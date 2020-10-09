Three candidates are running for two seats on the Bethel City Council. Incumbent Kristi Bottema is seeking reelection but declined to participate in this voters guide, citing privacy concerns. Patrick Sullivan and Rob Villanueva are also running. Villanueva did not return the voters guide questionnaire despite repeated requests by phone and email.
Patrick Sullivan
Age: 47
Family: Wife, and two Dogs
Education: Attended, St. Mary’s College, and St. Cloud State University
Occupation: Accounting & Finance
Years lived in city: 12
Community involvement (top 3): Bethel Planning and Zoning Board
Contact information: pbsgolfer@yahoo.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I will be committed to public safety and transparency for our residents and evaluate fiscal responsibility for our city.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
A. Informing our residents of issues and the decisions made by city council on a monthly basis and encourage our residents to be part of the decision making process.
B. Put in place safety measures that protect our citizens from disregard for traffic signs and speed limits with in our community.
C. Evaluate taxation for our city to keep taxes as low as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.