Incumbent Paul Tradewell, along with Bradley LeTourneau and Mike Wylie, seek two available seats on the Oak Grove City Council. Tradewell was elected in 2016. LeTourneau ran for council and Wylie ran for mayor in 2018. All three have City Council experience.
Paul M. Tradewell
Age: 52
Family: Married 31 years to my wife Deanna; two sons Ryan and Bryce.
Education: Went to school at St. Francis, attended Dunwoody for 1 1/2 years
Occupation: Senior Systems Engineer for Be The Match
Years lived in city: 48
Community involvement (top 3): Current City Council, board member of the Webb Lake Association, Webb Lake, WI, and support the St. Francis High School sports.
Contact information: 612-910-7577
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I try to put the needs of the residents above my own.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Create better communication channels for people to know what’s going on in the city. Maintain a low tax rate, but not if it means our residents are compromised. Continue to provide the needed resources to our Fire Department so we can keep our citizens safe!
Bradley LeTourneau
Age: 60
Family: Wife Kimberly and children Ivy, Jeb, Roy, Bess, Jill, Karl, Gus and Ian
Education: Trade school after high school
Occupation: Storm Water Utility Foreman
Years lived in city: 34
Community involvement (top 3): City Council 2004-2008, Cedar-East Bethel Lions, Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church member
Contact information: Call anytime 763-999-0331
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I tend to look at the bigger picture. My opponents have lowered taxes without looking at what the consequences are to the future. What is the point of spending down our reserves to lower our taxes if we just have to pay even higher taxes when the reserves run out? Having to play “catch up” to all that was neglected over the past few years is not good governance. If elected, I will bring a balanced, sustainable and level approach to our city finances. We can do this by developing a new Capital Replacement Plan for all of our city needs. This foundation will help guide our fiscal budgeting and level out the high and low purchasing years.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Calls for the sheriff in Oak Grove are at an all-time high. Response times are getting longer. Current and past councils have reduced our city taxes by 34%, and that’s great. But what they won’t tell you is they did it in part by defunding the police. I am sorry, past councils, but defunding our policing contract to fund other city programs was a dumb idea. If elected, I would work to restore our city back to 24-hour police coverage. Not restoring the sheriff’s policing contract just to keep our tax rate low is an example of the current council’s short-sightedness. If I am elected, I would never vote to defund our police or first responders.
If elected, I would work with the planning commission to avoid any new ordinances that would diminish our current property owners’ rights. We all moved out here to have a bit of freedom to live our lives without a lot of government interference. But my property owner’s rights should not be allowed to infringe on the rights of others. There needs to be a balance. If elected, I would work to find that balance we all can agree on.
I will work to bring the highest level of transparency to our local government. As I talk to residents, I am finding that the lack of information from the city is a concern. If I am elected, all meetings will be recorded and televised on our local access channel. I will work to bring back our local newspaper as our official newspaper.
Mike Wylie
Age: 62
Family: Married and have two sons
Education: Anoka Technical College, Anoka Ramsey Community College
Occupation: Retired from Anoka County Sheriff’s Department after 32 years service
Years lived in city: 35
Community involvement (top 3): Member of the Lake George Conservation Club, Oak Grove Lions and volunteer for the cast fishing event sponsored by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department at Lake George
Contact information: 612-845-5103; mike.wylie60@yahoo.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have lived in Oak Grove for 35 years, serving 12 years on the City Council from 2006-2018. Being a member of the Oak Grove Lions, Lake George Conservation Club and working with the Sheriff’s Department cast fishing event have given me a deep appreciation of the community and a desire to be of service.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
I believe it is critical for members of the Council to communicate openly with the residents. For example, when the City was planning a new sewer system for the Ponds Golf Course community three years ago, I reached out to the residents to get them involved in the discussions. If elected, I will always reach out to the community so that they are informed of what is taking place in our neighborhoods.
One of the major issues facing the City Council is the upgrade of the Fire Department. To meet the needs of the Department and ensure the safety of our community, we must gather information to move forward in a fiscally responsible manner.
Maintaining our 2.5 acre or larger lot size and rural lifestyle is very important to me. Part of maintaining our rural lifestyle is resisting Met Council efforts to force city sewer and water into our communities.
