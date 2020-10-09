Four candidates are competing for two seats on the Nowthen City Council. Incumbents Dan Breyen and Mary Rainville face challengers Jason Alders and Rob Schiller.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Jason Alders
Age: 48
Family: Married - 23 yrs - wife Jenny - 3 daughters - McKenzie (18), Morgan (15), Megan (15)
Education: BS - Mechanical Engineering - MSOE (Milwaukee School of Engineering)
Occupation: Facility Mgr - Caterpillar Inc.
Years lived in city: 4
Community involvement (top 3): Nowthen Planning Zoning (since 2018), Anoka Technical College Foundation Board (2018 - board VP / 2019 board President / 2020 active member)
Website or contact information for publication: jasonalders03@gmail.com 612-718-8183
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Prior to Nowthen, we lived in the last township in Hennepin County and saw it change from a rural neighborhood to a suburb. We moved to Nowthen to get back to the country! I joined the Nowthen Planning & Zoning Committee in 2018 to help ensure our town stays special. During that time, we revised our 2040 development plan while working with the Nowthen community.
I want to keep Nowthen a rural area for people to grow their gardens, ride their horses or ATVs, and have a safe place to raise their families. I’m open to landowners wanting to develop their land while adhering to our current Zoning requirements of a 5-acre average lot-size. I’ll support current business owners and additions in our industrial and commercial zoned areas of our community. I’ve worked for Caterpillar Inc. the last 25 years manufacturing Paving Equipment. As the Facility Manager, I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a great team that promoted teamwork and collaboration to accomplish our goals. I will bring this same Leadership and experience to the City Council.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1) Maintain the rural feel that makes Nowthen special
2) Continue to work to improve services in Nowthen
3) Improve the partnerships with or Local Businesses and communication with our community
Daniel Breyen
Age: 50
Family: Married with two children
Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree in Math/Computer Science from St. John’s University
Occupation: Product Support Analyst
Years lived in city: 41
Community involvement (top 3): Technology Committee at church, Volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, Serving in Nowthen — helping with parking at the Farmer’s Market, volunteering at Heritage Fest, and helping at our recycling center.
Contact information: (612) 470-2234 or dnbreyen@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Born and raised in Nowthen, I enjoy the open spaces that our community offers. Having served on the City Council for almost 4 years, I am currently representing the city on the Anoka County Fire Protection Council, as well as on the Fire Board with the City of Ramsey. I was on the search committee to hire our City Clerk/Treasurer position. I am one of the city’s representatives of our Watershed Management Organization. Also, I am participating in regular conference calls with Anoka County Emergency Management Officials regarding the current pandemic.
Nowthen is one of the cities in Anoka County with the lowest tax basis. Effectively allocating your tax dollars in the city’s budget, while continuing to provide excellent customer service, whether you interact with the city via the website or in person, is important to me as a council member.
Meeting regularly to collaborate with some area elected officials, we discuss issues related to our local area, which allows me to understand better the challenges our communities face. I worked with that group to coordinate a resolution to urge the governor to open up our area businesses.
Finally, I am recommended for the Nowthen City Council by our local Republican Senate District 31 BPOU.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
First, I want to assist in the completion of establishing a new Fire Department for Emergency Services in Nowthen. This is an exciting time for us, as it’s not often that a community gets to build a new department.
Also, I will continue to work with area internet providers and County, State, and Federal departments to help fund and upgrade much needed high-speed internet into our community. As distance learning and working from home is now more of the norm, faster internet is more necessary than ever. Expanding internet is a challenge for a rural community in the metro area, and I will continue to work toward this goal.
Finally, however you choose to interact with the city, whether it’s in person or online, I want the residents of Nowthen to have an excellent customer experience. Having a website that gives residents a choice to access city services online is important, and I will continue to work with staff on accomplishing this as a communication tool, as well as looking at using other forms of electronic media for communications from the city.
Mary Rainville
Age: 64
Family: Husband Scott Babcock
Education: Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School
Occupation: Retired, Minneapolis Police Department
Years lived in city: 16
Community involvement (top 3): Nowthen Heritage Festival 12 years, Nowthen Farmers Market 10 years, Nowthen Lions 9 years
Contact information: 612-964-5228, MaryforNowthen@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I bring professional experience in public safety and the construction industry. I’ve served on the council and have a long history of community involvement which has provided me with the specific experience needed to be an effective council member.
Prior to running for council, I attended council meetings and served on the Planning and Zoning Commission. I did so to gain insight into the issues that affect our community so I could immediately participate in discussions and vote with a solid understanding of the issues.
I will continue to be responsive to residents when they reach out to me with concerns and work to see that their issue is addressed.
I’m proud to have been involved in this council’s adoption of our Capital and Road Improvement Plans. These plans will lead Nowthen into the future on solid financial footings.
My efforts have provided fiscally responsive budgeting which ensures the residents receive the value they expect for their tax dollars. I have insisted that policies, procedures and programs focus on providing quality services at a reasonable cost. During my term my goal has been to introduce ideas which enhance services within budget and reduce expenses without compromising services.
I appreciate and value our residents’ input and keep this in the forefront when making decisions regarding land best illustrated during the 2040 Comp Plan review by maintaining our 5-acre average lot size.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
#1) Strengthen Public Safety: Continue partnering with the Sheriff’s Office to assure residents are receiving the services they require and the development of the new Nowthen Fire Department. This endeavor is a unique opportunity to mold a department which reflects the needs of the residents.
#2) Manage the growth of Nowthen in a way which represents the residents’ wishes to maintain our 5-acre average lot size. Growth will come and so we need to plan now. I am proud of this council’s effort which resulted in Nowthen being removed from Met Council jurisdiction regarding land use. This means the residents will determine their future. A future which reflects their needs, values and one they can be proud of.
#3) Define the future of the Nowthen Recycling Center. COVID-19 has severely curtailed the availability of the Center for the residents. Going forward we need to determine the appropriate level of service, what types of improvements could or should be made to the building to enhance its use, operating hours and staffing.
Rob Schiller
Age: 47
Family: Wife Jeanne, Son Robbie, Son Rylee
Education: Graduate of Dunwoody College - Master Electrician
Occupation: Business Owner
Years lived in city: 7
Community Involvement: Currently serve on the City of Nowthen Planning Commission. Previously served on the City of Ramsey Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments. I also served on the Anoka County Library Board.
Email: SchillerforNowthen@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I don’t feel the City is going in the right direction. I would like to make the City of Nowthen a positive place to live and work in. I would like to leave the lots 5 acres average. The City staff needs to not be micromanaged so they can do their job. I want to streamline permit processing and open transparent communication with staff and all residents of the City of Nowthen.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Technology services such as the Fire Department, Natural Gas, and Internet are some things that I believe need to be improved, also we need to improve relationships with neighboring communities.
