In Spring Lake Park voters will choose two out of four candidates running for City Council: Nemeh Al-Sarraj, incumbent Lisa Dircks, incumbent Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff and Shawn Webb.
Webb did not respond to multiple requests to participate in this voters guide.
Nemeh Al-Sarraj
Age: 30
Family: None listed
Education: Bachelor of Human Services from Metropolitan State University (2016)
Occupation: Personal Care Assistant (PCA)
Years lived in city: 20.5 years
Community involvement (top 3): 1) Volunteer at various schools in Fridley and Spring Lake Park. 2)Disability Rights Advocate. 3) Community presenter on the Autism Spectrum Disorders.
Contact information: 763-516-6065 and nmh.srrj@hotmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a resident of Spring Lake Park for 20 years, I have a strong personal connection to the city, and bring a very unique perspective into the legislative work. First, I am a longtime activist for Disability rights and human services. This inspires me to have passion and dedication to inclusiveness and community development. These passions enhance my skills set, including communication with constituents and consistent engagement with them. I am very passionate about making the city even better than it already is and improving community relations between the people and city leaders.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
If elected to city council my three priorities would be:
1) Lower city property taxes
2) To increase disability and mental health training for city firefighters and police officers, and to champion community-oriented policing
3) Improve services for senior residents
Lisa Dircks
Age: 51
Family: Steve (partner), Bonnie (mother), Marty (son), 2 cats and a dog
Education: AAS Civil Technology and Land Surveying
Occupation: Civil Designer
Years lived in city: 11 years
Community involvement (top 3): Spring Lake Park City Council 2019-2020, Planning Commission 2013-2019, Fare for All (Lino Lakes distribution site) 2002-2012
Contact information: lisadircks.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the best candidate for the job because of my dedication to public service, my 25 years of infrastructure construction experience and my belief in government transparency and community engagement. Because of my profession, I understand what it takes for a city to provide core services and amenities to its residents, what it should cost and how to plan for the lifecycle of our streets, utilities, parks and public safety services. As a taxpayer I understand the need to provide our residents with a balanced budget that maintains these core services without taxing people out of their homes. As a community member, I understand that “good government” happens when we have all the voices at the table and believe that we can make the best decisions for our community with community input.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
If elected I’ll focus on the following core city functions that benefit our community:
• Public works: Water, sewer and streets, particularly improving our stormwater systems so that our streets no longer flood.
• Public safety: Budget to provide our first responders with the tools and skills they need to serve and protect our community
• Community Amenities – Parks and Rec – maintaining and improving the green spaces, park buildings and recreational activities that make Spring Lake Park the community we want to live in.
Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff
Age: 70
Family: Father ‘Frenchy’ designed the Park Panther and Home of the Park Panthers Bumper Sticker.
Education: Graduated from SLP, Attended Anoka-Ramsey (Student Senator), U of M, U of Illinois, Act One School in Chicago, Ruth Paige Center for the Arts, Chicago Real Estate Institute, wrote Broadband Bill (18-5642) and Lifetime Minnesota Senior Parks Pass (SC4311-1)
Occupation: Thoroughbred Racetrack Trainer, AKC Dog Handler, positions at 3 Chicago Law firms, owned and managed The Old Hotel Shop, dealt in Real Estate Investment.
Years lived in city: 29 years
Community involvement (top 3): SLP Council, North Trunk Highway 65 Corridor Coalition, National Parks Service Program for Children.
Contact information: bbisschoff@comcast.net, 763-784-4077
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Early in life both parents instilled in me the love of the United States, and the need to be respectful of all its people. Service to governments runs in my family; His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden conferred His personal Gold Medal in recognition of 30 years outstanding and faithful services to my father. My mother, ‘Rose,’ was a British National who came to the U.S. as a war bride during WWII. She became a Naturalized citizen 10 years later and taught me that having an open viewpoint and being a little more accepting of our neighbors goes a long way.
I look at problems related to the city in a logical way. I feel always telling the truth and never distorting the facts is the best policy. Our town runs smoothly with every department in-house: Police, Public Work, SBM Fire, Zoning, Parks and Rec. This is both cost effective and the residents relate well with our staff.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1. We have many new religions, and ethnicities that add to our multiracial community. City Hall must treat everyone fairly, respectfully, and with dignity. Tension is high during the COVID-19 Pandemic and misunderstandings can occur. When this happens, I would like the city to be proactive and help mediate.
2. Keep our property tax levy low while maintaining all the amenities in our town. Our infrastructure: Parks, Roads, Public Works, Sewers, Water Supply and Telecommunications need to be updated regularly. We need to be careful of what new businesses come into our community because of limited commercial/industrial zoned areas. We recently sold SLP’s 3-acre lot across from Unity Hospital for $850K. We received this property from the dissolution of The North Suburban Hospital District in lieu of a cash settlement. I was instrumental in this. After attending over two years of hospital board meetings, I recommended we take this property instead of a cash buyout of $450K when I found this property was appraised at $750K.
3. We have a flooding problem in SLP that we need to continue working toward for a satisfactory conclusion. I have suggested that we outline, with the use of paint on the ground, the intended excavation so residents understand the full extent of any new project.
