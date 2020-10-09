The Fridley School Board has a special election. Interim Board Member Gao Nue Xiong is seeking to retain a seat on the board against challengers Hassan Ali and Ross Meisner.
Hassan Ali
Residence: Fridley
Age: 52
Family: Mohamed 19 (son), Murtesa 17 (son), Yasmin 14 (daughter), and Munir 12 (son).
Education: MSW – University of Southern California, BSW – Metropolitan State University St, Paul.
Occupation: Clinical Social Worker
Years lived in district: 20 years
Community involvement (top 3): Involved with Succor, Bilal Oromo Dawa Center, and Chaperoned with Fridley Middle School.
Contact information: aliha02@gmail.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have sound judgment, an even temper, a willingness to collaborate and a sincere interest in public education in my community. I believe my combination of education, skills, experience, and awareness make me a great fit for this position because I believe in the importance of ensuring that every child receives a quality education in order to be successful. I believe I am able to serve the district as an ethical, compassionate, accountable and fair Board Member in order to meet the needs of the district.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1) I would like to build bully free schools. All children are treated equally and learn in safe welcoming Schools.
2) Student achievement: We need to increase achievement for all students, specially minority and special ed. Engaging parents and the community to provide support and guidance. We need to make sure that our students are reading and writing at grade level in high school and throughout the K-12 system, and that they’re not falling behind, so that when we send our students off to college, we aren’t setting them up for failure.
3) All schools are safe and well staffed in order that our children are able to learn and grow with love.
Ross Meisner
Residence: Fridley
Age: 54
Family: Daughter, Anna and son Sam, who are both at Fridley High School.
Education: BS in Electrical Engineering, Master’s in Business Administration
Occupation: Chief Commercial Officer, Basil Systems
Years lived in district: 20 years
Community involvement (top 3): Fridley Planning Commission member, Springbrook Nature Center Foundation board member and former School Board President of DaVinci Academy in Ham Lake.
Website: RossMeisner.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am active in our community and have highly relevant skills to help our Fridley Public Schools navigate these turbulent times and serve our children effectively: six years of school board leadership, 20+ years of business leadership, small business ownership, and civic participation. I’m in the health care industry and can help decode and implement the right moves to keep our students and staff safe for as long as COVID-19 lasts. I come from a family of educators, and with two kids in public schools here, I’m very motivated to ensure every child, with their unique needs and goals, gets a high-quality education that will prepare them for success in life.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
The first priority is clearly to keep delivering a quality education to our children while keeping staff and students safe from COVID-19. The school has jumped through amazing hoops to design an approach that can keep students in contact with teachers while greatly minimizing the risk of spreading the virus. I thank them for their incredible effort this summer even as the landscape was evolving. I believe remote education is hard to do effectively, and I will work with the administration to find safe ways to engage more in person whenever possible.
My second priority is to strive to increase funding for the programs we need and to pay our teachers what they deserve. Teaching is hard, yet it is critical to the survival of our democracy — ensuring an informed, literate, and thoughtful electorate that can inoculate itself against the false narratives and conspiracies so rampant today. We need to continue to attract the best talent and pay them competitively in order to develop our future leaders and ensure the long-term sustainable health of our economy.
Third, I would advocate to apply data, science, and analytics in board and school administration matters, and in the education of our students. We live in an incredibly complex world, and our children need the tools to deal with that complexity. They must understand science, and human nature, and societal factors that are essential for a healthy community. It’s important to give our children the ability to think through difficult problems, to use logic and discipline to find answers for themselves to questions we can’t even predict today.
Gao Nue Xiong
Residence: Fridley
Age: 34
Family: Steven (spouse), Children: Tristan (11 years old), Penelope (9 years old), Wyatt (7 years old), Luna (2 years old)
Education: B.A. in American Studies, Macalester College; M. A. in Organizational Leadership, Policy, & Development in Higher Education, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Academic Advisor
Years lived in district: 4 years
Community involvement (top 3): Fridley Public Schools, Fridley School Board, Fridley Youth Football
Contact information: facebook.com/GaonueXiongforFridleySchoolBoard
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the best candidate for the school board position because I am passionate about public education, and I want to help the school district fulfill its priorities. In July 2020, the school board unanimously voted me in to fill the interim school board position, and this speaks to their belief in my ability to serve. It would be a great honor to continue to serve and support our community.
I have a variety of experiences that serves well on the school board. I have three children (four, next year) in the school district, so I have the perspective of a parent. I am an academic advisor at the University of Minnesota for the elementary and arts teacher education programs and bring an understanding of the process teachers go through in order to teach our children. I am Hmong American, and I will speak and share with this lens. I believe having a variety of perspectives at the table leads to more equitable and just policies and procedures, to better serve our increasingly diverse student body and community. I will honor and listen to community voices and work in partnership with our administration to best meet the needs of our students.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
If elected for the permanent position, I will continue to support the district in achieving all of its priorities. I’d like to see an increase in student retention and success, an increase in family/parent/community involvement, and more practices and programming that support high student achievement for all students. These goals align with the following district priorities.
• Alignment of policies, procedures, and performance that support best practices linked to high levels of student achievement.
• Alignment of policies, procedures, and performance that foster an equitable, welcoming, safe, and respectful environment for students, staff, teachers, and community.
• Continuous improvement of parent, school and community partnerships through public engagement.
I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as interim school board member, and I look forward to serving long-term, if given the opportunity.
