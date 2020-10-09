Incumbent Connie Buesgens, as well as Laura Dorle, Kay “Kt” Jacobs and Andy Newton, contend for two seats on the Columbia Heights City Council. The four candidates advanced past a primary field of seven in August.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Connie Buesgens
Age: 60
Family: husband, Keith Olson
Education: Master’s of Educational Psychology, University of Washington
Occupation: City Council Member for the City of Columbia Heights
Years lived in city: 21
Community involvement (top 3): HeightsNEXT, Sisters City, Beautification Committee
Website: conniebuesgens.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am consistently out in the community. Prior to COVID-19, I attended school plays, Jamboree, Lions picnic, church concerts, Dog Day afternoon, garden tours, Immaculate Conception’s August Festival and many other events. Even now, I am working with a group on an edible garden in Lomianki Park, I take care of the flowers at City Hall and Murzyn, and finally I deliver SACA’s leftover produce to chicken keepers in town. Interacting and listening to the residents in the community keeps my feet on solid ground and gives me the energy to help keep our city moving forward.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
My first priority is to increase our community policing program. As a Columbia Heights City Councilor, I strongly support our community policing. Every year our police department conducts a review of their community policing policies, strategies, strengths and weaknesses in order to improve their ability to keep our city safe in a more equitable manner for all of our citizens. This style of community engagement by our law enforcement officers has been successful in reducing crime and improving safety for everyone. One of the things I would like to see is Anoka County providing a Social Worker on nights and weekends. I think it is very important that all residents in our community feel safe and are treated with respect in all ways.
Second, I want to improve our parks. Our parks are dearly loved by our community. We would all love to see our parks upgraded. Residents told me they want a regulation size soccer field for adults and teenagers, a skateboard park and improved pocket parks. The money for upgrades comes from large redevelopment projects. I would like to start a conversation with our residents and future city council to discuss alternative ways to pay for park improvements when there are no large redevelopment projects.
Finally, I would like to focus on redevelopment of our downtown along with the continuation of the Central Avenue cleanup that I initiated. I am an advocate for the redevelopment of the Central Avenue corridor to include new independently-owned businesses, housing and gathering spaces. A healthy and vibrant commercial center for Columbia Heights makes our city attractive to new residents and businesses. This generates tax revenues that can be used for additional improvements and city services.
Laura Dorle
Age: 29
Family: Oldest of five kids from a big, Catholic family from St. Cloud. I currently live alone with my dog Buddy and orange tabby cats Jorge and Pumpkin
Education: Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences, Policy, and Management from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Occupation: Nonprofit and Political Consultant
Years lived in city: 1.5
Community involvement (top 3): Precinct chair for the local DFL; Volunteer leader at the Alliance Français; know and spend time with the neighbors on my block
Website: dorleforheights.org
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe I’m the strongest candidate for Columbia Heights City Council because of my strong, community-centric vision to make everyone across race, class, gender, sexuality, ability, age, new or long-term resident thrive in our city; experience in community organizing and municipal government, deep understanding of the issues and connections with residents across the city, and commitment to being an inclusive, equity and values-focused leader.
For 10 years, I have dedicated my career to grassroots engagement and advocacy. For three of those years, I directed a statewide environmental organization that worked with people across the political spectrum, primarily farmers, ice fishermen and students. In the last decade, I have successfully passed policies at the municipal, state and federal levels around environmental, social and economic justice. As a Policy Associate at the City of Minneapolis, I gained a deep understanding of the power, authority and inner-workings of municipal governments.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Invest in our municipal infrastructure, particularly streets and parks, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility and safety: I would direct our City’s planning department to utilize a complete streets approach to street improvement so that pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities can safely and easily get around. I would also look at adding sidewalk and street lighting first to the parts of our city that need it most. In our city parks, I would expand recreation opportunities for children and dogs, improve waste management and restroom access.
Expand and strengthen our local, small business community: I would get creative about adding support and resources for current and future businesses as a part of the Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) Program at the city.
Ensure that all residents have quality, affordable housing: I would ensure that rental properties are well-maintained using new enforcement mechanisms if necessary, and that renters in the community are aware of their rights as tenants, with consideration for language and accessibility, and I would provide support for low and mid-income property owners to make critical repairs. Additionally, I would support further development of housing, with a particular focus on affordable units, and find ways the city can assist low and moderate income earners to purchase homes in our community.
Across all of these priorities, it is critical that we address them with a lens of racial and environmental justice.
Kay “Kt” Jacobs
Age: 66
Family: Husband Jake; 3 adult children, 3 adult grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild
Education: BS Business and Marketing
Occupation: Retired, currently Substance Use Counselor, owner of Substance Use Assessments, LLC
Years lived in city: 27
Community involvement (top 3): Charter Commission member; Chair, Complete Count Committee for 2020 Census; Community Activist/Volunteer
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have spent the past three years consistently attending council meetings, work sessions, Economic Development and commission meetings. Attending three Annual Budget sessions, my hundreds of hours spent listening to residents’ concerns, being a Charter Commissioner and chair for the Census Committee have been educational tools for my candidacy and are impactful to determining the City’s future.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Increased home ownership and reduction in unlicensed rentals are a priority. Both affect the quality and well-being of our community and have a fiscal impact to the city. Home ownership creates long-term engagement and investment. Licensed rentals allow for inspections that help in maintaining the integrity of the property and neighborhood, creating a safe and healthy living environment for renters. Licensed rental fees provide income to the city and set the groundwork for ordinance compliance.
We need to encourage viable businesses to come to Columbia Heights that will provide jobs, services and products needed by our residents as well as to surrounding communities. We need to generate stronger assistance to building owners to fill those empty spaces with viable businesses. Programs, like the Facade Improvement Program, need to be considered and created to form further alliances with those landlords. The city needs to continue their efforts in buying properties that are conducive to a light industrial area. And we need to stop worrying about what much larger municipalities such as Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and others are doing and focus on what will work for Columbia Heights. Research is fundamental; duplication for the sake of duplication will most often be detrimental. What works at a specific location does so because of that location’s unique attributes — not because the location copied plans from somewhere else.
The financial impact of COVID-19 will reach farther than the cited 1 to 2 years. Funding dollars we relied on in the past will be thin, and in some cases, gone. We need to continue our fiscal oversight to ensure we stay within our budget plans, stall projects that can wait and use the taxpayers’ dollars on items that will garner the most “bang for the buck.” Current leadership and staffing have been conscientiously focused, and we need to continue that path.
Andy Newton
Age: 47
Family: wife — Laura, daughter — Lillian, dog — Murray, cat — Maybe
Education: Bachelors Degree — Recreation, Parks and Tourism Administration, Minor — Environmental Education Outdoor Education Expedition, Group Process, Conflict Resolution
Occupation: Account Coordinator/Driver for a small office furniture company
Years lived in city: 5
Community involvement (top 3): Member of Heights Next, Member of Valley View School PTO, Admin of Columbia Heights Peaceful Community Group
Website: voteandynewton.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe the most important qualification is to be a concerned active member of the community, but for hard qualifications, I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Administration, which means I have an educational background in assessing the needs of a community, gauging the resources required to address those needs, then budgeting and analyzing the programs developed, skills that would effectively apply to the duties of a councilperson. A minor focusing on group dynamics and conflict resolution prepares me to handle those sessions that might not run as smoothly as one would hope. I am running for transparency, to try to bring about a more open and accessible city council. I’m running because it’s time for some fresh perspectives on what our city is and can be, especially when it comes to listening to the voices of people of color, the LBGTQ community and others.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Re-establish the Columbia Heights Arts Commission.
Safer, more walkable streets for our kids, our elders and those with special needs. Safer street crossings, sidewalks, traffic studies, uncontrolled intersections, etc.
A more transparent and accessible city government — establish regularly scheduled town halls, allowing for full participation by the public in important conversations. Ensure that voices of BIPOC, LBGTQIA, etc. are heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.