sheri Bukkila, who is running for Andover mayor.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Ted Butler
Age: 45
Family: Wife Andrea, Son Kellen (15), Daughter Ainsley (10)
Education: Bachelor’s in Accounting, University of Minnesota-Duluth; Master’s in Human Resources, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Chief Administrator and Finance Manager, University of Minnesota Department of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science
Years lived in city: 20
Community involvement: Current City Council Member, 13 Year Parks & Recreation Commissioner, President and Track & Field Director for Andover Athletic Association
Website: TedForAndover.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m honored to serve as your current Andover council member since the retirement of Mike Knight this past spring. I am experienced, engaged in the community, and committed to Andover’s future. I bring over two decades of professional finance and leadership experience to the role. Beyond my professional career at the University of Minnesota, my extensive track record of civic engagement demonstrates a consistent commitment to serving the community. Prior to my current role as a council member, I served 13 years on the parks and recreation commission. I volunteer as a youth sports coach and support healthy activities for thousands of young people as President and Track & Field Director for Andover Athletic Association. As Andover residents for more than 20 years, my wife Andrea and I are raising our two kids here and are deeply committed to our wonderful city.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
My top three priorities are keeping Andover a safe, healthy community, exercising fiscal stewardship, and maintaining and improving our infrastructure.
Andover residents expect us to remain a safe and healthy community through investments in public safety (police and fire) as well as ensuring we have great parks, trails, and safe pedestrian crossings. I have supported full funding of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office contract for law enforcement, new investment in our fire department, parks and recreation improvements for residents of all ages and pedestrian crossings in the community. I commit to sustaining and building on these efforts in the years to come.
Taxpayers expect that we exercise fiscal stewardship, responsibly using public funds to deliver quality core services in an efficient manner. I have already supported a responsible 2021 budget that includes a property tax rate freeze and will continue to ensure tax dollars are used wisely in the future.
Lastly, maintaining our infrastructure is critical and we need to ensure Andover has quality roads and other pubic infrastructure such as water and sewer to ensure the long-term health and vitality of the community. I have already supported increasing funding for road resurfacing projects by $1 million in our 2021 budget. A sustained multi-year plan to improve our roads and other infrastructure is necessary, however, and voters can count on me to continue this effort.
Steven Fowlkes
Age: 36
Family: Married almost 15 years, two daughters and a son
Education: Juris Doctor, University of St. Thomas School of Law
Occupation: Census Field Supervisor, U.S. Census Bureau
Years lived in district: Four years
Community involvement: Served five years in the U. S. Marine Corps, spent two years working for the Anoka County Public Defenders, volunteers with my daughter’s fastpitch softball team.
Contact information: Not listed
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I feel that I am the best candidate for Andover City Council because of my background in public service and from the leadership that I learned from the military. Between 2005 and 2010 I was a surveillance drone pilot for the U.S. Marine Corps. During this time, I traveled abroad several times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. My time in the Marines taught me leadership, attention to detail, and the value of hard work.
When my time in the Marines was complete, I used my work ethic and my G.I. Bill to finish my college degree and enroll and graduate from law school. While in law school I volunteered with the Anoka County Public Defenders where I mostly defended those who were charged with misdemeanors. This experience gave me an appreciation for law enforcement, community involvement, and issues spawning from addiction.
Most importantly, I am a not a politician. I am a regular guy who will be a fresh face in the Andover City Council. I am humbled by the opportunity to ask for your vote.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
After being elected I would like to work on ways to make the Andover Community Center sustainable or maybe even profitable. I didn’t like the fact that I was not given the opportunity to vote on this project but it is a foregone conclusion that the ACC expansion is nearing completion and we, Andover residents, are paying for it. I want to embrace what cannot be changed and work on ways to keep it from becoming a money pit.
Second, I want to make sure that our businesses in Andover will not only survive the COVID-19 pandemic but thrive once we get through this. No one knows what the future will bring with COVID-19, but we are seeing the economy opening slowly. I want to encourage all Andover residents to patronize local businesses as they are the lifeblood of our economy.
Finally, as I drive around Andover, I notice that several roads need attention. I feel that our property taxes should pay for road maintenance/replacement with little to no additional cost to homeowners. I have spoken with tax-paying homeowners that have voiced their frustrations over paying taxes and paying for roads. This is an issue that I would like to address and hopefully resolve.
Maribella McDermid
Age: 53
Family: Married 34 years, 4 children, 2 grandchildren
Education: Bachelor of Science, Associate’s degree in Psychology, Minnesota Supreme Court Rule 114 Mediator
Occupation: Mediator, Rule 114, Translator and Interpreter, Desert Storm Combat Disabled Veteran
Years lived in district: 18
Community involvement: Education, Diversity, Mediator
Contact information: maribellamcdermid.wixsite.com/citycouncil
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
If elected to Andover City Council, I promise to be transparent with what I am doing and encourage other council members to disclose tax dollar transactions. I pledge to listen to our constituents and small businesses. It is important to earn your trust and keep your trust which is why transparency is my number one responsibility. I have lived in Andover which is a great community to live in but have seen that the politicians we have been electing, once elected, only serve their best interest not the residents of Andover and I am tired of it, that is why even though I am an “unknown,” I would love to serve our community not my own pocket, That is why I am funding my campaign on my own.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Part of being fiscally responsible means that we must invest in our public infrastructure to maintain a certain standard of living that the people of Andover are accustomed to. I promise, if elected, to be transparent and responsible about spending your tax dollars to improve and maintain our infrastructure.
All money transactions, as previously noted, will be publicly noted. Fiscal Responsibility — It will be my duty to be fiscally responsible to the voters. I believe that elected officials should have term and long term fall outs to taxpayers and what costs are. It is important to be fiscally responsible to keep taxes down for our constituents and small businesses.
Randy Nelson
Age: 56
Family: Married to Darlene. We have three children — Whitney (University of WI, River Falls graduate); Weston (Metropolitan State University graduate); Cayla (Andover H.S. Sophomore) and members of Constance Free Church in Andover.
Education: Bethel University - Organizational Leadership, Stanford University School of Medicine - Physician Assistant Studies.
Occupation: Health Care Provider and Small Business owner.
Years lived in district: 15
Community involvement:
- Community Head Basketball and Soccer Coach
- Boy Scouts of America Merit Badge Counselor
- Constance Free Church H.S. House Group Leader & Guest Services
Contact information: RandyNelson4Andover.com & 763-862-8878
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am running for city council because Andover needs a high integrity council member who promotes transparency and who has strong leadership skills.
Yes, my career experience offers a perfect match for this Andover City Council position. Specifically, I have 30 years of public service leadership experience — which includes the military, where I led Company and Squadron size units in peacetime and combat operations. In addition, I have real estate business experience, and currently work as a health care provider.
Regarding transparency, I am a strong believer that major city spending projects should be put to a vote of the residents — in the form of a referendum. Sadly, this was not done on the recent $18 million Andover community center expansion.
With a proven track record of leading successful military operations and government projects, I am uniquely prepared to lead Andover with high integrity and transparency as a city council member.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
I will strive to put the priorities of Andover residents above all else! City priorities must align with Andover’s unique vision, mission and values — whether created through community consultation, or the result of city council collaboration. My priorities reflect the most critical issues facing Andover, and include:
Transparent government: Being transparent and accountable to citizens, providing easy access to information and a positive “customer service” experience are all important. In addition, Andover residents need meaningful opportunities to participate in community democratic processes. Building a transparent and accountable framework is essential.
Infrastructure - Street and Sewer/Water Systems: I will ensure that quality programs and services continue, by maintaining a solid municipal infrastructure that serves everyone. I will be a conservative steward of the city’s resources for the residents of Andover.
Strong and resilient economy: Economic development is critical to Andover. Our businesses provide our community with valuable goods, services and jobs. As I’ve met with many local business owners, it’s clear that an attractive economic environment is essential to create a dynamic and prosperous Andover. My family and I personally support Andover businesses, and we encourage all residents to do the same!
Please visit my website at: RandyNelson4Andover.com.
Joshua Pacheco
Age: 33
Family: Wife, Carli; Daughters, Arayah and Lydia
Education: Certificate in Commercial Driving
Occupation: Dispatch and Compliance
Years lived in city: 4
Community involvement: Started a community Facebook page, put together an annual citywide cleanup day, volunteer to coach my kids’ activities
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Because I bring a non-political background with no special interests to sway my vote.
I am passionate about joining the Andover City Council and making a difference in the city. I enjoy working with all residents on issues that matter to them. I want to make sure everyone has their voice heard and represented on a city level. I am your everyday average neighbor without an agenda, I know I can work for everyone and bring successful ideas to the table.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1. I want to continue to keep Andover’s taxes one of the lowest in the county. Everyone works hard for their money, especially now during a global pandemic. The city council must remember they are spending taxpayers’ money, I want to make sure that isn’t forgotten and spend wisely.
2. Transparency. This is an area we can improve on immediately. The public wants to be involved in their local government and the decisions they make. As a member of the city council, I want to make sure we do everything possible to make all information and decisions transparent and allow time for the public to voice opinions.
3. Our current infrastructure in Andover needs to be a top priority. This is an area that the residents of Andover have many concerns and we should listen. We need to evaluate the short- and long-term plans for both repairing and replacing roads. We should be looking for creative ways to adjust the budget to reflect these needs.
Mary C. VanderLaan
Age: 76
Family: Married, 2 children
Education: SCSU, Business Administration
Occupation: Retired
Years lived in district: 48
Community involvement: City Council Member (4 years), Planning & Zoning Commissioner (5 Years), Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member (3 years).
Contact information: 763-757-0100
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
During these eerie times, City Council members need to be experienced, empathetic persons who are steady and reassuring and experienced in governing our city. I know how to engage the machinery of city government which has made Andover a safe and prosperous city. Our Andover City Staff are strong and efficient and need capable, trustworthy people to direct their activities to the fullest to serve citizen needs. Supporting the seventeen departments and seven boards and commissions of Andover will be necessary to hold on to our quality of life. I will continue good comprehensive planning, sustain our low taxes and employ a spirit of economy in capital expenditures, focusing on investment in infrastructure and services.
If elected, I will be engaging in difficult discussions about social issues, equality and housing. I interpret Andover’s mandate from the Metropolitan Council requiring affordable housing to also include ecologically responsible housing encouraging building practices which reduce carbon emissions. The current comprehensive plan which I helped form maintains the overall average per-acre density to be the same as the last decade. I have approved subdivisions which save trees and wetlands while preserving the rural atmosphere and lowering density by the use of PUDs. Eight generations of my family have been in Minnesota agriculture which heightens my awareness of preserving the land while accommodating the growing population of our city, which has quadrupled since I last held a City Council position.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
My family veterans have served, despite disabilities, shipwreck and wars, showing that VanderLaans step up. I’m stepping up to use my skills and knowledge to help Andover.
Operating “The Halloween Store in the Halloween Capital” for 30 years, creating a trademark, and providing jobs shows that I carry with me an understanding of small business operations. I can help Andover businesses.
Are we safe in Andover? The contract with the Anoka County Sheriff keeps the finest, capable officers patrolling our city, investigating and solving crime, and is headed by one of the best Anoka County sheriffs I have ever known. Strong support of that contract is paramount. Law creates order and protection. Years back, I squashed an attempt to create our own police force which was a wholly inadequate plan which would have weakened our public safety services.
Steady, calm, experienced and studious persons are needed to govern Andover. Consider that when you cast your vote.
