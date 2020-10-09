Three candidates are running to fill Andover’s mayor seat. Incumbent Julie Trude is challenged by Council Member Sheri Bukkila and Andover resident Richard Kulkey.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Sheri Bukkila
Age: 46
Family: Married for 20 years with two sons
Education: Criminal Justice, A.S., Homeland Security, B.A. (in-progress)
Occupation: Law enforcement Officer, Emergency Management Team Member (Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers) 2020 Best Practice Award Recipient for pandemic response, Patrol Field Training Officer, Mentorship Program Mentor, Merit Award recipient.
Years lived in city: 17 years
Community involvement (top 3): City Council Member for 12 years, Andover Fire Relief Association Trustee, Anoka County Fire Protection Council Member
Website: sheribukkila.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My core values are personal accountability, fairness, and honesty. With 30 years of private/public employment experience and as a career law enforcement officer, my strengths are patience and problem solving to ensure transparent and consistently fair processes are followed. I am fiscally conservative with your tax dollars.
As Mayor, I will listen. Council Members and residents will be encouraged to participate in discussions before decisions are made. Sidebar conversations often lead to confusing conclusions. I was disappointed to see residents interrupted (and one escorted out by Sheriff’s Deputies) during Community Center expansion meetings. This should not happen. I want to unify our city and move forward with quality communication and transparency on future projects.
I advocate for lower taxes, property rights, quality sustainable housing, business development, and community center voter referendums. I build positive relationships with residents and elected officials at all levels to resolve conflict, consistently seek cost-effective need-based spending while prioritizing core government services for roads, parks, and public safety in the best interests of Andover residents.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Andover is a safe beautiful city to raise our families with a variety of urban to rural housing options. My priorities are road maintenance, long-term budget planning, and minimizing negative impacts from the Metropolitan Council’s density requirements. Development is going strong. Revenues from development are key to growing our trails, parks, and recreational opportunities. As we transition from building to maintenance, we must focus more on long-term maintenance and replacement costs associated with our critical infrastructure. We must align our priorities and forecast our long-term budget to address maintenance and replacement of our 205 miles of roads .
Metropolitan Council (Met Council) is an unelected body with authority to require specific density requirements for areas serviced through municipal water and sewer systems. I support senior housing and townhomes as viable options. Redevelopment of the multi-family housing on Bunker Lake Boulevard, between Crosstown Boulevard and Crosstown Drive, is a long-term goal. Unlike my opponent, I was adamantly opposed to a potential 100-unit apartment building, well above Met Council requirements. Replacing 8-plexes with an updated development with the same density that exists today will still meet Met Council’s housing affordability requirements. We need thoughtful discussions about meeting life-cycle housing while retaining the quiet nature of Andover. Housing development will continue as we build out. I will remain neutral on behalf of residents and developers to maintain consistency in development standards.
Richard Kulkey
(Did not provide photo)
Age: 75
Family: Married to wife Rita. 4 grown children. 12 grandchildren, 9 great grand children.
Education: High school graduate
Occupation: Retired
Years lived in district: 27
Community involvement: None listed
Contact information: email- inventor26@comcast.net
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Want to eliminate cheating and deceit in our city government and bring back more public involvement in voting the American way.
Examples of bad representation.
1. Community center is not paid for and now want a hockey rink priced at 22 million.
2. No referendum no public vote.
3. Council members all voted for it.
4. Mayor Julie Trude wanted hockey rink and she didn’t want to have the voters decide.
5. If I am elected mayor it would not be the same.
6. Council members say having your RV parked at your home would be an eyesore and face a possible fine if left in front of your house.
7. Council want more light poles and parking meters put in at Community Center.
8. Citizens want to speak at city hall.
9. Citizens want their life back to vote the American way.
10. Constitution says freedom of speech for the people and by the people.
11. Citizens on Andover are not being given a chance to vote on issues of major concern.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1. I want to eliminate cheating and deceit.
2. I want to give citizens their life back and to be able to vote for their rights and homes and to have the chance to have their voices heard.
3. I will do the job for the homeowners, the disabled and veterans.
Julie Trude
Age: Refused to answer
Family: Married to Dr. Tim Trude. Together, we raised our three children in Andover.
Education: BA from St. Olaf College (Economics & History majors); Juris Doctor, University of Minnesota Law School, licensed member of Minnesota and Anoka County Bar Associations
Occupation: Mayor and Community Volunteer
Years lived in city: 23
Community involvement (top 3): (1) Heart Safe Andover (2) Supporting youth leadership projects (3) Grace Lutheran Church
Website: JulieTrude.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As Andover’s mayor for six years, my skills have been sharpened by development, growth and the pandemic. I put Andover first; serving our beautiful community is my only job. While conducting council meetings, I seek input from all and focus on resolving complex issues. Most votes are unanimous. My legal skills help me. I take time to write goals, read ordinances, review budgets and research options. I meet with staff to stay abreast of developments. Successes include, welcoming more restaurants, paving more trails, and expanding parks, nature preserves and community facilities. We protect city assets by budgeting to maintain streets, parks, trails and buildings.
I enjoy serving as Andover’s spokesperson. I testified at the Capitol and worked with state officials to obtain removal of toxic waste from the closed landfill, protecting water supplies. I attend business openings and provide Andover updates to the chamber and community groups. I work with residents to address their concerns. I listen and learn — especially from my mistakes. I respond to emails. I work tirelessly for Andover’s best interests. We enjoy living in a safe, quiet community. I support fully funding our excellent fire protection and law enforcement services. Our reserves are strong, we have low debt and excellent staff. Andover’s future is bright and I hope to remain part of it!
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1. Protect and grow our tax base, keeping our tax rates low, while preserving Andover’s unique character. During the pandemic, I offer ideas and support staff in efforts to keep our local businesses, and support housing construction — a big part of our economy. As president of our Economic Development Authority, I led discussions creating a program that is providing a cash infusion of $1.5 million to local businesses from CARES funds. By supporting low-density, quality development, we will preserve high home ownership rates and keep our tax rates among the lowest in the county.
2. Invest in safety amenities, including a crosswalk on Nightingale at Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard, a roundabout at Nightingale and Crosstown (if grant funds are awarded to Anoka County), an extension of the trail alongside Crosstown — from Xeon to neighborhoods east of the railroad tracks.
3. Continue housing redevelopment project on Bunker, near Crosstown Drive. Using non-tax funds, the EDA has acquired a majority of the quad rental units. The goal is to demolish these to prepare the area for private investors to develop quality new housing, such as townhomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.