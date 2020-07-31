Three candidates are running to fill an at-large seat on the Coon Rapids City Council. Pat Carlson, Christopher Geisler and Pablo Hernandez are vying for the seat currently held by Steve Wells, who is not seeking reelection. Geisler is the son of Ward 4 incumbent Jennifer Geisler, who is up for reelection.
The two leading at-large candidates will move on from the Aug. 11 primary to the November ballot.
Pat Carlson
Age: 58 years old
Family: Married for 34 years, with two adult sons and three grandchildren
Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota
Occupation: Active volunteer and retired police officer
Years lived in City: 50 years
Community involvement: Visiting residents in long-term care centers. Helping out by participating and serving in many fundraisers to benefit food shelves, Feed my Starving Children, and Meals on Wheels. Former baseball, basketball and football coach.
Contact information: Phone: 763-568-0714, Website: patcarlsonforcouncil.com, Facebook: Pat Carlson for Council
What distinguishes you from the other candidates?
My level of commitment to volunteerism and reaching out to all members of our community.
My volunteerism started as a high school student, socially engaging with elderly residents and assisting them with physical activity at the Camilia Rose Care Center. I also volunteered with “The Arc” organization and befriended a developmentally disabled teenager. My sons’ involvement in sports allowed me the opportunity to work with many great parents as a baseball, basketball and football coach. I have led and participated in fundraisers for, and served at, food shelves, Feed My Starving Children, Meals on Wheels, and the Coon Rapids High School Football program. My volunteer service continues with visiting residents in long-term care centers.
Community outreach was my greatest source of connection to the city during my 31-year career with the Coon Rapids Police Department. As an officer, my roles included bike safety instructor, Safety Camp counselor, and DARE officer. Being a detective assigned to the schools for 19 years gave me an opportunity to work with many children and their families. It also gave me the chance to give approximately 60 presentations a year to children of all ages. Those presentations included reading to preschool children, teaching immigrant children about police officers, and giving driver’s education presentations. Being active in the Coon Rapids Crime Prevention program for 28 years helped me to build relationships with many residents during Neighborhood Watch meetings and Night to Unite.
What are the top three priorities facing the city, and what would you do about them if elected?
1) Issues related to COVID-19. The City Council will need to continue to work through ways to help mitigate the harm COVID-19 has caused our businesses, nonprofit organizations, and residents. It would be a privilege to be part of the team working together to use local, state, or federal tools available to help members of our community negatively impacted by this pandemic.
2) Growing business in Coon Rapids. We need to work with our Economic Development department and business leaders to find ways to fill vacant spaces with businesses that will provide more jobs, goods, and services to our city. I am an enthusiastic voice for that cause.
3) Encouraging new families and keeping residents in Coon Rapids. Coon Rapids has highly ranked education, health care, and recreational opportunities. I will reach out to the community to showcase what we have, encourage involvement, and help residents feel like they are a part of Coon Rapids.
Christopher Geisler
Age: 36
Family: Wife – Jes, Daughter – Hailey, Son – Cameron
Education: CRHS Graduate. Iowa State University: B.S. Logistics and Supply Chain Management B.S. International Business Occupation: IT Security
Years lived in city: 28
Community involvement: Metropolitan Council: Transportation Advisory Board – Citizen Representative District E (4 years), City of Coon Rapids – Planning Commissioner (2 years), Lyric Arts Main St. Stage – Board of Directors (3 years)
Contact information: ChristopherForCouncil@gmail.com VoteGeisler.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate(s)?
I believe that an effective city council member must be able to listen to constituents and work with staff to get things done and I have the proven experience of doing just that here in Coon Rapids. I have been working with the staff of Coon Rapids for the last four years as well as the staff of the Metropolitan Council to implement real change in my time on the Transportation Advisory Board representing the 26 cities of District E, which covers most of Anoka County and some of Ramsey County. I also have experience working through the challenges of a limited budget while still delivering good value for what was spent. We all know our city’s amenities don’t come for free; I know how to make sure we’re getting the best value for our dollar.
What are the top three priorities facing the city, and what would you do about them if elected?
I would focus firstly on revitalizing and expanding our housing options within the city with developments like the single-family homes in Port Riverwalk, the workforce apartments in Port Evergreen, and the mixed apartment complex around Riverdale Station as well as opportunities like the Front Door Program and Homes for Generations II for refreshing existing homes. The next item I would pursue would be a renewed investment in our sustainability journey through the Green Step Cities program. Many cities and counties are starting to augment their facilities with solar or wind power to lower the operating cost burden to taxpayers as well as reducing waste from internal operations, which also carry a significant cost. Sustainable financial operations can be achieved by thinking differently about how we run our city and finding opportunities to reduce physical and monetary waste. Finally, I would strive to continue the Port district plan, which aims to revitalize Coon Rapids Boulevard from Mercy to Northtown. Coon Rapids Boulevard is the city’s opportunity to showcase who we are as a city and what we value and represent. We have already seen significant improvements in Port Wellness by Mercy Hospital as well as the new single-family home development in Port Riverwalk, and we should continue to actively support growth and change in these districts. We have many local businesses within the Port district plan, and I would seek their cooperation in revitalizing our namesake road for the betterment of the city, its citizens, and its businesses.
Pablo Hernandez Jr.
Age: 41
Family: Spouse Brenda. Children: Vivian 16, Emma 17, Oscar 2
Education: Central Senior High School graduate 1997. Some college.
Occupation: Operations manager
Years lived in city: 18 years
Community involvement: CRAA Basketball coach, Coon Rapids Cardinal Basketball Club President
Contact information: Cell: 612-704-7727, Email: Pablohernandezjr79@gmail.com
What distinguishes you from the other candidate(s)
My adaptability to relate to the different groups of residents of Coon Rapids. I grew up in a multicultural community in St. Paul. Many of my friends came from different backgrounds, cultures, religions, etc. I have always listened and learned from others, which better prepared me growing up as an adult.
What are the top three priorities facing the city, and what would you do about them if elected?
1. The youth of Coon Rapids: In the current state of our world, the youth of today are faced with multiple challenges as they grow into adulthood. I would like to explore programs/workshops to help them in regards to skill building and how to become a productive and knowledgeable member of society.
2. Local/small businesses: I would like for Coon Rapids to be a place businesses to settle in and open shop. I believe us as a city can do more to not only bring in new business but also find ways to retain them and help them grow. Give them some kind of incentive for becoming a part of our community. Keep local dollars circulating within our city.
3. Transparency within City Council officials and mayor: The importance of a strong team/community is for everyone to be on the same page. That is no different with city officials and those in the community. I would try to create more involvement from leadership and become transparent with our residents.
