Four council members are running for two seats on the Anoka City Council. Incumbent Brian Wesp is seeking reelection. Joining him in the race are Sam Scott, Greg Tomlinson and former council member Jeff Weaver.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Sam Scott
Age: 37
Family: Married to Crystal Scott (teacher in district at S.T.E.P., former Anoka Ambassador), daughter Ava (5), two dogs Luke and Bo
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Finance (BSB) and MBA (emphasis in Management and Medical Industry Leadership) from The Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota; Anoka High School Graduate (2001); Army MOS training - 37F (Psychological Operations Specialist)
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Years lived in city: 5 years
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Vice Chair of Anoka’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, (2) Board Treasurer of the Montessori Renaissance Academy in Anoka
Website: votesamscott.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the best candidate to vote for because I have the passion, perspective, and critical thinking skills that it takes to successfully meet the city’s obligations to its citizens. That means keeping all of our public infrastructure and services in good shape, and creating a welcoming and safe atmosphere to new and existing residents and businesses. Some candidates will focus on just having the experience of being on the council — I value outcomes. I will make sure our city is well run and responsible.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
(1) Ensure our public amenities and services (police, fire, parks and trails, utilities, permitting, roads, etc.) are all adequately funded so they have the tools and staffing to meet their goals and the expectations of Anoka residents. This also means looking to the future and plan for future population growth both in Anoka and in surrounding communities as they use our amenities, planning to meet changes in energy conservation, and plan for future changes in transportation with increasing usage of EVs. This means looking into public charging stations downtown, which Anoka is well suited for given the city can generate revenue with our electric utility, while promoting our local retail and restaurants while vehicles charge up.
(2) Focus on lowering the long-term operating costs of the city by (1) investing the resources needed to get our public buildings, parks, and trails in great shape, and (2) budgeting for enough staff to be able to keep up on preventative maintenance to keep our public infrastructure lasting longer and looking better for less money than having to replace before its useful life is over. Having well-maintained public infrastructure helps keep our property values up, attracts new residents and businesses, and keeps our current residents and businesses in the city.
(3) Ensure our residents and businesses feel welcome and safe in our community. This means working with our police and fire departments to make sure they are well staffed and equipped to meet the needs of the community, city staff and boards (Parks and Recreation, Heritage Preservation Commission, and Human Rights Commission) promoting community events that reflect the rich and diverse background of our residents, and working with our business partners to promote minority-owned businesses.
Greg Tomlinson
Age: 38
Family: Wife and 2 daughters, 11 and 7
Education: B.S. Elementary Education, A.A.S Information Technology
Occupation: Information Technology Specialist
Years lived in city: 2
Community involvement (top 3): Volunteering at school
Website: @gregwtomlinson on Facebook
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have the interests of the citizens at heart, I am not in the pockets of any business or special interest group. I have not taken and will not take any donations. I want to ensure that the people of Anoka are represented in City Hall and that when you need something from the city you get a response instead of just being ignored which is happening now.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Eliminate waste, lower property taxes and ensure our police and fire have adequate funding to keep the city safe.
Jeff Weaver
Age: 62
Family: Married, Robin is an elementary school teacher at Lincoln Elementary school. We have two daughters, both married, and four awesome Grandkids.
Education: Franklin Elementary in Anoka, both Sandburg and Fred Moore Junior High School, graduated from Anoka High School in 1976. Attended both The University of Montana in Missoula, and The University of Minnesota Duluth.
Occupation: Employed by a small family-owned business which has its offices on Main Street in Anoka for over 50 years.
Years lived in city: Over 55
Community involvement (top 3):
12 years on the City Council.
Member of Housing and Development Authority 11 years.
Founding member of Heritage Preservation Commission.
Contact information: Facebook: weaverforcitycouncil or 763-421-5522
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Experience. Being able to step right in and being able to address the challenges the City and its residents face each day is important. Besides being laser focused and addressing those issues which arise, I have always had the ability to “get outside the box” when it comes to getting a resolution which works for the betterment of all involved. I also have a record of bringing new ideas and events to Anoka and its residents. For example, the Street Surface Improvement Projects. We started this pavement maintenance program in 2009 to help maintain those streets in the City which do not need a complete infrastructure replacement. This program has addressed many miles of streets in Anoka with NO ASSESSMENT! Keeping property taxes lower than our neighboring communities has always been a top priority for me. I have always proclaimed a very simple saying. If the residents and business taxpayers are successful, so is the city. Bringing new ideas and events to the City is something I have also been very proud of being part of. Especially the Parks. Kings Island and The Mississippi River Trail, The Anoka Nature Preserve, the reworked Rice Street Beach, The Port of Anoka, and the ability of residents to lease a slip for their boat to enjoy the rivers. These are all opportunities I either introduced or worked on. Bringing new events to the City has also been extremely important for me. For example: Outside dining in the Entertainment District restaurants, Jam by the Dam, Food Truck Festival, and the very popular enhanced Christmas tree lighting event all draw large numbers of people. Recreational opportunities have also increased exponentially with my involvement. They include Cross Country skiing at both Greenhaven golf course and the Anoka Nature Preserve. The very popular Waterfowl for Warriors program, the archery hunting program at both the ANP and Kings Island, and the handicap accessible duck blinds on the Mississippi River. Also during the winter months for those who enjoy snowmobiling, a parking corral for snowmobiles who travel the river is available for riders to come into downtown Anoka to enjoy the many restaurants.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Top priorities are the three core principles of local government. Public Safety, keeping property taxes low, and public infrastructure (water, sewer, roads and bridges) are all critical to a successful community. Keeping these basic fundamental responsibilities are the most important components of being an council member.
Brian Wesp
Age: 56
Family: Wife Hayley, son Patrick, daughter Kelly, son in law Sam & grandson S.J.
Education: Graduate of Anoka High School & Mankato State University
Occupation: Regional Sales Manager for Pumptec in Anoka
Years lived in city: 45
Community Involvement:
Anoka City Council
Anoka Anti-Crime Commission
Member of Anoka American Legion
Contact information: Facebook: Brian Wesp for Anoka City Council or brianwesp4citycouncil@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I feel I am the best candidate because I have experience. I have a vision for keeping Anoka relevant. I am passionate about making Anoka a place that people want to live, visit, and enjoy the traditions and benefits of a community that offers so much. I listen and respond to residents’ suggestions or concerns. I was raised in Anoka, and I have raised my family in Anoka, and now my daughter and son-in-law are raising their family in Anoka. I feel this gives me a unique prospective to why preserving our history, while working to build Anoka’s legacy, is important.
I work for a family-owned company in Anoka’s Enterprise Park, I served six years in the Army National Guard, and I have participated on many Eagle Scout Board of Reviews. I have the vision and passion to continue making Anoka a great place to live. That is why I am the best candidate for Anoka City Council.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Healthy Neighborhoods: The heart and soul of Anoka are the people who live here. I want to continue to work towards preserving strong and healthy neighborhoods. Anoka has limited opportunity for development, so creating new neighborhoods that work for the space we have is critical. Making sure people feel safe and comfortable in their homes is also one of my top priorities.
Strong and Vibrant Downtown: Anoka’s downtown is unique and special to our community. Therefore, I want to grow and develop the traditions and benefits of a strong and vibrant business district. Over the last few years many new traditions have been created downtown, Wednesday night concerts at the Veteran’s Park on the Rum River, the food truck festival, movies in the park and fireworks at the Christmas tree lighting. This year Jackson street was partially closed to help accommodate social distancing with outdoor seating. The Veteran’s Park, the Rum River trail, boat docks, Snowmobile corral and Riverfest help to create a strong, vibrant, downtown atmosphere.
Fiscal Responsibility: It is important that our city practice fiscal responsibility. Not spending money for the sake of it, but rather responsible budgeting because it benefits the community. Having a continued plan to reconstruct and maintain our streets. Making sure our Police and Fire departments are prepared and well trained. Keeping our electric utility rates competitive. Managing city enterprises wisely, while always being mindful of the impact on our property taxes.
